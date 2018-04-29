More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Guardiola: Gaudy stats “are consequence of what we have done”

By Andy EdwardsApr 29, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
Manchester City didn’t just win the 2017-18 Premier League title — no, Pep Guardiola‘s side destroyed everything and everyone that stood in their way, and they’re on the brink of setting a whole host of PL records as a result.

Following Sunday’s 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United — Man City’s 10th league game in which they scored four of more goals (they’ve scored three or more goals 21 times) in 35 outings this season — they’re now just two points away from tying the all-time record for points won in a single season (95 — Chelsea, 2004-05) and seven away from breaking the (previously) unfathomable century mark. They have three league games still to play.

As briefly outlined above, the Sky Blues have generally barged their way to the title and history with an overwhelming and unrelenting attack. Sunday saw them crack the century mark of goals scored this season (102 — 2.9 per game), and they’re now just one away from tying that same Chelsea side’s record of 103 (2.7 per game).

Following the game, Guardiola offered no apologies for the nature in which they’ve blown the doors off their opponents this season, and even joked he’d be spending “maybe $1 billion or something” in an attempt to reinforce what is arguably the best team in the history of the PL — quotes from the BBC and ESPN:

“The numbers are a consequence of what we have done. We are so happy to be getting close to history. We will try to surpass the number of goals and points.

“We wanted to win today so that we can get the record of 96 points at home when we get the trophy in front of our people next week.”

“Don’t worry, we are going to spend a lot of money next season as well — maybe $1 billion or something.

“It’s the same question with Chelsea four years ago, when they were not good the next season. Next season everyone starts with zero points. We need something.

“We need to touch something, the team. Maybe one. Maybe two. No more than that, for next year.”

Sergio Aguero, who somehow managed to fly under the radar before his season was cut short by a knee injury, leads the way with 21 goals, followed closely by Raheem Sterling who has 18 (plus 11 assists), and fellow double-digit scorers Gabriel Jesus (12, in under 1,500 minutes — 17 starts, 9 sub appearances) and Leroy Sane (10, plus 12 assists). Midfield maestros David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have more assist between them (26 — 11 and 15, respectively) than they do goals (17 — 9 and 8, respectively).

Salah furious over image rights dispute with Egyptian federation

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Premier League leading scorer Mohamed Salah said Sunday he is insulted over the unauthorized use of his image and blames the Egyptian Football Association in a dispute that comes less than two months before the World Cup in Russia.

The Egyptian soccer star is furious his image features prominently on the outside of the national team’s plane, which was provided by official sponsor WE.

Liverpool’s winger, a huge celebrity in his native Egypt, has a sponsorship deal with rival telecommunications firm Vodafone.

“Sorry but this is a major insult … I was hoping the handling (of the dispute) would be classier than this,” Salah tweeted Sunday.

Officials at Egypt’s soccer association did not respond to repeated phone calls seeking comment.

However, Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abd Abdel-Aziz said he is communicating with all of the concerned parties to solve the dispute.

“Especially since Egypt is going to participate in the 2018 World Cup,” Abdel-Aziz tweeted hours after Salah’s. “Mohamed Salah is an idol for Egyptian youth, loving and loyal to his homeland and represents his country in Europe in the best way.”

Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said he has been waiting for a response from Egyptian officials.

“We have not even been contacted for a resolution! Nothing! Complete silence!” he said in his own tweet on Saturday.

Abbas argued that EFA and its sponsor, advertising agency Presentation, had no right to use Salah’s image without written consent from MS Commercial, Cayman, the company that owns Salah’s image rights.

Salah’s tweet went viral on social media and Egyptian fans launched a twitter hashtag, (hash)Support-Mohamed-Salah to show solidarity with their beloved player.

Egypt opens World Cup competition in June. The country qualified for the tournament for the first time in 28 years and its chances in Group A against host Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay rest largely on the 25-year-old Salah’s shoulders.

Serie A: Napoli handed title lifeline, throw it away a day later

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Napoli’s title hopes were dealt a severe blow with a 3-0 loss at Fiorentina on Sunday that leaves Juventus with a clear path toward a record-extending seventh straight Serie A championship.

Napoli played most of the match with 10 men after Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a last-man foul on Giovanni Simeone, who went on to score a hat trick.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri called it his squad’s “worst match of the season.”

After Koulibaly’s red card and Fiorentina’s first goal “we were completely lost,” Sarri said. “Over the course of the season we’ve done well to handle these types of problems but today we didn’t.”

Napoli was left four points behind Juventus with three matches to play – the same gap which existed until the Partenopei beat Juventus a week ago.

