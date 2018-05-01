Wilshere hopeful of new Arsenal deal despite talks stalling

Jack Wilshere could very well be entering into the final 60 days of his time as an Arsenal player, as the 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June.
While talks with the club over a new deal have reportedly been ongoing for quite some time now, not only has no new contract been announced, but Wilshere has admitted this week that “We’re still in the same position … not much has changed” as negotiations continue to drag on.
Throw in the fact that Arsene Wenger announced only last week that he’ll leave the club at season’s end, which will bring a level of uncertainty all its own with regard to building — and rebuilding — the squad during the summer transfer window, and a new long-term contract begins to feel a lot less like a foregone conclusion than it did just a few months, or even weeks, ago — quotes from Sky Sports:
“We’re still in the same position [of negotiations], really. Not much has changed, we’re still talking.
“Obviously the boss has left, which will change things a little bit because I don’t know who’s going to be the manager next year, and that can change things. But we’re still talking, and I’m hopeful and the club are hopeful, that we can get something done.”
…
“I haven’t really thought about [the possibility that leaving the club could happen]. I’ve said before that this is where I want to be and I really haven’t had much time to think about moving.”
Wilshere, who’ll likely figure into Gareth Southgate‘s plan for England’s squad at the 2018 World Cup, might soon see the appeal in treating the world’s biggest stage as an open trial with every club in Europe. Not only would he have his pick of future employers, but given the fact that a transfer fee won’t be required, he would almost certainly land a more lucrative contract for himself.
It all seems pretty straightforward right now: Real Madrid possess a 2-1 advantage over Bayern Munich in the two sides’ UEFA Champions League semifinal clash, with the second and decisive leg to be played Tuesday in the Spanish capital.
Alas, second legs have been anything but throughout the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League. Remember Barcelona’s 4-1 aggregate lead over Roma? How about Madrid’s very own 3-0 lead on Juventus which was so nearly overturned in the second leg?
All hope is not lost for Jupp Heynckes’ side as they enter the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon (2:45 p.m. ET) with a relatively minuscule one-goal deficit to recover. Of course, the fact they gave away a pair of away goals in the first leg means they’ll need to either win by two goals today, or secure or 3-2 victory (or 4-3, or 5-4 — please, may we have it, soccer gods?).
Starting lineups are in…
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have reaction and analysis from the clash at Anfield right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
ROME (AP) The Italian football federation says it is in talks with Roberto Mancini about taking over the Azzurri’s vacant coaching job.
Federation commissioner Roberto Fabbricini tells the ANSA news agency that after a meeting Monday, Mancini said he was “open to leaving his job with Zenit St. Petersburg to become head coach of the national team.”
Fabbricini adds that “nothing is decided” but that the two sides agreed to meet again May 13, once the Russian season has ended, “to discuss figures and details.”
Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio guided Italy on an interim basis in friendlies last month but the team has not had a full-time coach since November when Gian Piero Ventura was fired after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.
Mancini, a former Italy player, has coached Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, and Galatasaray to titles.
Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid to back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies — a feat which had previously never been achieved during the UCL era — and has Los Blancos on the brink of reaching a third straight final, yet it’s widely expected the club’s legendary playmaker-turned-manager will either be fired or resign at the conclusion of the current season.
The only way Zidane can save his job would be to win the unprecedented third straight European title, or so goes the commonly accepted logic. Zidane refutes the idea, though, saying, “It’s independent of [winning UCL],” whether or not he will remain in his current job come August.
Unsurprisingly, he has zero desire to give it up without a fight — quotes from the BBC:
“Today I’m the coach and I want to continue at this club. But it’s not important. What matters to everyone is thinking about this game and that’s it.”
…
“The key for us is think about winning the game and to go on to the pitch wanting to do that. We need to go out to score quickly and that’s what we’ll try to do.”
Madrid captain Sergio Ramos called the prospect of appearing in a third straight final “reward for all our work, our perseverance.”
“We are making seem easy what is practically impossible. No one has won two in a row. What motivates us, is to keep breaking records and winning titles.
“One of the strengths of Real is that opponents are not all the same and we study them carefully to learn how to hurt them.”
Andy Carroll‘s West Ham United future is in serious doubt — so much so the 29-year-old striker could be dropped for Saturday’s visit to Leicester City (10 a.m. ET) — after frustrations boiled over during Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City.
Carroll, who began the game on the bench and wasn’t included in David Moyes‘ triple substitution after 65 minutes, made little effort to hide his dissatisfaction when he left the bench area and made his way to the locker room.
According to reports, Carroll and Moyes were then involved in a heated discussion, which was only exacerbated Carroll’s refusal to apologize, at the training ground on Monday. Carroll was duly sent home by his manager.
With three games still to play in the Premier League this season, West Ham (35 points) sit just three places and three points clear of the relegation zone. Saturday’s trip to Leicester will be followed by Manchester United and Everton’s seasonal visits to the London Stadium.