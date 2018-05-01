More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
LAFC striker Marco Urena out indefinitely after facial surgery

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
LAFC has had plenty of firsts this season. The MLS expansion franchise has been a force to be reckoned with in its inaugural season, sitting second in the Western Conference standings.

Now, the club will have to contend with its first major injury.

Bob Bradley will have some shuffling to do after the club confirmed that Marco Urena will undergo surgery for a facial injury suffered in last weekend’s victory over Seattle Sounders. The injury was first reported by Costa Rican outlet La Nacion.

According to the Nacion report, Urena suffered microfractures under his left eye in a clash with Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei during the 1-0 victory on Sunday. Urena played the entire 90 minutes and was not substituted. According to that same report, immediately after the match, Urena had swelling and numbness in the area which prompted further tests that showed fractures. With the goal of being healthy for the national team’s trip to Russia for the 2018 World Cup, Urena reportedly asked to be operated on as soon as possible.

While MLS reporter Sam Stejskal’s tweet above says there is no timetable for Urena’s return to fitness, the Nacion report claims that it’s possible Urena will not play for LAFC again before the World Cup beings in mid-June. It says that he will continue to maintain his fitness while off the field, and could potentially restart contact drills after four weeks.

Urena has not scored yet this season in seven matches for LAFC, but he has been integral to the club’s solid start. The third pick of the expansion draft this past offseason from the San Jose Earthquakes, Urena has played all but 19 of the 630 possible minutes thus far this season.

CL Preview: Liverpool looks to finish the deal vs. Roma

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Real Madrid is already into the Champions League final. It would appear that Liverpool has one foot in the match as well, but there are 90 minutes more to take care of before that is for sure.

The Reds hold a 5-2 first-leg advantage after stomping Roma at the Kop, but it’s that 1 that has fans worried. After a stunning first 70 minutes that looked to be the best Liverpool performance maybe in years, the final 20 ticks were nervy, ruining the clean sheet and giving the second leg in the Italian capital more than a smidge of intrigue.

Can Roma do it again?

The Italian club stunned runaway La Liga champions Barcelona just last round, reversing a 4-1 first-leg deficit and winning the second meeting 3-0 and advancing on away goals. Now, they’ll need a repeat performance of that once-in-a-generation comeback, a task so tall considering Liverpool’s form.

But Barcelona was in good form too. In fact, they haven’t lost all season in league play, a stunning invincible record that has seen them already confirmed as league champions. Somehow, Roma kept Lionel Messi and company out of the net and grabbed the three goals required to advance.

And yet, if Barcelona was a mountain to climb, this is Kilimanjaro. The Reds feature Mohamed Salah, a player not only in contention for Premier League Player of the Season, but also maybe in the best form of any attacker in the world. If Liverpool scores once, Roma would need four. If Liverpool scores twice, Roma would need six, effectively ending the tie.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp thinks that while Barcelona may have been naive, Liverpool certainly is not, thanks to red flags from the comeback in the previous round. “Barcelona thought probably that it’s decided,” he said. “Everybody is telling us that it’s possible for Roma to beat us 3-0 or 4-0. Nobody told Barcelona. Not that I needed it but, we have the warning.”

The main scoring threat for Roma could come in the form of former Premier League striker Edin Dzeko. The Bosnia & Herzegovina international will play against Liverpool for the 13th time in his career across all competitions, the most against any team he has ever faced, level with Bayern Munich. He has four goals in those games, but Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco expects big things from their leader.

“All the players need to feel responsible and be pleased about that [feeling],” Di Francesco said in his pre-match press conference. “As coach, I’m pleased to have this responsibility, but the players are the ones doing it on the pitch. Even more so with Dzeko – I hope he can be our Salah from the first leg, so he can pull things back and determine a great comeback. A player of his quality, ability – it’s right that he has this responsibility.”

Part of winning the Champions League is shocking the world, part of it is overcoming adversity, but part of it is also taking care of business. That is what Liverpool need to do on Wednesday, with kickoff from Stadio Olimpico at 2:45 p.m. ET. If they complete the performance, a date with Real Madrid in the final awaits – a worthy adversary expected to prevail but also with plenty of fallacies. That opportunity will not come if they do not take care of business.

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich: GKs the difference as Los Blancos reach CL final

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
A wild game. On one end, spectacular play between the sticks to preserve a lead. On the other end, one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes you will ever see.

Bayern Munich was the better side, but Sven Ulrich inexplicably coughed up what proved to be the decisive goal just 28 seconds after halftime as a Karim Benzema brace secured a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu and sent Real Madrid to the Champions League final.

Neutrals would have been hoping for an early Bayern goal to make things interesting, and they got just that. The visitors scored a messy goal just three minutes into the game as Thomas Muller’s cross from the right cannoned off a pair of defenders and fell right to Josh Kimmich on the doorstep who poked it home.

However, the goal seemed to wake Real Madrid up, and the hosts began to build themselves and produced a response in the 11th minute. Marcelo delivered a delicious cross to the far post where Karim Benzema had lost David Alaba, and the Frenchman scored just his third Champions League goal of the campaign to bring Real Madrid back level. The goal featured 28 passes in the build-up, second to only a Barcelona group stage score for most in the Champions League this season according to Opta.

