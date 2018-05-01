Salah, De Bruyne finish 1-2 (again) for football writers’ award

The Egypt international beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the football writers’ award, with the winning margin fewer than 20 votes. He becomes the first African winner of an award that has been running since 1948.
Salah has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.
Prospective Wembley buyer Khan has ideas for the venue
“England must play there,” the American billionaire said. “Otherwise it will be a shell. It would be like an empty suit that doesn’t have soul.”
Khan also has an interesting idea to help smaller events at Wembley:
Another possibility, which has already been looked at by the FA, is the use of “video boards” which would be “automatically lowered on cylinders” to close the top tier of Wembley for certain events to give it a reduced 50,000-seat capacity. “There’s a lot creative stuff that can be done,” Khan said. “We are looking at all of those to get more use and create more revenue.”
Miguel Almiron is a special, special talent; The 24-year-old is building off his incredible debut season by blowing up the league to the tune of six goals and five assists in eight outings. Feel fortunate he’s amongst our time zones for a while.
Chicago Fire Drew at Toronto, 2-2
Bastian Schweinsteiger had a penalty kick saved by Alex Bono, but a found a way past the Syracuse backstop as the Fire rebounded from a 2-0 deficit at BMO Field to keep their CONCACAF Champions League wounds exposed to the elements.
What’s troubling about Chicago’s inconsistent start is just one clean sheet through seven matches; Yes, scoring is up, but Veljko Paunovic needs to sort out his back line even if Fernando Torres winds up coming to Illinois.
Colorado Rapids Lost to Orlando City, 2-1
The Rapids have been hurt by having five of their first seven matches on the road, but don’t let that be an excuse for poor passing. Colorado has to do better with the ball, connecting on a paltry 73.8 percent of their passes. That happens when you’re chasing games and goals (and away from home, no doubt), but still… find a way.
No one wants to see the Rapids on their schedule, their 22 yellow cards tied for a league high and 15.1 fouls per game also pacing the field. Colorado only has two players with multiple goals (Dominique Badji has five and Joe Mason two).
Columbus Crew Beat San Jose, 2-1
Only KC and NYCFC have had more of the ball than Gregg Berhalter’s men, and now they are back to turning that 55 percent possession into goals. The Crew have four goals in two matches after scoring just once on a three-match losing streak.
FC Dallas Lost at NYCFC, 3-1
Oscar Pareja’s men fall from the rank of the unbeaten in just their second away match of the season. FCD has been remarkably good at winning 50-50 battles, and would’ve fared better than a two-goal loss had they not wasted a handful of very good chances.
DC United Lost at Philadelphia, 3-2
Only Vancouver is averaging fewer shots per game than DC’s 8.7, and the Black-and-Red was out shot a stunning 23-4. You’re not going to hit that 50 percent success rate too often, and to burn it in a 3-2 loss is almost funny.
Houston Dynamo Lost at Minnesota, 2-1
We knew Houston’s attack would go as Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, and Mauro Manotas went, but we’re positive the trio was expecting a bit more help than its received so far. They’ve combined for nine goals and six assists, the rest of the team has six and four.
Rasmus Schuller. The 26-year-old Finnish midfielder leads the league in tackles per game with six, and rebounded from his worst match of the season to post nine in a 2-1 win over Houston that moved the Loons into seventh. Schuller’s also second in the league in fouls committed (2.9) and has been dribbled past a good amount, but credit plenty of that to activity.
Montreal Impact Lost at Atlanta, 4-1
The Impact have allowed 16 goals in four-straight losses, quite a change from the vibes after Remi Garde won consecutive 1-0 decisions over Toronto and Seattle (no easy wins!). Despite the score line this weekend, the Impact led late before falling apart. Troubling times. Spare a thought for Victor Cabrera, who has a league-best 5.1 interceptions a game and probably would appreciate not having to make so many.
New England Revolution Beat Sporting KC, 1-0
Brad Friedel is defying all doubters in his first senior managerial gig, with one loss in seven outings following an opening day setback. The latest, a 1-0 win over Sporting KC, is among the more impressive.
New York City FC Beat FC Dallas, 3-1
Atlanta might be on pace for the East’s top spot, but did the Five Stripes have an international legend score his 400th goal this weekend, huh? David Villa, everybody.
Of the players who really matter to Jesse Marsch’s unit, only Bradley Wright-Phillips (33) is older than 25. RBNY keeps pumping out solid performances from players who made their names in the academy (Kyle Duncan, now on IR), in college ball (Florian Valot of Rider, then grown in USL), or both (Sean Davis and Alex Muyl). Model.
