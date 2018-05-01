More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Mancini in talks with federation to become new Italy boss

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) The Italian football federation says it is in talks with Roberto Mancini about taking over the Azzurri’s vacant coaching job.

[ MORE: Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Anthony Martial to Chelsea? ]

Federation commissioner Roberto Fabbricini tells the ANSA news agency that after a meeting Monday, Mancini said he was “open to leaving his job with Zenit St. Petersburg to become head coach of the national team.”

Fabbricini adds that “nothing is decided” but that the two sides agreed to meet again May 13, once the Russian season has ended, “to discuss figures and details.”

[ MORE: Salah, De Bruyne finish 1-2 (again) for Player of the Year award ]

Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio guided Italy on an interim basis in friendlies last month but the team has not had a full-time coach since November when Gian Piero Ventura was fired after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Mancini, a former Italy player, has coached Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, and Galatasaray to titles.

Zidane: Winning or losing UCL won’t decide Real Madrid job

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
1 Comment

Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid to back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies — a feat which had previously never been achieved during the UCL era — and has Los Blancos on the brink of reaching a third straight final, yet it’s widely expected the club’s legendary playmaker-turned-manager will either be fired or resign at the conclusion of the current season.

[ MORE: Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Anthony Martial to Chelsea? ]

The only way Zidane can save his job would be to win the unprecedented third straight European title, or so goes the commonly accepted logic. Zidane refutes the idea, though, saying, “It’s independent of [winning UCL],” whether or not he will remain in his current job come August.

Unsurprisingly, he has zero desire to give it up without a fight — quotes from the BBC:

“Today I’m the coach and I want to continue at this club. But it’s not important. What matters to everyone is thinking about this game and that’s it.”

“The key for us is think about winning the game and to go on to the pitch wanting to do that. We need to go out to score quickly and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos called the prospect of appearing in a third straight final “reward for all our work, our perseverance.”

“We are making seem easy what is practically impossible. No one has won two in a row. What motivates us, is to keep breaking records and winning titles.

“One of the strengths of Real is that opponents are not all the same and we study them carefully to learn how to hurt them.”

Carroll sent home after refusing to apologize for bench blowup

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

Andy Carroll‘s West Ham United future is in serious doubt — so much so the 29-year-old striker could be dropped for Saturday’s visit to Leicester City (10 a.m. ET) — after frustrations boiled over during Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

[ MORE: Salah, De Bruyne finish 1-2 (again) for Player of the Year award ]

Carroll, who began the game on the bench and wasn’t included in David Moyes‘ triple substitution after 65 minutes, made little effort to hide his dissatisfaction when he left the bench area and made his way to the locker room.

According to reports, Carroll and Moyes were then involved in a heated discussion, which was only exacerbated Carroll’s refusal to apologize, at the training ground on Monday. Carroll was duly sent home by his manager.

[ MORE: Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Anthony Martial to Chelsea? ]

With three games still to play in the Premier League this season, West Ham (35 points) sit just three places and three points clear of the relegation zone. Saturday’s trip to Leicester will be followed by Manchester United and Everton’s seasonal visits to the London Stadium.

If Martial asks to leave Man Utd, Chelsea to come calling

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Anthony Martial hasn’t had the easiest of seasons at Manchester United — his third in the Premier League following his $55-million transfer in 2015 — thus speculation over the 22 year-old’s future has already begun, with Chelsea the latest top-six PL side said to be monitoring the situation closely, according to a report from the Guardian.

[ MORE: Salah, De Bruyne finish 1-2 (again) for Player of the Year award ]

Having made just 17 starts (29 total appearances) in league play this season, with nine goals (second-most behind Romelu Lukaku) to show for his efforts, Martial now has just 14 months remaining on his current contract. An option for a fifth season at Old Trafford reportedly exists within the pact.

Even so, given the way transfer fees for comparable players have ballooned since Martial moved to Man United three summers ago, it’s not at all unrealistic to expect they could recoup most, if not all, of their initial investment.

Of course, there would undoubtedly be a “domestic premium” to be paid by another English club, as United would hesitate to sell Martial within the PL. Tottenham Hotspur have been loosely linked as having interest in the former Monaco wonderkid, though Juventus — another rumored destination — could be United’s preferred buyer, just to ensure the deal doesn’t come back to bite them too quickly.

[ MORE: Prospective Wembley buyer Khan has ideas ]

The first domino which could fall and set off a chain reaction of transfers revolves around the future of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. With just two years remaining on his current deal, and longtime interest from Real Madrid, the Belgian could see now, with a season in the Europa League on the horizon, as the perfect time to leave Stamford Bridge. Discussions over a new long-term contract have been going on for months, but no deal has been struck.

Similarly to Martial, fellow potential attacking stars of the future, Marcus Rashford (15 starts, 32 appearances) and Jesse Lingard (19 starts, 31 appearances), haven’t exactly been afforded every opportunity as first-team regulars this season, lending further credence to the longtime idea that Jose Mourinho has little interest in developing the best and brightest of young talent.

Salah, De Bruyne finish 1-2 (again) for football writers’ award

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as the footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, the latest accolade for the English Premier League’s top scorer.

The award comes a week after Salah was voted as player of the year by his fellow professionals.

He leads the scoring chart on 31, four more than nearest rival Harry Kane.

[ MORE: Prospective Wembley buyer Khan has ideas ]

The Egypt international beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the football writers’ award, with the winning margin fewer than 20 votes. He becomes the first African winner of an award that has been running since 1948.

Salah has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.