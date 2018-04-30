More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Cosmos owner Commisso offers to fund new league with $250 million

By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
New York Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso is ready to splash a quarter-million dollars on a new or revived soccer league.

He just wants some ground rules to be set by U.S. Soccer first.

Commisso and the Cosmos on Monday released letters sent between Commisso and U.S. Soccer that illustrate Commisso’s desire to invest $250 million in personal funds as part of a $500 million deal to fund a new league that would supposedly rival MLS and likely USL. The North American Soccer League, led by Commisso and the Cosmos, is currently battling with U.S. Soccer and MLS in a lawsuit over the federation’s decision not to give the NASL second-division status.

In communication with U.S. Soccer, Commisso is asking for six changes as well as a 10-year runway for the new league to ramp up. The six changes requested are:

  • Either eliminating the close relationship between U.S. Soccer and SUM – MLS’s marketing arm, or making the conflict of interest policy clear in how certain relationships are handled.
  • Equal representation and voting power for each professional league on the USSF board.
  • Rules to keep MLS and USL from “poaching” (as Commisso puts it) clubs in the NASL or other pro leagues.
  • Barring board members with ties to professional leagues (like MLS commissioner Don Garber) from playing a role in selecting independent directors or Athlete Council members.
  • Opening the bidding process to USMNT and USWNT licenses.
  • And lastly, to re-write the Professional League Standards to include promotion/relegation.

Whether for legitimate reasons or not, U.S. Soccer has been slow to respond. Cordeiro claimed (likely correctly) that he was not around to respond to Commisso’s original letter and request due to the FIFA World Cup bid committee assessing the 2026 World Cup bid by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

When he did respond, Cordeiro said he would likely not be able to personally meet with Commisso due to the World Cup bid but asked for a detailed proposal, something which Commisso angrily declined, stating it was clear enough in the first letter.

In another correspondence from U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn, U.S. Soccer again requested another detailed league proposal, saying they were open to dialogue without “the pressures of artificial deadlines or suggestions of going to the media.”

Of course, the latter is exactly what has happened. And the ongoing litigation between the NASL and U.S. Soccer isn’t going to help this process move as fast as Commisso is hoping.

Ultimately, while the NASL may have a right to grieve over losing Division II status, there was nothing stopping the league from applying for Division II status and putting together a business plan that leads to long-term success, something that hasn’t really been around since the NASL rebirth at the turn of the decade.

It’s clear now that nothing will be determined before the upcoming 2026 World Cup vote, likely ensuring another year outside of professional soccer for the Cosmos, Miami FC and Jacksonville Armada. Hopefully the two sides can come to the table, and Commisso can move forward with his impressive personal investment into domestic soccer.

Slimani charged by FA for violent conduct, no charge for Salah

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Newcastle forward Islam Slimani could miss the rest of the Premier League season after being charged with violent conduct by the FA.

A three-person panel found evidence of violent conduct via video after the match in an incident that wasn’t caught by the match official during Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat last Saturday to West Bromwich Albion. In the 80th minute, Slimani allegedly kicked West Bromwich defender Craig Dawson, but somehow the match officials failed to see the incident. Slimani has until May 1 to respond.

It’s a poor end of the season for what’s been a rough year for Slimani. The Algerian international lost his place in the Leicester City side and on transfer deadline day in February joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season. But including Saturday, Slimani has made just four appearances for Newcastle, with no goals scored.

Unless Claude Puel leaves this summer, Slimani will likely have to find another club again this summer and find his way back into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has avoided punishment despite looking as if he took a swipe at Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi during the side’s scoreless draw on Saturday.

PL Preview: Tottenham vs. Watford

By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
  • Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose rejoined team training on Saturday and has a chance of returning from a calf injury. Harry Winks (ankle) remains out.
  • Gerard Deulofeu could feature for Watford, having returned to training after an injury at the end of February. Troy Deeney has shaken off an ankle problem, but Roberto Pereyra will have a fitness test. Stefano Okaka and Tom Cleverley are out with thigh injuries, while Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (ankle) and Tommie Hoban (knee) are also sidelined.
  • Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in its last 12 matches against Watford in all competitions (W9 D3), since a 3-2 defeat at White Hart Lane in the League Cup in October 1994. 
  • Spurs have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League matches. They last had a longer run of scoring in the top flight in April 1987, with 26 matches.

