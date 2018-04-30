PL Preview: Tottenham vs. Watford

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose rejoined team training on Saturday and has a chance of returning from a calf injury. Harry Winks (ankle) remains out.

Gerard Deulofeu could feature for Watford, having returned to training after an injury at the end of February. Troy Deeney has shaken off an ankle problem, but Roberto Pereyra will have a fitness test. Stefano Okaka and Tom Cleverley are out with thigh injuries, while Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (ankle) and Tommie Hoban (knee) are also sidelined.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in its last 12 matches against Watford in all competitions (W9 D3), since a 3-2 defeat at White Hart Lane in the League Cup in October 1994.

Spurs have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League matches. They last had a longer run of scoring in the top flight in April 1987, with 26 matches.

Tottenham sit just two points above Chelsea in the final UEFA Champions League place in the table as it takes on fellow North London side Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon. (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Spurs are winless in their last three, with the team patiently waiting for Monday’s game after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, 2-1, last week, a bitter pill to swallow as no trophies will be coming to the club yet again.

Watford meanwhile seem to be comfortable on 38 points and in 13th place, a full five points clear of the drop zone, but a win at Wembley would surely ensure the club’s survival for another season.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on getting over FA Cup defeat:

“The most important thing is to never give up and never accept this type of negative situation and work hard for the next opportunity to change that situation. That is how I think and what I believe. It’s always a challenge but it’s so important to work hard and keep going.”

Watford manager Javi Gracia on finishing the season on a high:

“I think the club’s best position in the Premier League was 13th and we have the chance to improve that position,” he said. There are only three games left and I think this is the best motivation for us in this moment, to try to get the best position that the club has ever got. We can do it. If you see the last results we took only two points in the last six games, but we can see in the next three games if we’ll be able to get more points or not.”

Video Preview

Prediction: Tottenham are in a bit of a tailspin lately but playing back in front of a partisan crowd at Wembley, Spurs return to winning ways against an always-fighting Watford side. Tottenham 2-1 Watford