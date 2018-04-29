Firmino sings new 5-year deal to remain at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino would have been a man in high demand this summer, the 26-year-old Brazilian striker likely able to pick any club in the world to play for starting in August — that’s what a 26-goal season (thus far) will do for future employment prospects.

Firmino is going nowhere, though, after signing a new five-year contract that’ll keep him at Liverpool until the summer of 2023. The club announced the deal on Sunday, without specifics of the financials, but one can safely assume Firmino received a hefty raise as a result of his standout season.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team,” Firmino told the club’s official website. “I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club. I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

With the Reds on the brink of reaching the Champions League final this week, Liverpool will likely enjoy a bit of increased spending power this summer as a byproduct of continental prize money, thus Firmino will almost certainly be just the first of a series of players rewarded with new long-term deals.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona could very well come calling for Mohamed Salah (43 goals – all competitions), who’s already collected the PFA Player of the Year award and has all but locked up this season’s Premier League Golden Boot (31), this summer. The 25-year-old Egyptian could very well should be next.

