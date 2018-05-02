More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Klopp knows Liverpool “lucky” to reach final after wild second leg

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to forgetting the exact aggregate score a time or two in Liverpool’s 4-2 loss to Roma in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

All he knew is that the Reds were up — the aggregate final was 7-6 after Roma struck thrice late — and on pace for a return to the UCL Final.

And he knows that Liverpool was lucky but also deserving of their berth in Ukraine for the May 26 final against Real Madrid.

“We are deserved finalists 100 percent,” Klopp said. “You don’t come without luck. We needed it only one time tonight. Real Madrid needed luck yesterday too. That’s how it is.”

Klopp also dedicated the win to Liverpool supporter Sean Cox, who was left in critical condition after a beating at the hands of traveling Roma support before last week’s first leg.

Roma wore “Forza Sean” shirts in the run-up to the game in a show of solidarity with their semifinal opponents.

 

From Football Italia:

“It’s 100 per cent a final for Sean Cox. We said before the game we thought about it, now we’re here, all our prayers and wishes are with him,” Klopp told Mediaset Premium after the final whistle.

“We were lucky today, we know that. Roma are strong, we had them where we wanted, as they were wild, ran the risks and we went 2-1 up. All good. But then we didn’t do enough on the counter, we didn’t use the space that they gave us and we lost the game after going 1-0 up already.”

Klopp is already answering questions about his questionable record in finals, and those questions are going to come fast and furious with his right-hand tactical man Vejlko Buvac away from the team and being whispered for the Arsenal job and a reunion with old Borussia Dortmund friend Sven Mislintat.

“We should start winning but I know that,” Klopp said, according to the BBC. “Everyone will remind me now from now on that I have lost the last five finals but we will try and go there again.”

Liverpool players to face Real “with confidence”

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool will head to the UEFA Champions League Final in Ukraine as a team brimming with fight.

Liverpool held off Roma 7-6 over two legs following Wednesday’s 4-2 loss in Italy, and will now meet holders Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev.

The Reds scored early through Sadio Mane and led 2-1 before conceding thrice late at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We knew it was important to score and get one early on,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. “We were unlucky with their first goal but overall we have to be happy with what we have done over the two legs. We could have done better in this game but we’ve made it through to the final.

“We have another important game on the weekend against Chelsea and then we have Real Madrid in the final. We will go there with confidence.”

Real has won its last six UCL finals, though its last loss came to the Reds in 1981. Georginio Wijnaldum scored in Rome and is hopeful of earning Liverpool its first UCL crown since 2005.

“It will be a nice game,” Wijnaldum said. “If you want to win the Champions League you have to beat any team. They have lots of good players but so do we. So it will be a good match.”

Then there’s Andy Robertson, who could’ve been sent off for a dangerous late shove but has been a revelation since arriving from Hull City following the Tigers relegation campaign.

“What a thing to be involved in,” Robertson said. “Credit to all the lads, we’ve come through every challenge we’ve been set. We’ll have a great day in Kiev whatever the result. … Last season we were fighting for our lives at Hull, now I feel like I’m at home. I’ll certainly enjoy Kiev.”

Liverpool advances to Champions League Final

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
  • Liverpool qualifies for 8th UCL Final
  • First since losing to AC Milan in 2007
  • Will face Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev
  • WATCH: Goals from Mane, Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg loss as Liverpool advanced past Roma 7-6 on aggregate to clinch a berth opposite Real Madrid in the final.

Radja Nainngolan scored twice to go with an Edin Dzeko marker and a James Milner own goal but i Lupi was sloppy with the final ball for most of the match.

Liverpool’s eighth UCL Final berth ties Barcelona for the fifth-most all-time, behind Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan.

Nainngolan’s mistake on the left of midfielder allowed Liverpool a 3v2 break on i Lupi.

Roberto Firmino led the rush, and his pass was in tune with Sadio Mane’s run. The Senegalese forward buried his chance beyond the reach of Alisson.

The lead didn’t last, as Roma got a goal back when Patrik Schick’s pressure forced Dejan Lovren into a clearance that bounded off James Milner’s face and past Loris Karius. Roma would again need three more goals, and had 75 minutes.

Alisson dragged his back leg to make a great save on Mane, but Wijnaldum restored the four-goal cushion in the 26th minute with a header off a corner kick.

Stephan El Shaarawy saw a deflected effort bound off the post in the 35th minute.

El Shaarway’s 52nd minute shot rebounded to Dzeko, who scored for the fifth-straight UCL game to pull Roma within three.

Cenzig Under flicked an over-the-top pass toward goal, but it bounded to Karius as it remained 2-2 at the hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could’ve given away a penalty when he blocked an in-tight shot with his hand, but there was no call.

Nainngolan smashed a 23-yard shot across goal and off both goal posts to make it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

Ragnar Klavan handled a ball in the second of three minutes of stoppage time, and Nainngolan scored that one, too.

AT HALF: Liverpool bags two away goals, on doorstep of UCL Final

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Roma had control of the first nine minutes of its UEFA Champions League comeback bid.

Then the Italian hosts gave Liverpool one chance, and the Reds punished them. Liverpool is taking a 2-1 second leg lead, 7-3 on aggregate, into halftime in Rome on Wednesday.

Radja Nainngolan’s mistake on the left of midfielder allowed Liverpool a 3v2 break on i Lupi.

Roberto Firmino led the rush, and his pass was in tune with Sadio Mane‘s run. The Senegalese forward buried his chance beyond the reach of Alisson.

Roma got a goal back when Patrik Schick’s pressure forced Dejan Lovren into a clearance that bounded off James Milner‘s face and past Loris Karius.

But Georginio Wijnaldum took the second ball off a Liverpool corner and nodded beyond the reach of Alisson to make it 7-3 on aggregate.

Hull City’s Diomande reunites with Bradley in LA (video)

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Adama Diomande is reuniting with the coach who helmed his most successful professional season.

“Adama is a quality goalscorer who brings the experience of playing at a high level in Europe,” said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley. “We believe he will have a strong impact in MLS.”

The Hull City man scored 25 goals in 26 matches for Stabaek when Bradley was the manager in 2015, earning a move to the English side. While at Hull, Diomande scored seven goals in 64 matches between the Premier League and Championship.

He joins fellow transfer deadline day acquisition Lee Nguyen in bolstering an LAFC attack with Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. The signing comes on the same day that Costa Rican star Marco Urena was lost indefinitely with a facial injury.

Is this an all excuse to show Diomande’s amazing bicycle kick built for two goal with Abel Hernandez from Premier League Opening Day last season?

I’m not saying we’re silently nodding over here, but…