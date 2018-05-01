Zidane: Winning or losing UCL won’t decide Real Madrid job

Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid to back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies — a feat which had previously never been achieved during the UCL era — and has Los Blancos on the brink of reaching a third straight final, yet it’s widely expected the club’s legendary playmaker-turned-manager will either be fired or resign at the conclusion of the current season.

The only way Zidane can save his job would be to win the unprecedented third straight European title, or so goes the commonly accepted logic. Zidane refutes the idea, though, saying, “It’s independent of [winning UCL],” whether or not he will remain in his current job come August.

Unsurprisingly, he has zero desire to give it up without a fight — quotes from the BBC:

“Today I’m the coach and I want to continue at this club. But it’s not important. What matters to everyone is thinking about this game and that’s it.” … “The key for us is think about winning the game and to go on to the pitch wanting to do that. We need to go out to score quickly and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos called the prospect of appearing in a third straight final “reward for all our work, our perseverance.”

“We are making seem easy what is practically impossible. No one has won two in a row. What motivates us, is to keep breaking records and winning titles.

“One of the strengths of Real is that opponents are not all the same and we study them carefully to learn how to hurt them.”