Tottenham sit just two points above Chelsea in the final UEFA Champions League place in the table as it takes on fellow North London side Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon. (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Spurs are winless in their last three, with the team patiently waiting for Monday’s game after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, 2-1, last week, a bitter pill to swallow as no trophies will be coming to the club yet again.

Watford meanwhile seem to be comfortable on 38 points and in 13th place, a full five points clear of the drop zone, but a win at Wembley would surely ensure the club’s survival for another season.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on getting over FA Cup defeat:

“The most important thing is to never give up and never accept this type of negative situation and work hard for the next opportunity to change that situation. That is how I think and what I believe. It’s always a challenge but it’s so important to work hard and keep going.”

Watford manager Javi Gracia on finishing the season on a high:

“I think the club’s best position in the Premier League was 13th and we have the chance to improve that position,” he said. There are only three games left and I think this is the best motivation for us in this moment, to try to get the best position that the club has ever got. We can do it. If you see the last results we took only two points in the last six games, but we can see in the next three games if we’ll be able to get more points or not.”

Prediction: Tottenham are in a bit of a tailspin lately but playing back in front of a partisan crowd at Wembley, Spurs return to winning ways against an always-fighting Watford side. Tottenham 2-1 Watford

How Buvac’s departure from Liverpool affects club, Klopp

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
The exact reasons why are unknown at the moment, but Liverpool assistant and Jurgen Klopp‘s trusted lieutenent Zeljko Buvac has left the team.

Per multiple reports, Liverpool has confirmed Buvac’s departure but the club has stated he’s still an employee and has just left for a short time for “personal reasons.”

The timing though couldn’t be worse.

Liverpool is ramping up for a massive end of the season, with the second leg of its UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Roma on Wednesday and then a trip to Chelsea on tap on Sunday. The club is without three-starting caliber midfielders in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and Adam Lallana as well, as the long season is taking its toll on the squad.

According to German soccer expert and the recent author of a Klopp biography, Buvac and Klopp have had explosive arguments in the past that have led to long-term disagreements. But they’ve always managed to patch things up.

In a time when Liverpool still needs to secure its Champions League place for next season as well as progress to the final, it is crucial for Klopp to have someone who can bring other ideas to the table, who has a different perspective.

The lack of a different perspective at Arsenal has seen the club slowly descend down the table, and while it would be hard to see Liverpool collapsing against Roma and in the final three Premier League games of the season, Klopp needs someone who isn’t afraid to say no to his ideas in the backroom, where game tactics are thought out and prepared.

For now, as Honigstein says, we’ll wait and see.

Spain tipped to win 2018 World Cup by CIES

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

There could be parties in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona this summer if the CIES Football Observatory’s analysis comes to fruition.

In the Football Observatory’s latest weekly issue, it claims that Spain is most likely to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia based on a combination of two criteria. The percentage of matches played by the most-played 23 players on each national team at a domestic, league level, and the average sporting level of the clubs those players play for.

The Football Observatory found that the Spanish National Team has played in 81 percent of the available domestic league matches, and with so many playing for giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City, the overall sporting level of the team was listed at a jaw-dropping 1.37. These criteria have Spain as the overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup.

Brazil (89), France (84) and Germany (82) each had a power index of over 80, though the Les Bleus squad has played the fewest domestic league matches of the top four (69 percent). England, with a power index of 74, rounds out the top five.

Panama, set to make its World Cup debut, sits at the bottom of the list with a power index of just 12, as many of their top players either have been injured or are sitting on the bench at bigger clubs.

Of course, while it’s good for players to play regularly at a high level, we’ve seen in recent World Cups that end-of-season burnout is a real problem, and teams with players who are fresher in June and July have been able to run to the title. Both Spain and Germany, the last two World Cup winners, have winter breaks in their domestic calendar, while England of course, does not.