Steven Gerrard confirms ‘initial’ talks with Rangers

Rumors have begun to fly that Scottish club Rangers has offered former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard the open managerial position. Plenty of opinions have flown left and right about if Steven Gerrard should take the Rangers job, given he has no prior experience managing a club.

Finally, the rumors were confirmed by the man himself, but he claimed nothing is done.

“I have held initial talks and I have plans to pick them up in a couple of days’ time,” he told BT Sport. “I’m busy for a couple of days now and I’ll pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Gerrard, who will be 38 years old in late May, is currently coaching in the academy of his former club Liverpool. Reports in England say he has been offered a 3-year contract. Rangers officially let interim boss Graeme Murty go earlier today, having taken over for the fired Pedro Caixinha in October. The club was walloped by champions Celtic 5-0 on Sunday in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers has not challenged Celtic for the league title since winning in 2010/11. They were liquidated and sent to the lowest levels of Scottish football, and while they worked their way back up to the top flight for last campaign, they have not put up a fight for the league crown.

