LAFC acquires Lee Nguyen from Revolution

Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) The New England Revolution have traded veteran midfielder Lee Nguyen to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $700,000 in allocation money.

The Revolution announced the deal Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old Nguyen has spent the past six seasons with the Revolution, emerging as one of MLS’ top attacking midfielders. He has 51 goals and 49 assists in 191 regular-season games for New England, but he hasn’t played for the club this season after making a trade request.

Nguyen fills an urgent need for LAFC, which will be without playmaking forward Marco Urena for several weeks after facial surgery.

LAFC recently signed Andre Horta as their third designated player, but the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder won’t be allowed to join his new club until July.

LAFC has started 5-2-0 in its inaugural season.

Kane talks social media, calls FA tweet “silly”

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 9:58 PM EDT
It’s safe to say Harry Kane isn’t exactly a fan of social media after the last few weeks.

England faced a mini uproar when the official Twitter account of the English FA mocked Kane a few weeks ago by joking that he was, as the saying goes, in Chris Smalling‘s pocket. Everyone but Kane has had their say, until today when he finally discussed it.

“I talked to the gaffer about it and all he was saying was, ‘Would other countries do that to their own players?’ Probably not,” said Kane. “The FA tweet was a silly tweet, we all know that. It is something that has gone, it was two weeks ago or whatever it was, I am over it. The gaffer said I was sad, I am focused. I am a guy who gets on with things.”

Kane has expressed his general displeasure towards social media, saying he’s tired of the same old jokes about England’s recent underwhelming performances.

“It is strange, I think it is a mentality thing,” Kane said after the 2-0 win over Watford on Monday. “It is easier these days to maybe banter England players or take the mick out of England players, if we don’t do well in the World Cup it’s, ‘Oh we told you so’. It’s maybe a weaker mentality, but it is what it is, as a team we are focused on what we need to do. We have got to go with a mindset and a belief that we can win, we try and win everything we do and the World Cup is no different. On social media you can get a few people that don’t see eye-to-eye but that is part of fans and opinions.”

The 24-year-old isn’t the only England star receiving criticism of late. Somehow, Raheem Sterling has also spoken about the criticism he’s received, as has Dele Alli.

“Everyone is passionate about their clubs and rightly so,” Kan said, “but as a nation when it comes to the World Cup that is the most important thing is the nation, that’s what comes first.”

Roma training shirts dedicated to injured Liverpool fan

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
ROME (AP) — Roma wore training shirts dedicated to the Liverpool fan severely injured in clashes before the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Ahead of Wednesday’s return match, Roma trained Tuesday wearing shirts with the text “Forza Sean” – “Go Sean” – referring to Reds fan Sean Cox, who remains in a medically-induced coma.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said “I really think Roma showed (a good) gesture.”

Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the assault outside Liverpool’s stadium.

With concerns of a reprisal attack, Italian and English police have cooperated on an extensive security plan for the second leg.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says, “I want to issue an appeal: I hope it’s really joyful and fun to come to the stadium, beyond the result.”

Klopp also appreciated how Roma visited the memorial in Anfield for the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which resulted in 96 deaths.

“It is a really nice thing, and in these moments at least all football fans – and we are professionals but we are still football fans – should really stay together and show this kind of respect,” Klopp said. “So I love the gesture.”

CL Preview: Liverpool looks to finish the deal vs. Roma

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Real Madrid is already into the Champions League final. It would appear that Liverpool has one foot in the match as well, but there are 90 minutes more to take care of before that is for sure.

The Reds hold a 5-2 first-leg advantage after stomping Roma at the Kop, but it’s that 1 that has fans worried. After a stunning first 70 minutes that looked to be the best Liverpool performance maybe in years, the final 20 ticks were nervy, ruining the clean sheet and giving the second leg in the Italian capital more than a smidge of intrigue.

Can Roma do it again?

The Italian club stunned runaway La Liga champions Barcelona just last round, reversing a 4-1 first-leg deficit and winning the second meeting 3-0 and advancing on away goals. Now, they’ll need a repeat performance of that once-in-a-generation comeback, a task so tall considering Liverpool’s form.

But Barcelona was in good form too. In fact, they haven’t lost all season in league play, a stunning invincible record that has seen them already confirmed as league champions. Somehow, Roma kept Lionel Messi and company out of the net and grabbed the three goals required to advance.

And yet, if Barcelona was a mountain to climb, this is Kilimanjaro. The Reds feature Mohamed Salah, a player not only in contention for Premier League Player of the Season, but also maybe in the best form of any attacker in the world. If Liverpool scores once, Roma would need four. If Liverpool scores twice, Roma would need six, effectively ending the tie.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp thinks that while Barcelona may have been naive, Liverpool certainly is not, thanks to red flags from the comeback in the previous round. “Barcelona thought probably that it’s decided,” he said. “Everybody is telling us that it’s possible for Roma to beat us 3-0 or 4-0. Nobody told Barcelona. Not that I needed it but, we have the warning.”

The main scoring threat for Roma could come in the form of former Premier League striker Edin Dzeko. The Bosnia & Herzegovina international will play against Liverpool for the 13th time in his career across all competitions, the most against any team he has ever faced, level with Bayern Munich. He has four goals in those games, but Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco expects big things from their leader.

“All the players need to feel responsible and be pleased about that [feeling],” Di Francesco said in his pre-match press conference. “As coach, I’m pleased to have this responsibility, but the players are the ones doing it on the pitch. Even more so with Dzeko – I hope he can be our Salah from the first leg, so he can pull things back and determine a great comeback. A player of his quality, ability – it’s right that he has this responsibility.”

Part of winning the Champions League is shocking the world, part of it is overcoming adversity, but part of it is also taking care of business. That is what Liverpool need to do on Wednesday, with kickoff from Stadio Olimpico at 2:45 p.m. ET. If they complete the performance, a date with Real Madrid in the final awaits – a worthy adversary expected to prevail but also with plenty of fallacies. That opportunity will not come if they do not take care of business.

LAFC striker Marco Urena out indefinitely after facial surgery

By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
LAFC has had plenty of firsts this season. The MLS expansion franchise has been a force to be reckoned with in its inaugural season, sitting second in the Western Conference standings.

Now, the club will have to contend with its first major injury.

Bob Bradley will have some shuffling to do after the club confirmed that Marco Urena will undergo surgery for a facial injury suffered in last weekend’s victory over Seattle Sounders. The injury was first reported by Costa Rican outlet La Nacion.

According to the Nacion report, Urena suffered microfractures under his left eye in a clash with Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei during the 1-0 victory on Sunday. Urena played the entire 90 minutes and was not substituted. According to that same report, immediately after the match, Urena had swelling and numbness in the area which prompted further tests that showed fractures. With the goal of being healthy for the national team’s trip to Russia for the 2018 World Cup, Urena reportedly asked to be operated on as soon as possible.

While MLS reporter Sam Stejskal’s tweet above says there is no timetable for Urena’s return to fitness, the Nacion report claims that it’s possible Urena will not play for LAFC again before the World Cup beings in mid-June. It says that he will continue to maintain his fitness while off the field, and could potentially restart contact drills after four weeks.

Urena has not scored yet this season in seven matches for LAFC, but he has been integral to the club’s solid start. The third pick of the expansion draft this past offseason from the San Jose Earthquakes, Urena has played all but 19 of the 630 possible minutes thus far this season.