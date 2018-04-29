Guardiola: Gaudy stats “are consequence of what we have done”

Manchester City didn’t just win the 2017-18 Premier League title — no, Pep Guardiola‘s side destroyed everything and everyone that stood in their way, and they’re on the brink of setting a whole host of PL records as a result.
Following Sunday’s 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United — Man City’s 10th league game in which they scored four of more goals (they’ve scored three or more goals 21 times) in 35 outings this season — they’re now just two points away from tying the all-time record for points won in a single season (95 — Chelsea, 2004-05) and seven away from breaking the (previously) unfathomable century mark. They have three league games still to play.
As briefly outlined above, the Sky Blues have generally barged their way to the title and history with an overwhelming and unrelenting attack. Sunday saw them crack the century mark of goals scored this season (102 — 2.9 per game), and they’re now just one away from tying that same Chelsea side’s record of 103 (2.7 per game).
Following the game, Guardiola offered no apologies for the nature in which they’ve blown the doors off their opponents this season, and even joked he’d be spending “maybe $1 billion or something” in an attempt to reinforce what is arguably the best team in the history of the PL — quotes from the BBC and ESPN:
“The numbers are a consequence of what we have done. We are so happy to be getting close to history. We will try to surpass the number of goals and points.
“We wanted to win today so that we can get the record of 96 points at home when we get the trophy in front of our people next week.”
“Don’t worry, we are going to spend a lot of money next season as well — maybe $1 billion or something.
“It’s the same question with Chelsea four years ago, when they were not good the next season. Next season everyone starts with zero points. We need something.
“We need to touch something, the team. Maybe one. Maybe two. No more than that, for next year.”
Sergio Aguero, who somehow managed to fly under the radar before his season was cut short by a knee injury, leads the way with 21 goals, followed closely by Raheem Sterling who has 18 (plus 11 assists), and fellow double-digit scorers Gabriel Jesus (12, in under 1,500 minutes — 17 starts, 9 sub appearances) and Leroy Sane (10, plus 12 assists). Midfield maestros David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have more assist between them (26 — 11 and 15, respectively) than they do goals (17 — 9 and 8, respectively).