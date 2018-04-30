Spurs goal scorer Kane “trying to get to that 30 mark”

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane scored again Monday, and the English striker might be knocking on the door of Mohamed Salah‘s league lead if he finished a few more of his chances.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-0 Watford ]

Kane nabbed his 27th league goal. That’s four behind Liverpool’s Salah, but not the mark he’s chasing this season (at least outwardly).

“I try to improve every year,” Kane said. “Last year I got 29 goals so I’d like to beat that but we’ll see what happens. In my mind I’m trying to get to that 30 mark.”

He says he’s feeling pretty good on the run-in to the season’s end (and the World Cup).

“I’d like to have played better in the last few games, same of the team, but I feel good, feel sharp and could have scored more,” he said. “Hopefully I can finish strong like I did last season going into a big summer.”

As for the game itself, Kane was thankful goalkeeper Hugo Lloris bailed the field players on at least three big occasions.

“We were lucky to be ahead thanks to Hugo,” he said.

Spurs finish at West Brom, then home to Newcastle and Leicester City. He’s scored against the Baggies and Foxes already this season.

