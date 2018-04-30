More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings


“Greedy” Bayern hopes to topple Real in Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
Real Madrid doesn’t need much to qualify for another UEFA Champions League final.

A draw will do the trick. Heck, even a 1-0 loss gets the job done. Provided Real doesn’t lose by two or post a one-goal win a goal fest, Madrid will have a chance to taste the European Cup’s first three-peat since 1976.

That’s a standard held by Tuesday’s visitors, Bayern Munich, themselves authors of five titles and 10 final appearances.

Real, of course, has won a record 13 crowns, including the first five when the tournament boasted just the first place teams from Europe.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have to be secretive about the game plan.

“The key for us it to go out to win the game. No need to take chances, to play on the back foot, nor to do anything strange. We’ve got to go out and get an early goal. It’s a semifinal and we know the importance of the game. We know what we have to do.”

As for Bayern Munich, striker Thomas Muller says they need to be “greedy.” Manager Jupp Heynckes says it’ll be about guts and heart.

“Desire can move mountains in football,” Heynckes said. “We’ll be very awkward opponents. My team can surpass themselves in matches like this one.”

Kickoff from the Bernabeu is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Taking stock of Premier League managers in the post-Wenger era

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
It’s been just under four years since Tottenham Hotspur appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the replacement for Tim Sherwood, not yet long enough to complete a standard high school education.

But, assuming he stays longer than season’s end, Pochettino will be the third-longest tenured manager in the Premier League, and would qualify as the dean of the league in terms of consecutive seasons with one top flight club.

As Sir Alex Ferguson pointed out Sunday in saluting Arsene Wenger, the days of long tenures are (mostly) done.

Burnley’s Sean Dyche and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe have each been with their clubs for approximately five and a half seasons and have spent almost as long as names tipped to be hot names for any job openings deemed bigger than their current posts.

Maybe we need to start calling years by some new relative scale, as they do for dogs. Envision for a moment if you will, Wenger saying, “I managed Arsenal for 22 years, or 110 Dyche years.”

Only 11 Premier League managers have held their posts for more than a calendar year, four of whom carry the gloss of bringing their clubs up from the Championship (Dyche, Howe, Chris Hughton, and David Wagner). Remember when Jurgen Klopp was hired by Liverpool? Forty-two PL manager changes have been made since that day.

Which begs the question: Are Howe, 40, and Dyche, 46, the league’s last hopes for one manager to spend 10-straight years at a club in this Premier League climate?

With respect to Howe, who may continue to eschew other openings — he’s been whispered as the next Arsenal boss for ages — we’ll choose to focus on Dyche in this case, largely because he seems extremely likely to take Burnley on its Europa League adventure next season and, well, he’s earned free beer and his name on a pub in Burnley.

Spurs goal scorer Kane “trying to get to that 30 mark”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
Harry Kane scored again Monday, and the English striker might be knocking on the door of Mohamed Salah‘s league lead if he finished a few more of his chances.

Kane nabbed his 27th league goal. That’s four behind Liverpool’s Salah, but not the mark he’s chasing this season (at least outwardly).

“I try to improve every year,” Kane said. “Last year I got 29 goals so I’d like to beat that but we’ll see what happens. In my mind I’m trying to get to that 30 mark.”

He says he’s feeling pretty good on the run-in to the season’s end (and the World Cup).

“I’d like to have played better in the last few games, same of the team, but I feel good, feel sharp and could have scored more,” he said. “Hopefully I can finish strong like I did last season going into a big summer.”

As for the game itself, Kane was thankful goalkeeper Hugo Lloris bailed the field players on at least three big occasions.

“We were lucky to be ahead thanks to Hugo,” he said.

Spurs finish at West Brom, then home to Newcastle and Leicester City. He’s scored against the Baggies and Foxes already this season.

Dele, Kane score as Spurs beat Watford

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
  • Dele, Kane score
  • Spurs eye third place
  • Watford stays 13th

Tottenham Hotspur earned some breathing room in the Top Four race with a 2-0 win over Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored for Spurs, who are a point back of second place Liverpool and have a match-in-hand on the Reds. Chelsea is five back of Tottenham and four behind Liverpool.

