Dele, Kane score as Spurs beat Watford

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dele, Kane score

Spurs eye third place

Watford stays 13th

Tottenham Hotspur earned some breathing room in the Top Four race with a 2-0 win over Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored for Spurs, who are a point back of second place Liverpool and have a match-in-hand on the Reds. Chelsea is five back of Tottenham and four behind Liverpool.

Watford is now winless in its last seven Premier League matches, and sits six points clear of 18th place Southampton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An unremarkable quarter hour gave way to Dele’s fitting opener, as Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis fumbled a catch to Christian Eriksen. The Dane passed to Dele, who calmly slotted low into the goal.

Watford came close to leveling the score when ex-Spurs man Etienne Capoue slid Andre Gray on goal, but the English striker’s less-than-perfect low effort was saved by Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman made a save on a breaking Richarlison in the 44th minute, and then rushed out of his box to slide the ball away from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

9 – Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions for Tottenham (5 goals, 4 assists). Pivotal. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

While the Hornets made it to the break down one, the deficit expanded less than three minutes into the second half.

Heung-Min Son‘s pass was behind a slipping Harry Kane, but the English striker righted himself to pot Kieran Trippier‘s square ball back into the mixer.

Kane would later have a goal disallowed, while Moussa Sissoko skied a 90th minute effort over the bar from inside the 18.

Lloris made a fine stop deep in stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

Follow @NicholasMendola