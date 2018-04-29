More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
Manchester City keeps chasing records while West Ham United reaches for safety when two sides with very different seasons meet at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A loss would keep West Ham just three points ahead of 18th place Southampton, albeit also in front of Swansea City and Huddersfield Town, with inferior goal difference to the current residents of the drop zone’s final slot.

Manchester City is two goals from 100 on the season and five shy of the Premier League record, just one of several mile markers the champions are trying to nail down by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Bernardo, Mendy, Yaya Touré, Nmecha, Foden.

West Ham United: Adrian, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Rice, Cresswell, Evra, Noble, Kouyate, Fernandes, Lanzini, Arnautovic. Subs: Trott, Cullen, Mario, Masuaku, Hugill, Carroll, Chicharito.

Report: Rangers confident of Gerrard appointment

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard to Rangers isn’t just buzz, apparently.

Liverpool’s legendary midfielder is ready to move from the pundits’ booth and Reds youth academy set-up to first team football, and he isn’t dodging a challenge.

Gerrard, who turns 38 next month, was reportedly offered the Glasgow Rangers job and the club is confident he will accept the role.

“BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well, with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.”

Rangers are back amongst the better teams in the Scottish Premiership but the new boss will be tasked with ending Celtic’s soon-to-be (soon, like perhaps by the time you finish reading this post) seven-consecutive seasons atop the league.

MLS roundup: ATL’s unbeaten run at 7; TFC implode vs. Chicago

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
By Andy EdwardsApr 29, 2018, 7:40 AM EDT
A roundup of, plus a few quick thoughts about, all of Saturday’s action from Week 9 of the 2018 MLS season…

Atlanta United 4-1 Montreal ImpactFULL HIGHLIGHTS

The Atlanta United buzzsaw couldn’t be runner smoother, as Tata Martino’s side improved to seven games unbeaten (six wins) with a 4-1 comeback victory over Montreal on Saturday. After going a goal behind in the 13th minute, Atlanta initially struggled to string together passes and create even a handful of half-chances. The same was true for 10 or 15 minutes of the second half before Miguel Almiron found his footing and started to take over.

The Paraguayan, like most of his teammates, finishes games stronger than he starts them, and Saturday’s two-goal performance was more of the same from the 24-year-old (he’s got 6 goals and 4 assists after eight games — he’ll be a finalist for MVP, if he sticks around past the summer transfer window). There comes a moment in just about every Atlanta game, when you can practically see their opponents’ will to continue fighting the unrelenting press and wave after wave of attacks leave their bodies, to a man. To that point, 13 of Atlanta’s league-leading 21 goals this season have been scored after the 60-minute mark.

On Saturday, Almiron netted in the 70th and 84th minute, with a pair of fantastic free kicks coming from Kevin Kratz shortly after each of Almiron’s goals.

Toronto FC 2-2 Chicago FireFULL HIGHLIGHTS

TFC returned home and responded to their CONCACAF Champions League heartbreak in the most encouraging of ways… for a brief period, which saw the Reds build a 2-0 lead after 22 minutes (Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez), only to cough it up in the game’s final 25 minutes and lose a pair of much-needed points. In truth, they were quite fortunate to escape with the solitary point they managed to hold onto.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had his penalty kick effort saved by Alex Bono in the 38th minute, but the German superstar finally beat Bono in the 69th minute. Still, Greg Vanney’s side clung to its narrow lead until the final minute of stoppage time, when Alan Gordon swept home a bouncing, un-cleared ball inside TFC’s penalty area.

It’s completely understandable — and borderline expected — that TFC would come out with a sense of urgency and desperation before rapidly fading down the stretch. In that sense, the coming week will be a massive relief as it represents the season’s first period of normalcy — the chance return to a more manageable one-game routine in the coming weeks.

LA Galaxy 2-3 New York Red BullsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Where in the world do we start with this game? There are so many ways to approach it.

There’s the obvious: the Galaxy fell 2-0 behind after failing to show up for the game’s opening 45 minutes, then came roaring back courtesy of Ola Kamara and Giovani dos Santos, then threw it all away again very late on, and lost 3-2. For the brief 10-minute period midway through the second half, Sigi Schmid’s side even looked as though they had spent all week preparing to play on Saturday.

There’s also the up-and-down performances of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was little more than a passenger for the entirety of the first half, before dropping a dime to Kamara and kickstarting LA’s comeback in the 59th minute.

Finally, there’s the dead horse (here and here): VAR remains an unmitigated dumpster fire. The threshold of a “clear and obvious error” continues to befuddle not only the league’s referees in their application of the video-review system, but also the league’s fans in their understanding why referees do and don’t utilize the tool. For example, New York were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute after the ball appeared to have struck the arm of Dave Romney. Upon viewing the television broadcast’s replay, the ball appeared to have hit Romney much higher on his arm (perhaps even his shoulder) than first viewing indicated. Allen Chapman didn’t review the call on the field, and Alejandro Romero scored the game-winning goal with six minutes of regular time remaining.

Elsewhere in MLS

New England Revolution 1-0 Sporting Kansas City — HIGHLIGHTS
Philadelphia Union 3-2 D.C. United — HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Crew SC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes — HIGHLIGHTS
Minnesota United 2-1 Houston Dynamo — HIGHLIGHTS

Bundesliga: Cologne relegated; Hamburg win again, have life

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressApr 28, 2018, 11:08 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Cologne was finally relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday, and Hamburger SV boosted its chances of an unlikely escape with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Lucas Hoeler scored in injury time for Freiburg to beat Cologne 3-2 to leave the visitors eight points from safety with two games remaining.

“It was a difficult game, emblematic of the whole season,” Cologne coach Stefan Ruthenbeck said. “The last goal cannot happen so easily in a relegation battle. That’s exactly how you get relegated.”

Cologne had shown signs of life in recent games but it was too little, too late after losing 13 of its opening 16 games. The first of its five wins came at the 17th attempt.

Goalkeeper Timo Horn, who saved a penalty from Freiburg’s Christian Guenter, and captain Jonas Hector both extended their contracts last week, signaling their intent to help the side return to the top flight under new coach Markus Anfang, who is joining from promotion-chasing Holstein Kiel.

Hamburg, the only side to have played every Bundesliga since the league’s formation in 1963, has had several near misses with relegation in recent years.

Known as “der Dino” for its longevity, Hamburg is playing its worst season yet, but its third win in four games closes the gap on Wolfsburg and survival to just two points with two games remaining.

Bobby Wood broke the deadlock from the penalty spot minutes before the break. It was the American striker’s first goal since the second round on Aug. 25.

Tatsuya Ito, who had been fouled for the penalty, then sent in a cross for Lewis Holtby to make it 2-0 in first-half injury time.

Josip Brekalo pulled one back with a harmless-looking free kick, but Luca Waldschmidt smashed home a rebound after Koen Casteels saved Filip Kostic’s penalty in injury time.

It was only Waldschmidt’s second goal for Hamburg. His first was against Wolfsburg on the final day last season to save Hamburg from the relegation playoff.

The 2 Robbies: Race to Avoid Relegation Heats Up

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle cover a Saturday filled with relegation storylines galore: Southampton keep their top-flight hopes alive against Bournemouth (0:35) while Stoke City are held goalless at Anfield (6:50). Swansea lost to Chelsea (11:38) and crept closer to the relegation zone while Huddersfield lost at home to Everton and face a tricky schedule to end the season (14:10). Meanwhile, the Baggies live to see another Premier League day after beating Newcastle (18:54) while Palace smash Leicester and the guys wonder — Roy for Manager of the Year? (22:20). Finally, the show ends with a Sunday preview (28:00)