Watford is now winless in its last seven Premier League matches, and sits six points clear of 18th place Southampton.

An unremarkable quarter hour gave way to Dele’s fitting opener, as Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis fumbled a catch to Christian Eriksen. The Dane passed to Dele, who calmly slotted low into the goal.

Watford came close to leveling the score when ex-Spurs man Etienne Capoue slid Andre Gray on goal, but the English striker’s less-than-perfect low effort was saved by Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman made a save on a breaking Richarlison in the 44th minute, and then rushed out of his  box to slide the ball away from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

While the Hornets made it to the break down one, the deficit expanded less than three minutes into the second half.

Heung-Min Son‘s pass was behind a slipping Harry Kane, but the English striker righted himself to pot Kieran Trippier‘s square ball back into the mixer.

Kane would later have a goal disallowed, while Moussa Sissoko skied a 90th minute effort over the bar from inside the 18.

Lloris made a fine stop deep in stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

Where Premier League promotion hopefuls stand with one match to go

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
The second automatic Premier League promotion spot won’t be decided until the final day of the Championship, nor will the last spot in the promotion playoffs nor two relegation slots.

And the match-ups tilt heavily toward those with top-flight aspirations facing clubs fearing the drop.

Call it the haves versus the have-and-hope-to-keeps.

So, yeah, it’s going to be tense across most of the near-dozen 7:30 a.m. ET encounters

Start here:

AUTOMATICALLY YOURS: Either Cardiff City or Fulham will gain instant promotion to the Premier League, with the Bluebirds controlling their own destiny.

Cardiff vs. Reading
Birmingham City vs. Fulham

There’s an added blow to finishing third, and that’s the slowed momentum or realizing it’s going to take a lot more work. Of the last 15 playoff winners, only five were the third place team in the regular season.

Playoff fates of No. 3 teams
2017 — Reading lost final in penalties to No. 5 Huddersfield Town)
2016 — Brighton lost in the semifinals (No. 4 Hull promoted)
2015 — Norwich City won the playoffs
2014 — Derby County lost final to No. 4 QPR
2013 — Watford lost final to No. 5 Crystal Palace
2012 — West Ham United won the playoffs
2011 — Swansea City won the playoffs
2010 — Nottingham Forest lost in semis (No. 6 Blackpool promoted)
2009 — Sheffield United lost final to No. 5 Burnley
2008 — Hull City won the playoffs
2007 — Derby County won the playoffs
2006 — Brentford lost in semifinals (No. 5 Barnsley promoted)
2005 — Ipswich Town lost in semis (No. 6 West Ham promoted)
2004 — Sunderland lost in semis (No. 6 Crystal Palace promoted)
2003 — Sheffield United lost final to No. 5 Wolves

— PLAYOFF SPOTS: The third-place team will join Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and the sixth-place team in the playoffs, slated for May 11-26.

Derby County has 72 points, two more than Preston North End and three more than Millwall.

The Rams also have a nine-goal advantage on both in goal differential, so a home draw against 21st place Barnsley would be enough (although the visitors are playing for their Championship lives).

Preston also hosts a relegation-threatened club in Burton Albion, while Millwall entertains a very good, but fate-determined Aston Villa.

— RELEGATION ZONE: Three teams will go down to League One, and Sunderland is the only one assured of the drop.

Here’s how it all looks in the race to avoid 22nd and 23rd.

19. Reading — 43 pts, minus-22
20. Birmingham City — 43 pts, minus-32
21. Barnsley — 41 pts, minus-21
22. Burton Albion — 41 pts, minus-42
23. Bolton Wanderers — 40 pts, minus-36

Aside from Bolton, those teams have all been mentioned as opponents of clubs with plenty at stake. The Wanderers are home to Nottingham Forest.

Reading is away to Cardiff, Birmingham home to Fulham, Barnsley at Derby, and Burton away to Preston.

No club can honestly feel safe with just a point.