Juventus produced two goals in the final four minutes of a 3-2 win at 10-man Inter Milan on Saturday.

However, Juventus will have to overcome an injury to striker Mario Mandzukic, who had 10 stitches applied to a deep cut in his left ankle after getting stepped on by Matias Vecino against Inter.

In Florence, Koulibaly was first shown a yellow and a penalty was awarded since the referee believed the foul had occurred inside the area. But after VAR help, the referee ruled that the foul had occurred outside the area and changed the card from yellow to red.

Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach and former Argentina international Diego Simeone, finished off a counterattack later in the first half by shooting under the legs of goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Then after the hour mark, Simeone was quickest to a rebound following a corner and scored from close range. He then added another from a counterattack in the 90th, running past a confused Mario Rui for his 13th of the season.

“Clearly, having an extra man after eight minutes was a huge advantage,” Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli said. “We had the right ideas even with 11 against 11, but we should have scored more goals earlier on.

“We knew Napoli could be dangerous, so we tried to pass the ball and never stopped pressing,” Pioli added. “There’s no such thing as a perfect performance, but I think we came pretty close.”

Fiorentina is ninth, four points below the Europa League spots.

AC Milan ended a five-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory at Bologna to revive its pursuit of a Europa League spot.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the first half for the Rossoneri, which had lost two and drawn three since beating Chievo in mid-March.

Milan remained one point behind sixth-place Atalanta, which beat Genoa 3-1, in the fight for the last Europa League spot.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso didn’t give his squad any days off this week following a 1-0 loss at home against Bologna last weekend, acknowledging that the club had “touched bottom.”

Calhanoglu was set up by Patrick Cutrone to score from beyond the area in the 34th.

Bologna thought it had equalized four minutes later but what would have been Riccardo Orsolini’s first Serie A goal was waved off by the VAR for a handball in the buildup by Rodrigo Palacio.

Bonaventura then took advantage of a defensive mistake and fooled his marker before firing in an angled shot.

Sebastian De Maio pulled one back for Bologna with a header after the break.

Musa Barrow, Bryan Cristante and Josip Ilicic scored for Atalanta.

Lazio won 1-0 at Torino to stay level on points with third-place Roma and on course for a Champions League berth.

Roma and Lazio are each four points ahead of Inter.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored with a header early in the second half for Lazio after Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu saved an early penalty from Luis Alberto.

Firmino signs new 5-year deal to remain at Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsApr 29, 2018, 5:42 PM EDT
Roberto Firmino would have been a man in high demand this summer, the 26-year-old Brazilian striker likely able to pick any club in the world to play for starting in August — that’s what a 26-goal season (thus far) will do for future employment prospects.

Firmino is going nowhere, though, after signing a new five-year contract that’ll keep him at Liverpool until the summer of 2023. The club announced the deal on Sunday, without specifics of the financials, but one can safely assume Firmino received a hefty raise as a result of his standout season.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team,” Firmino told the club’s official website. “I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club. I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

With the Reds on the brink of reaching the Champions League final this week, Liverpool will likely enjoy a bit of increased spending power this summer as a byproduct of continental prize money, thus Firmino will almost certainly be just the first of a series of players rewarded with new long-term deals.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona could very well come calling for Mohamed Salah (43 goals – all competitions), who’s already collected the PFA Player of the Year award and has all but locked up this season’s Premier League Golden Boot (31), this summer. The 25-year-old Egyptian could very well should be next.

La Liga: Barcelona clinch title, unbeaten after 34 of 38 games

By Andy EdwardsApr 29, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
The 2017-18 La Liga title has been all but decided for weeks months now , but Barcelona made it official on Sunday: for the 25th time in club history (and the third time in four seasons), the Blaugrana are champions of Spain following their 4-2 win away to Deportivo La Coruña.

Lionel Messi scored a hat trick to put the exclamation point on what will surely be another La Liga player of the season award, bringing his league-leading goals tally to 32 (to go with a league-leading 12 assists) on the season (with four games still to play).

All Barca needed on Sunday was a draw to see themselves go nine points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid, who have just three games remaining and over whom they hold the first tiebreaker (head-to-head points won). After 81 minutes, the score was 2-2 — Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 7th minute and Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th before Deportivo hit back twice, in the 40th and 64th minutes.

Alas, Messi would bag two more goals, three minutes apart, inside the final 10 minutes to move Ernesto Valverde’s side one game closer to competing the never-before-achieved unbeaten domestic season. Up next, seven days from Sunday’s title celebrations, is El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid have won 33 La Liga titles themselves, meaning one of the longtime, bitter rivals have claimed the title at the conclusion of 58 of the league’s 85 seasons.