Both teams had plenty of attacking intent, but it was Bayern that had more chances up through the half-hour mark. Robert Lewandowski shanked one half-chance just wide on 20 minutes, and Franck Ribery was dangerous down the left, tearing up Lucas Vazquez who was filling in at right-back for the injured Dani Carvajal. The best chance came just past the half-hour mark as Alaba found Robert Lewandowski at a tight angle from the left. Lewandowski’s shot was saved by Keylor Navas, and the ball popped high into the air across the face of goal, and came down on the head of Muller, but that effort was blocked. The ball again fell to a Bayern player as James Rodriguez came streaking in at point blank range, but he agonizingly blazed the shot over the bar, a strikingly bad miss.

With the German side feeling confident after the break, their hearts were broken just 28 seconds into the second half. A back-pass from Corentin Tolisso came to Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulrich, and as he went down to pick the ball up under pressure from Benzema, he realized too late that he could not use his hands on a back-pass. The momentary brain fart saw Ulrich crumple into a heap as he tried to recover, allowing Benzema to tap the ball into the open net and leaving Ulrich to contemplate one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes in Champions League history.

Following the mistake, Bayern pushed forward knowing they needed two goals to advance. Keylor Navas made a spectacular save on David Alaba from a tight angle just moments after Madrid’s goal. Then down the other end Cristiano Ronaldo missed the target badly with his first chance of the game on a platter from Marcelo.

James Rodriguez grabbed a goal back for Bayern in the 63rd minute to even the score on the day. Niklas Sule sent in a cross from a deep right position, and it came to Rodriguez in acres of space at the penalty spot. His first shot was saved from front and center, but the rebound came back to him at a tighter angle, and he buried the chance, choosing not to celebrate against his parent club.

Keylor Navas again came up huge as Bayern continued to push. In the 73rd minute, Rodriguez hammered a volley from straightaway center but the Madrid shotstopper was there to acrobatically push it away. He again stopped an effort from Muller seven minutes later. Gareth Bale, on as a 72nd minute substitute, had an opportunity to seal the deal in the 86th minute, but he was beaten by Ulrich while one-on-one with the Bayern keeper. Navas was required one more time to stop Bayern from getting a shot off in stoppage time that would have been a sure equalizer, but the Costa Rican came off his line to scoop up the cross.

Eventually, the final whistle blew, and fans of the German side will know they let a fantastic performance on the big stage go to waste. On the other end, Real Madrid reaches its third consecutive Champions League final, all under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Steven Gerrard confirms ‘initial’ talks with Rangers

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Rumors have begun to fly that Scottish club Rangers has offered former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard the open managerial position. Plenty of opinions have flown left and right about if Steven Gerrard should take the Rangers job, given he has no prior experience managing a club.

Finally, the rumors were confirmed by the man himself, but he claimed nothing is done.

“I have held initial talks and I have plans to pick them up in a couple of days’ time,” he told BT Sport. “I’m busy for a couple of days now and I’ll pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Gerrard, who will be 38 years old in late May, is currently coaching in the academy of his former club Liverpool. Reports in England say he has been offered a 3-year contract. Rangers officially let interim boss Graeme Murty go earlier today, having taken over for the fired Pedro Caixinha in October. The club was walloped by champions Celtic 5-0 on Sunday in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers has not challenged Celtic for the league title since winning in 2010/11. They were liquidated and sent to the lowest levels of Scottish football, and while they worked their way back up to the top flight for last campaign, they have not put up a fight for the league crown.

Wilshere hopeful of new Arsenal deal despite talks stalling

By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Jack Wilshere could very well be entering into the final 60 days of his time as an Arsenal player, as the 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June.

While talks with the club over a new deal have reportedly been ongoing for quite some time now, not only has no new contract been announced, but Wilshere has admitted this week that “We’re still in the same position … not much has changed” as negotiations continue to drag on.

Throw in the fact that Arsene Wenger announced only last week that he’ll leave the club at season’s end, which will bring a level of uncertainty all its own with regard to building — and rebuilding — the squad during the summer transfer window, and a new long-term contract begins to feel a lot less like a foregone conclusion than it did just a few months, or even weeks, ago — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We’re still in the same position [of negotiations], really. Not much has changed, we’re still talking.

“Obviously the boss has left, which will change things a little bit because I don’t know who’s going to be the manager next year, and that can change things. But we’re still talking, and I’m hopeful and the club are hopeful, that we can get something done.”

“I haven’t really thought about [the possibility that leaving the club could happen]. I’ve said before that this is where I want to be and I really haven’t had much time to think about moving.”

Wilshere, who’ll likely figure into Gareth Southgate‘s plan for England’s squad at the 2018 World Cup, might soon see the appeal in treating the world’s biggest stage as an open trial with every club in Europe. Not only would he have his pick of future employers, but given the fact that a transfer fee won’t be required, he would almost certainly land a more lucrative contract for himself.