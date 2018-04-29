Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Manchester City

A roundup of, plus a few quick thoughts about, all of Saturday’s action from Week 9 of the 2018 MLS season…

Atlanta United 4-1 Montreal Impact — FULL HIGHLIGHTS

The Atlanta United buzzsaw couldn’t be runner smoother, as Tata Martino’s side improved to seven games unbeaten (six wins) with a 4-1 comeback victory over Montreal on Saturday. After going a goal behind in the 13th minute, Atlanta initially struggled to string together passes and create even a handful of half-chances. The same was true for 10 or 15 minutes of the second half before Miguel Almiron found his footing and started to take over.

The Paraguayan, like most of his teammates, finishes games stronger than he starts them, and Saturday’s two-goal performance was more of the same from the 24-year-old (he’s got 6 goals and 4 assists after eight games — he’ll be a finalist for MVP, if he sticks around past the summer transfer window). There comes a moment in just about every Atlanta game, when you can practically see their opponents’ will to continue fighting the unrelenting press and wave after wave of attacks leave their bodies, to a man. To that point, 13 of Atlanta’s league-leading 21 goals this season have been scored after the 60-minute mark.

On Saturday, Almiron netted in the 70th and 84th minute, with a pair of fantastic free kicks coming from Kevin Kratz shortly after each of Almiron’s goals.

Toronto FC 2-2 Chicago Fire — FULL HIGHLIGHTS

TFC returned home and responded to their CONCACAF Champions League heartbreak in the most encouraging of ways… for a brief period, which saw the Reds build a 2-0 lead after 22 minutes (Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez), only to cough it up in the game’s final 25 minutes and lose a pair of much-needed points. In truth, they were quite fortunate to escape with the solitary point they managed to hold onto.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had his penalty kick effort saved by Alex Bono in the 38th minute, but the German superstar finally beat Bono in the 69th minute. Still, Greg Vanney’s side clung to its narrow lead until the final minute of stoppage time, when Alan Gordon swept home a bouncing, un-cleared ball inside TFC’s penalty area.

CLASSIC ALAN GORDON! A LATE EQUALIZER FOR THE VISITORS! #TORvCHI https://t.co/0wyQYGgSRv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 28, 2018

It’s completely understandable — and borderline expected — that TFC would come out with a sense of urgency and desperation before rapidly fading down the stretch. In that sense, the coming week will be a massive relief as it represents the season’s first period of normalcy — the chance return to a more manageable one-game routine in the coming weeks.

LA Galaxy 2-3 New York Red Bulls — FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Where in the world do we start with this game? There are so many ways to approach it.

There’s the obvious: the Galaxy fell 2-0 behind after failing to show up for the game’s opening 45 minutes, then came roaring back courtesy of Ola Kamara and Giovani dos Santos, then threw it all away again very late on, and lost 3-2. For the brief 10-minute period midway through the second half, Sigi Schmid’s side even looked as though they had spent all week preparing to play on Saturday.

#LAGalaxy are passable/borderline good for 20 or 30 minutes just about every game. The other 60 or 70 minutes, of course, remain a big problem. #LAvNY — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) April 29, 2018

There’s also the up-and-down performances of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was little more than a passenger for the entirety of the first half, before dropping a dime to Kamara and kickstarting LA’s comeback in the 59th minute.

OLA KAMARA! And just like that, the @LAGalaxy cut the deficit in half, 2-1. #LAvRBNY https://t.co/QSpv7Y00QD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 29, 2018

Finally, there’s the dead horse (here and here): VAR remains an unmitigated dumpster fire. The threshold of a “clear and obvious error” continues to befuddle not only the league’s referees in their application of the video-review system, but also the league’s fans in their understanding why referees do and don’t utilize the tool. For example, New York were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute after the ball appeared to have struck the arm of Dave Romney. Upon viewing the television broadcast’s replay, the ball appeared to have hit Romney much higher on his arm (perhaps even his shoulder) than first viewing indicated. Allen Chapman didn’t review the call on the field, and Alejandro Romero scored the game-winning goal with six minutes of regular time remaining.

A #VAR thought: We'd have a better understanding if the off-field asst. made calls himself and handed them down to center ref. The mere image of center "looking at it again" gives the idea it's a tool for second consultation when, by definition, it only reverses ⚫️⚪️ errors. — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) April 29, 2018

Elsewhere in MLS

