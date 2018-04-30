“Greedy” Bayern hopes to topple Real in Madrid

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid doesn’t need much to qualify for another UEFA Champions League final.

A draw will do the trick. Heck, even a 1-0 loss gets the job done. Provided Real doesn’t lose by two or post a one-goal win a goal fest, Madrid will have a chance to taste the European Cup’s first three-peat since 1976.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-0 Watford ]

That’s a standard held by Tuesday’s visitors, Bayern Munich, themselves authors of five titles and 10 final appearances.

Real, of course, has won a record 13 crowns, including the first five when the tournament boasted just the first place teams from Europe.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have to be secretive about the game plan.

“The key for us it to go out to win the game. No need to take chances, to play on the back foot, nor to do anything strange. We’ve got to go out and get an early goal. It’s a semifinal and we know the importance of the game. We know what we have to do.”

As for Bayern Munich, striker Thomas Muller says they need to be “greedy.” Manager Jupp Heynckes says it’ll be about guts and heart.

“Desire can move mountains in football,” Heynckes said. “We’ll be very awkward opponents. My team can surpass themselves in matches like this one.”

Kickoff from the Bernabeu is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

