LIVE, UCL: Roma hope for epic comeback v Liverpool

Donald Trump has been sticking his oar into the joint 2026 World Cup bid from the USA, Mexico and Canada, and it has got plenty of people talking.

Is is a good or a bad thing that the President is involved?

Earlier this week Trump used a press conference alongside Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to try and get more support for the joint-bid ahead of the vote to host the 2026 World Cup which will take place on June 13 in Russia.

With only the USA-Mexico-Canada bid and a bid from Morocco in the running, the North American bid is still the favorite despite growing support for Morocco’s last-minute bid over the past few months.

“I hope that African countries, and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will likewise support us in our bid along with Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. We will be watching very closely and any help they can give us in that bid we would appreciate,” Trump said.

The current president of the United States of America sent out a more forthright Tweet last week asking for support from FIFA’s 207 member associations who are able to vote.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

FIFA responded to the Tweet almost immediately and released the following statement seeming to remind Trump about the rules regarding political involvement in soccer associations.

“As a general rule, we cannot comment on specific statements in connection with the bidding process. We can only refer to the FIFA Regulations for the selection of the venue for the final competition of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and in particular to the Bid Rules of Conduct incorporated therein.”

There is no doubt that Trump will mention the 2026 World Cup many times if the U.S. is successful with its bid and it also seems likely that between now and June 13 he will bring up the North American bid again.

What impact Trump’s support has for the hopes of the USA, Mexico and Canada World Cup bid remains to be seen.

