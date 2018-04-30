More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings


Taking stock of Premier League managers in post-Wenger era

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
It’s been just under four years since Tottenham Hotspur appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the replacement for Tim Sherwood, not yet long enough to complete a standard high school education.

But, assuming he stays longer than season’s end, Pochettino will be the third-longest tenured manager in the Premier League, and would qualify as the dean of the league in terms of consecutive seasons with one top flight club.

As Sir Alex Ferguson pointed out Sunday in saluting Arsene Wenger, the days of long tenures are (mostly) done.

Burnley’s Sean Dyche and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe have each been with their clubs for approximately five and a half seasons and have spent almost as long as names tipped to be hot names for any job openings deemed bigger than their current posts.

Maybe we need to start calling years by some new relative scale, as they do for dogs. Envision for a moment if you will, Wenger saying, “I managed Arsenal for 22 years, or 110 Dyche years.”

Only 11 Premier League managers have held their posts for more than a calendar year, four of whom carry the gloss of bringing their clubs up from the Championship (Dyche, Howe, Chris Hughton, and David Wagner). Remember when Jurgen Klopp was hired by Liverpool? Forty-two PL manager changes have been made since that day.

Which begs the question: Are Howe, 40, and Dyche, 46, the league’s last hopes for one manager to spend 10-straight years at a club in this Premier League climate?

With respect to Howe, who may continue to eschew other openings — he’s been whispered as the next Arsenal boss for ages — we’ll choose to focus on Dyche in this case, largely because he seems extremely likely to take Burnley on its Europa League adventure next season and, well, he’s earned free beer and his name on a pub in Burnley.

Carroll sent home after refusing to apologize for bench blowup


By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Andy Carroll‘s West Ham United future is in serious doubt — so much so the 29-year-old striker could be dropped for Saturday’s visit to Leicester City (10 a.m. ET) — after frustrations boiled over during Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Carroll, who began the game on the bench and wasn’t included in David Moyes‘ triple substitution after 65 minutes, made little effort to hide his dissatisfaction when he left the bench area and made his way to the locker room.

According to reports, Carroll and Moyes were then involved in a heated discussion, which was only exacerbated Carroll’s refusal to apologize, at the training ground on Monday. Carroll was duly sent home by his manager.

With three games still to play in the Premier League this season, West Ham (35 points) sit just three places and three points clear of the relegation zone. Saturday’s trip to Leicester will be followed by Manchester United and Everton’s seasonal visits to the London Stadium.

If Martial asks to leave Man Utd, Chelsea to come calling


By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Anthony Martial hasn’t had the easiest of seasons at Manchester United — his third in the Premier League following his $55-million transfer in 2015 — thus speculation over the 22 year-old’s future has already begun, with Chelsea the latest top-six PL side said to be monitoring the situation closely, according to a report from the Guardian.

Having made just 17 starts (29 total appearances) in league play this season, with nine goals (second-most behind Romelu Lukaku) to show for his efforts, Martial now has just 14 months remaining on his current contract. An option for a fifth season at Old Trafford reportedly exists within the pact.

Even so, given the way transfer fees for comparable players have ballooned since Martial moved to Man United three summers ago, it’s not at all unrealistic to expect they could recoup most, if not all, of their initial investment.

Of course, there would undoubtedly be a “domestic premium” to be paid by another English club, as United would hesitate to sell Martial within the PL. Tottenham Hotspur have been loosely linked as having interest in the former Monaco wonderkid, though Juventus — another rumored destination — could be United’s preferred buyer, just to ensure the deal doesn’t come back to bite them too quickly.

The first domino which could fall and set off a chain reaction of transfers revolves around the future of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. With just two years remaining on his current deal, and longtime interest from Real Madrid, the Belgian could see now, with a season in the Europa League on the horizon, as the perfect time to leave Stamford Bridge. Discussions over a new long-term contract have been going on for months, but no deal has been struck.

Similarly to Martial, fellow potential attacking stars of the future, Marcus Rashford (15 starts, 32 appearances) and Jesse Lingard (19 starts, 31 appearances), haven’t exactly been afforded every opportunity as first-team regulars this season, lending further credence to the longtime idea that Jose Mourinho has little interest in developing the best and brightest of young talent.

Salah, De Bruyne finish 1-2 (again) for football writers’ award


By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as the footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, the latest accolade for the English Premier League’s top scorer.

The award comes a week after Salah was voted as player of the year by his fellow professionals.

He leads the scoring chart on 31, four more than nearest rival Harry Kane.

The Egypt international beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the football writers’ award, with the winning margin fewer than 20 votes. He becomes the first African winner of an award that has been running since 1948.

Salah has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

Prospective Wembley buyer Khan has ideas for venue


By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is striking a lot of the right notes when it comes to his desired purchase of Wembley Stadium.

Khan, 67, says he wants to continue to host England matches if he gets the venue, and will also look to have a working retractable roof in order to further insure big events.

“England must play there,” the American billionaire said. “Otherwise it will be a shell. It would be like an empty suit that doesn’t have soul.”

Khan also has an interesting idea to help smaller events at Wembley:

Another possibility, which has already been looked at by the FA, is the use of “video boards” which would be “automatically lowered on cylinders” to close the top tier of Wembley for certain events to give it a reduced 50,000-seat capacity. “There’s a lot creative stuff that can be done,” Khan said. “We are looking at all of those to get more use and create more revenue.”

It all sounds pretty cool, Shad… but are you bringing your NFL team? The comment section on the last post nearly started fire at the thought.

“I’d been to Wembley by then a couple of times and I told the NFL that the only venue we wanted to be part of was Wembley,” Khan said.