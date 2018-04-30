Report: Liverpool’s Can finally agrees to deal with Juventus

Emre Can‘s long-rumored move to Italy looks to be a formality at this point.

The Liverpool midfielder has agreed a five-year contract with Juventus, worth $7.25 million per season according to Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy. Can was reportedly convinced by the Juventus brass that he’d have a better chance of winning titles in Turin, as opposed to either staying on Merseyside or heading to his native Germany.

For Liverpool, this could be a tough pill to swallow. The club spent nearly $14 million in 2014 to sign Can from Bayer Leverkusen when the tough and disciplined midfielder was just 20-years old. Since then, Can has developed into a reliable holding midfielder, providing grit, tactical awareness and the odd goal or two, like this one.

6 – Emre Can has scored six goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, his best tally for the club in a single campaign. Rise. pic.twitter.com/H0SKn81mnY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2018

This season, Can has scored six goals in 33 matches, and losing him on a free transfer to a rival team in terms of the UEFA Champions League could be a missed opportunity for Liverpool to lock down one of Europe’s best young wingers.

The club must hope that incoming signing Naby Keita from RB Leipzig can fill Can’s old role, or at least supplement the current midfield of Jordan Henderson and a rotating cast that’s been the now-injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum or Can. Otherwise, it’s losing a bright young player for nothing on the free agency market.