What’s another fine sign of Marsch’s brilliance? New York has five goals off set piece plays, a league-best figure. Here’s a worrying number though: While the Red Bulls are playing the fourth-fewest long balls per game, and they are connecting on a league-worst 70.4 passing.
Orlando City Won at Colorado, 2-1
Winners of five-straight, Jason Kreis’ Lions have gotten to know each other. Maybe no one more than Yoshimar Yotun; The Peruvian has a goal or an assist in four of the five wins. Left back Mohamed El-Munir has also been a revelation. The Libyan national teamer is in the mix for a sneaky early season MLS Best XI.
Portland Timbers BYE
Those ready to heap judgment on Gio Savarese’s tenure as Timbers boss have been dismayed by a pair of wins. We know home cooking matters in MLS, and he’s won both of those so far. Points in four of five, too.
Philadelphia Beat DC United, 3-2
Ending a run of one goal in five games is good, and the three-goal performance was fit for their second win of the season. Philly isn’t getting star turns from anyone, though Alejandro Bedoya is perhaps quietly having a decent season.
Real Salt Lake Lost at Vancouver, 2-0
Mike Petke’s men seem a perfectly average MLS side; They’ve won their last three at home, and dropped their last three on the road. But the clean sheet loss means RSL has scored just over a goal per game in a league which is feasting on goalkeepers.
San Jose Earthquakes Lost at Columbus, 2-1
Consecutive road losses mean Mikael Stahre’s men remain winless since Opening Day. It’s hard to get a read on them, but this stretch against Portland, Minnesota, and Vancouver will tell us a lot.
Seattle Sounders Lost at LAFC, 1-0
The Sounders have scored in two games despite Nicolas Lodeiro averaging a hardly real 4.2 key passes per game. Those are the only two matches in which they’ve gotten points. They’ve done it without Jordan Morris in the past, but it’s not happening this year. Then again, a lot of Sounders are hurt and there’s a “lost year” vibe coming from much rave green right now.
Sporting KC Lost at New England, 1-0
The seven-match unbeaten run ends on the road against what is (probably) a pretty decent side, and there’s no shame in that. Our own resident SKC expert says keep an eye on Khiry Shelton. From everything I’ve seen from Urena, this is a lofty and wonderful comparison for the forward.
Toronto FC Lost CONCACAF Champions League final in PKs
Drew Chicago, 2-2
The MLS Cup Final hangover is a thing, as both TFC and Seattle are worst in the league at .67 points per game. This was a bad week for TFC, who built leads in two very different settings and couldn’t seal the deal. Toronto came back from a quick deficit in the CCL final only to lose in penalty kicks, and then went ahead 2-0 against visiting Chicago before tossing that advantage aside in a draw.
Vancouver Whitecaps Beat RSL, 2-0
The Caps rebounded from a three-match losing skid punctuated by a 6-0 beatdown against KC to win against the Utah set, but watch this three-match run for a possible hot streak. If Vancouver can topple Minnesota, Houston, and San Jose (only the Loons match is away), it can build some breathing room for the tougher stretches.
The two-hour-long parade also served as a farewell for veteran playmaker Andres Iniesta, who last week announced he will not return for a 17th season with the club. The words “Infinit Iniesta” were painted on the bus that carried the team.
Barcelona won the Spanish league for the seventh time in 10 seasons on Sunday, a week after clinching its fourth straight Copa del Rey title.
Barcelona still has four matches left in the league but can’t be caught by second-place Atletico Madrid or third-place Real Madrid.
Barcelona failed in its attempt to win the treble when it was eliminated by Roma in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Real Madrid doesn’t need much to qualify for another UEFA Champions League final.
A draw will do the trick. Heck, even a 1-0 loss gets the job done. Provided Real doesn’t lose by two or post a one-goal win a goal fest, Madrid will have a chance to taste the European Cup’s first three-peat since 1976.
“The key for us it to go out to win the game. No need to take chances, to play on the back foot, nor to do anything strange. We’ve got to go out and get an early goal. It’s a semifinal and we know the importance of the game. We know what we have to do.”
As for Bayern Munich, striker Thomas Muller says they need to be “greedy.” Manager Jupp Heynckes says it’ll be about guts and heart.
“Desire can move mountains in football,” Heynckes said. “We’ll be very awkward opponents. My team can surpass themselves in matches like this one.”
Kickoff from the Bernabeu is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.