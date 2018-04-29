Mourinho hopeful about Lukaku’s injury, FA Cup final status

Romelu Lukaku departed Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the 49th minute after being on the receiving end of a challenge from Konstantinos Mavropanos, but Manchester United’s $96-million striker should be fit and available when the Red Devils face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, according to manager Jose Mourinho.
[ MORE: Sir Alex, Mourinho honor Wenger | Man United top Arsenal ]
While Mourinho was more than a bit concerned by Lukaku’s uncharacteristic insistence that he couldn’t continue in the game, he implied that the injury was minor and wouldn’t affect his availability to face his former club in the May 19 final at Wembley Stadium — quotes from the AP:
“I don’t think it’s something, or I hope it’s not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks’ time. But I don’t know.
“He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn’t care. He still wants to go. So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn’t play.
Like this:
Like Loading...
The 2017-18 La Liga title has been all but decided for
weeks months now , but Barcelona made it official on Sunday: for the 25th time in club history (and the third time in four seasons), the Blaugrana are champions of Spain following their 4-2 win away to Deportivo La Coruña.
[ MORE: Sir Alex, Mourinho honor Wenger | Man United top Arsenal ]
Lionel Messi scored a hat trick to put the exclamation point on what will surely be another La Liga player of the season award, bringing his league-leading goals tally to 32 (to go with a league-leading 12 assists) on the season (with four games still to play).
All Barca needed on Sunday was a draw to see themselves go nine points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid, who have just three games remaining and over whom they hold the first tiebreaker (head-to-head points won). After 81 minutes, the score was 2-2 — Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 7th minute and Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th before Deportivo hit back twice, in the 40th and 64th minutes.
Alas, Messi would bag two more goals, three minutes apart, inside the final 10 minutes to move Ernesto Valverde’s side one game closer to competing the never-before-achieved unbeaten domestic season. Up next, seven days from Sunday’s title celebrations, is El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, at the Camp Nou.
Real Madrid have won 33 La Liga titles themselves, meaning one of the longtime, bitter rivals have claimed the title at the conclusion of 58 of the league’s 85 seasons.
With two matches to play, the Bundesliga’s relegation race is muddled and the European battle is set to go down to the wire.
There’s Bayern at the top, Koln at the bottom, and mostly chaos in between.
[ MORE: Fellaini, Pogba react to late win ]
Mainz 3-0 RB Leipzig
A seismic statement from Mainz, who greeted Hamburg’s hot streak with a convincing win that moved it five points clear of automatic relegation and three above the playoff spot.
Pablo De Blasis converted a 29th minute penalty kick to give Mainz an advantage that would later be buttressed by a pair of goals in the final five minutes from Alexandru Maxim and Bote Baku.
Now RB Leipzig, last year’s surprise runners-up, are on the precipice of missing out on European play altogether. Sixth-place Leipzig needs collapses from Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen to finish Top Four, and could finish as low as bottom half with poor performances against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.
Wolfsburg 1-3 Hamburg
The wobbly seasons continue for Wolfsburg, and this one features a massive six-point loss to Hamburg Sunday.
American striker Bobby Wood converted a 43rd minute penalty — U.S. teammate John Anthony Brooks was on the bench for Wolfsburg — and the hosts could never get level in allowing their visitors to get within two points of 16th place.
Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Augsburg
Freiburg 3-2 Koln
Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Hoffenheim 3-1 Hannover 96
STANDINGS
It isn’t every day that two, let alone three, longtime rivals come together for a happy pre-match salute to one of the trio.
That’s what happened Sunday at Old Trafford prior to Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.
[ MORE: Fellaini, Pogba react to late win ]
Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson presented departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a gift and the Manchester United crowd gave the Frenchman a loud round of applause and cheers for a fantastic career and rivalry.
“We did it fantastically well as a club,” Mourinho said. “I felt it would mean more if Sir Alex came down because as United managers I played against Mr. Wenger three or four times but the big rivalry in the history of both clubs was between them.”
WengWenger appreciated the gesture.
“Very nice,” he said. “It was classy and you enjoy it. Apart from that, I have come here for a long, long time and next year someone else will come here, sit on the bench and get a very hostile reception, don’t worry.”
Wenger was then asked about being flanked by Mourinho and Ferguson, something that wouldn’t have been seemed pleasant so many times in their histories.
“Life goes always on, and sometimes it gets better.”
The conditional part of that statement may sum up Arsenal’s future without Wenger.
Marouane Fellaini‘s 37th Premier League goal was vintage.
[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal ]
The 30-year-old midfielder nodded the ball home with the back of his dome in stoppage time to give Manchester United a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Any way to prod the ball over the line has been the aerial giant’s M.O. for some time.
“I know my quality,” Fellaini said on NBCSN. “I know if the ball comes to the box I can be dangerous. It was a good ball, I tried to flick it and it was a goal. So good for me and good for the club.”
Paul Pogba had a little bit of fun with the Belgian’s knack for using his prominent top features.
“It went in that’s all you have to know,” Pogba said to Fellaini. “You can touch it with your hair, with your nose, the most important thing is the three points and the goal.
For his part, Pogba said United is far from where they want to be, but happy to be close to locking down second place and focusing on the FA Cup Final against Chelsea.
“A perfect season would be the league. We didn’t have it. We’ve been second for a long time. We want to have second place and the final.”
It’s been sad more than a few times, but United to should pay a bit more than it’d like if Fellaini wants to stick around and play a role for Mourinho. He’s a difference maker in certainly tactical concepts, not to mention the Route One approach.