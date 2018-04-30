More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Report: Liverpool’s Can finally agrees to deal with Juventus

By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 7:39 AM EDT
Emre Can‘s long-rumored move to Italy looks to be a formality at this point.

The Liverpool midfielder has agreed a five-year contract with Juventus, worth $7.25 million per season according to Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy. Can was reportedly convinced by the Juventus brass that he’d have a better chance of winning titles in Turin, as opposed to either staying on Merseyside or heading to his native Germany.

For Liverpool, this could be a tough pill to swallow. The club spent nearly $14 million in 2014 to sign Can from Bayer Leverkusen when the tough and disciplined midfielder was just 20-years old. Since then, Can has developed into a reliable holding midfielder, providing grit, tactical awareness and the odd goal or two, like this one.

This season, Can has scored six goals in 33 matches, and losing him on a free transfer to a rival team in terms of the UEFA Champions League could be a missed opportunity for Liverpool to lock down one of Europe’s best young wingers.

The club must hope that incoming signing Naby Keita from RB Leipzig can fill Can’s old role, or at least supplement the current midfield of Jordan Henderson and a rotating cast that’s been the now-injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum or Can. Otherwise, it’s losing a bright young player for nothing on the free agency market.

PL Preview: Tottenham vs. Watford

By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
  • Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose rejoined team training on Saturday and has a chance of returning from a calf injury. Harry Winks (ankle) remains out.
  • Gerard Deulofeu could feature for Watford, having returned to training after an injury at the end of February. Troy Deeney has shaken off an ankle problem, but Roberto Pereyra will have a fitness test. Stefano Okaka and Tom Cleverley are out with thigh injuries, while Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (ankle) and Tommie Hoban (knee) are also sidelined.
  • Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in its last 12 matches against Watford in all competitions (W9 D3), since a 3-2 defeat at White Hart Lane in the League Cup in October 1994. 
  • Spurs have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League matches. They last had a longer run of scoring in the top flight in April 1987, with 26 matches.

Tottenham sit just two points above Chelsea in the final UEFA Champions League place in the table as it takes on fellow North London side Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon. (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Spurs are winless in their last three, with the team patiently waiting for Monday’s game after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, 2-1, last week, a bitter pill to swallow as no trophies will be coming to the club yet again.

Watford meanwhile seem to be comfortable on 38 points and in 13th place, a full five points clear of the drop zone, but a win at Wembley would surely ensure the club’s survival for another season.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on getting over FA Cup defeat:

“The most important thing is to never give up and never accept this type of negative situation and work hard for the next opportunity to change that situation. That is how I think and what I believe. It’s always a challenge but it’s so important to work hard and keep going.”

Watford manager Javi Gracia on finishing the season on a high:

“I think the club’s best position in the Premier League was 13th and we have the chance to improve that position,” he said. There are only three games left and I think this is the best motivation for us in this moment, to try to get the best position that the club has ever got. We can do it. If you see the last results we took only two points in the last six games, but we can see in the next three games if we’ll be able to get more points or not.”

Video Preview

Prediction: Tottenham are in a bit of a tailspin lately but playing back in front of a partisan crowd at Wembley, Spurs return to winning ways against an always-fighting Watford side. Tottenham 2-1 Watford

How Buvac’s departure from Liverpool affects club, Klopp

By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
The exact reasons why are unknown at the moment, but Liverpool assistant and Jurgen Klopp‘s trusted lieutenent Zeljko Buvac has left the team.

Per multiple reports, Liverpool has confirmed Buvac’s departure but the club has stated he’s still an employee and has just left for a short time for “personal reasons.”

The timing though couldn’t be worse.

Liverpool is ramping up for a massive end of the season, with the second leg of its UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Roma on Wednesday and then a trip to Chelsea on tap on Sunday. The club is without three-starting caliber midfielders in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and Adam Lallana as well, as the long season is taking its toll on the squad.

According to German soccer expert and the recent author of a Klopp biography, Buvac and Klopp have had explosive arguments in the past that have led to long-term disagreements. But they’ve always managed to patch things up.

In a time when Liverpool still needs to secure its Champions League place for next season as well as progress to the final, it is crucial for Klopp to have someone who can bring other ideas to the table, who has a different perspective.

The lack of a different perspective at Arsenal has seen the club slowly descend down the table, and while it would be hard to see Liverpool collapsing against Roma and in the final three Premier League games of the season, Klopp needs someone who isn’t afraid to say no to his ideas in the backroom, where game tactics are thought out and prepared.

For now, as Honigstein says, we’ll wait and see.

Spain tipped to win 2018 World Cup by CIES

By Daniel KarellApr 30, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
There could be parties in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona this summer if the CIES Football Observatory’s analysis comes to fruition.

In the Football Observatory’s latest weekly issue, it claims that Spain is most likely to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia based on a combination of two criteria. The percentage of matches played by the most-played 23 players on each national team at a domestic, league level, and the average sporting level of the clubs those players play for.

The Football Observatory found that the Spanish National Team has played in 81 percent of the available domestic league matches, and with so many playing for giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City, the overall sporting level of the team was listed at a jaw-dropping 1.37. These criteria have Spain as the overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup.

Brazil (89), France (84) and Germany (82) each had a power index of over 80, though the Les Bleus squad has played the fewest domestic league matches of the top four (69 percent). England, with a power index of 74, rounds out the top five.

Panama, set to make its World Cup debut, sits at the bottom of the list with a power index of just 12, as many of their top players either have been injured or are sitting on the bench at bigger clubs.

Of course, while it’s good for players to play regularly at a high level, we’ve seen in recent World Cups that end-of-season burnout is a real problem, and teams with players who are fresher in June and July have been able to run to the title. Both Spain and Germany, the last two World Cup winners, have winter breaks in their domestic calendar, while England of course, does not.

FIFA picks 13 referees as World Cup video review specialists

Associated PressApr 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has picked 13 referees who will be video review assistants at the World Cup in Russia.

FIFA says they will act “solely as Video Assistant Referees (VARs)” in four-man teams reviewing potential game-changing incidents at each of the 64 matches.

The 13 selected include several who refereed recent Champions League knockout games. They include three from Italy and two from Germany, which have the highest profile national leagues to use video review this season.

No referee was selected from England, where trials in cup games have been criticized for slow and confused decision-making.

FIFA says some of the 36 referees and 63 assistants previously picked for World Cup duty will also work in VAR teams.