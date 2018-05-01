More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich: GKs the difference as Los Blancos reach CL final

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
On one end, spectacular play between the sticks to preserve a lead. On the other end, one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes you will ever see.

Sven Ulrich inexplicably coughed up what proved to be the decisive goal just 28 seconds after halftime as a Karim Benzema brace secured a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu and sent Real Madrid to the Champions League final past Bayern Munich.

Neutrals would have been hoping for an early Bayern goal to make things interesting, and they got just that. The visitors scored a messy goal just three minutes into the game as Thomas Muller’s cross from the right cannoned off a pair of defenders and fell right to Josh Kimmich on the doorstep who poked it home.

However, the goal seemed to wake Real Madrid up, and the hosts began to build themselves and produced a response in the 11th minute. Marcelo delivered a delicious cross to the far post where Karim Benzema had lost David Alaba, and the Frenchman scored just his third Champions League goal of the campaign to bring Real Madrid back level. The goal featured 28 passes in the build-up, second to only a Barcelona group stage score for most in the Champions League this season according to Opta.

Both teams had plenty of attacking intent, but it was Bayern that had more chances up through the half-hour mark. Robert Lewandowski shanked one half-chance just wide on 20 minutes, and Franck Ribery was dangerous down the left, tearing up Lucas Vazquez who was filling in at right-back for the injured Dani Carvajal. The best chance came just past the half-hour mark as Alaba found Robert Lewandowski at a tight angle from the left. Lewandowski’s shot was saved by Keylor Navas, and the ball popped high into the air across the face of goal, and came down on the head of Muller, but that effort was blocked. The ball again fell to a Bayern player as James Rodriguez came streaking in at point blank range, but he agonizingly blazed the shot over the bar, a strikingly bad miss.

With the German side feeling confident after the break, their hearts were broken just 28 seconds into the second half. A back-pass from Corentin Tolisso came to Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulrich, and as he went down to pick the ball up under pressure from Benzema, he realized too late that he could not use his hands on a back-pass. The momentary brain fart saw Ulrich crumple into a heap as he tried to recover, allowing Benzema to tap the ball into the open net and leaving Ulrich to contemplate one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes in Champions League history.

Following the mistake, Bayern pushed forward knowing they needed two goals to advance. Keylor Navas made a spectacular save on David Alaba from a tight angle just moments after Madrid’s goal. Then down the other end Cristiano Ronaldo missed the target badly with his first chance of the game on a platter from Marcelo.

James Rodriguez grabbed a goal back for Bayern in the 63rd minute to even the score on the day. Niklas Sule sent in a cross from a deep right position, and it came to Rodriguez in acres of space at the penalty spot. His first shot was saved from front and center, but the rebound came back to him at a tighter angle, and he buried the chance, choosing not to celebrate against his parent club.

Keylor Navas again came up huge as Bayern continued to push. In the 73rd minute, Rodriguez hammered a volley from straightaway center but the Madrid shotstopper was there to acrobatically push it away. He again stopped an effort from Muller seven minutes later. Gareth Bale, on as a 72nd minute substitute, had an opportunity to seal the deal in the 86th minute, but he was beaten by Ulrich while one-on-one with the Bayern keeper. Navas was required one more time to stop Bayern from getting a shot off in stoppage time that would have been a sure equalizer, but the Costa Rican came off his line to scoop up the cross.

Eventually, the final whistle blew, and fans of the German side will know they let a fantastic performance on the big stage go to waste. On the other end, Real Madrid reaches its third consecutive Champions League final, all under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Steven Gerrard confirms ‘initial’ talks with Rangers

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Rumors have begun to fly that Scottish club Rangers has offered former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard the open managerial position. Plenty of opinions have flown left and right about if Steven Gerrard should take the Rangers job, given he has no prior experience managing a club.

Finally, the rumors were confirmed by the man himself, but he claimed nothing is done.

“I have held initial talks and I have plans to pick them up in a couple of days’ time,” he told BT Sport. “I’m busy for a couple of days now and I’ll pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Gerrard, who will be 38 years old in late May, is currently coaching in the academy of his former club Liverpool. Reports in England say he has been offered a 3-year contract. Rangers officially let interim boss Graeme Murty go earlier today, having taken over for the fired Pedro Caixinha in October. The club was walloped by champions Celtic 5-0 on Sunday in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers has not challenged Celtic for the league title since winning in 2010/11. They were liquidated and sent to the lowest levels of Scottish football, and while they worked their way back up to the top flight for last campaign, they have not put up a fight for the league crown.

Wilshere hopeful of new Arsenal deal despite talks stalling

By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Jack Wilshere could very well be entering into the final 60 days of his time as an Arsenal player, as the 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June.

While talks with the club over a new deal have reportedly been ongoing for quite some time now, not only has no new contract been announced, but Wilshere has admitted this week that “We’re still in the same position … not much has changed” as negotiations continue to drag on.

Throw in the fact that Arsene Wenger announced only last week that he’ll leave the club at season’s end, which will bring a level of uncertainty all its own with regard to building — and rebuilding — the squad during the summer transfer window, and a new long-term contract begins to feel a lot less like a foregone conclusion than it did just a few months, or even weeks, ago — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We’re still in the same position [of negotiations], really. Not much has changed, we’re still talking.

“Obviously the boss has left, which will change things a little bit because I don’t know who’s going to be the manager next year, and that can change things. But we’re still talking, and I’m hopeful and the club are hopeful, that we can get something done.”

“I haven’t really thought about [the possibility that leaving the club could happen]. I’ve said before that this is where I want to be and I really haven’t had much time to think about moving.”

Wilshere, who’ll likely figure into Gareth Southgate‘s plan for England’s squad at the 2018 World Cup, might soon see the appeal in treating the world’s biggest stage as an open trial with every club in Europe. Not only would he have his pick of future employers, but given the fact that a transfer fee won’t be required, he would almost certainly land a more lucrative contract for himself.

LIVE, UCL semifinal: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

By Andy EdwardsMay 1, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
It all seems pretty straightforward right now: Real Madrid possess a 2-1 advantage over Bayern Munich in the two sides’ UEFA Champions League semifinal clash, with the second and decisive leg to be played Tuesday in the Spanish capital.

Alas, second legs have been anything but throughout the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League. Remember Barcelona’s 4-1 aggregate lead over Roma? How about Madrid’s very own 3-0 lead on Juventus which was so nearly overturned in the second leg?

All hope is not lost for Jupp Heynckes’ side as they enter the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon (2:45 p.m. ET) with a relatively minuscule one-goal deficit to recover. Of course, the fact they gave away a pair of away goals in the first leg means they’ll need to either win by two goals today, or secure or 3-2 victory (or 4-3, or 5-4 — please, may we have it, soccer gods?).

Starting lineups are in…

Mancini in talks with federation to become new Italy boss

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The Italian football federation says it is in talks with Roberto Mancini about taking over the Azzurri’s vacant coaching job.

Federation commissioner Roberto Fabbricini tells the ANSA news agency that after a meeting Monday, Mancini said he was “open to leaving his job with Zenit St. Petersburg to become head coach of the national team.”

Fabbricini adds that “nothing is decided” but that the two sides agreed to meet again May 13, once the Russian season has ended, “to discuss figures and details.”

Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio guided Italy on an interim basis in friendlies last month but the team has not had a full-time coach since November when Gian Piero Ventura was fired after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Mancini, a former Italy player, has coached Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, and Galatasaray to titles.