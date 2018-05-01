Wilshere hopeful of new Arsenal deal despite talks stalling

Jack Wilshere could very well be entering into the final 60 days of his time as an Arsenal player, as the 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June.

While talks with the club over a new deal have reportedly been ongoing for quite some time now, not only has no new contract been announced, but Wilshere has admitted this week that “We’re still in the same position … not much has changed” as negotiations continue to drag on.

Throw in the fact that Arsene Wenger announced only last week that he’ll leave the club at season’s end, which will bring a level of uncertainty all its own with regard to building — and rebuilding — the squad during the summer transfer window, and a new long-term contract begins to feel a lot less like a foregone conclusion than it did just a few months, or even weeks, ago — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We’re still in the same position [of negotiations], really. Not much has changed, we’re still talking. “Obviously the boss has left, which will change things a little bit because I don’t know who’s going to be the manager next year, and that can change things. But we’re still talking, and I’m hopeful and the club are hopeful, that we can get something done.” … “I haven’t really thought about [the possibility that leaving the club could happen]. I’ve said before that this is where I want to be and I really haven’t had much time to think about moving.”

Wilshere, who’ll likely figure into Gareth Southgate‘s plan for England’s squad at the 2018 World Cup, might soon see the appeal in treating the world’s biggest stage as an open trial with every club in Europe. Not only would he have his pick of future employers, but given the fact that a transfer fee won’t be required, he would almost certainly land a more lucrative contract for himself.

