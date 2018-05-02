More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Liverpool advances to Champions League Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
  • Liverpool qualifies for 8th UCL Final
  • First since losing to AC Milan in 2007
  • Will face Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev
  • WATCH: Goals from Mane, Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg loss as Liverpool advanced past Roma 7-6 on aggregate to clinch a berth opposite Real Madrid in the final.

Radja Nainngolan scored twice to go with an Edin Dzeko marker and a James Milner own goal but i Lupi was sloppy with the final ball for most of the match.

Liverpool’s eighth UCL Final berth ties Barcelona for the fifth-most all-time, behind Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan.

Nainngolan’s mistake on the left of midfielder allowed Liverpool a 3v2 break on i Lupi.

Roberto Firmino led the rush, and his pass was in tune with Sadio Mane’s run. The Senegalese forward buried his chance beyond the reach of Alisson.

The lead didn’t last, as Roma got a goal back when Patrik Schick’s pressure forced Dejan Lovren into a clearance that bounded off James Milner’s face and past Loris Karius. Roma would again need three more goals, and had 75 minutes.

Alisson dragged his back leg to make a great save on Mane, but Wijnaldum restored the four-goal cushion in the 26th minute with a header off a corner kick.

Stephan El Shaarawy saw a deflected effort bound off the post in the 35th minute.

El Shaarway’s 52nd minute shot rebounded to Dzeko, who scored for the fifth-straight UCL game to pull Roma within three.

Cenzig Under flicked an over-the-top pass toward goal, but it bounded to Karius as it remained 2-2 at the hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could’ve given away a penalty when he blocked an in-tight shot with his hand, but there was no call.

Nainngolan smashed a 23-yard shot across goal and off both goal posts to make it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

Ragnar Klavan handled a ball in the second of three minutes of stoppage time, and Nainngolan scored that one, too.

AT HALF: Liverpool bags two away goals, on doorstep of UCL Final

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Roma had control of the first nine minutes of its UEFA Champions League comeback bid.

Then the Italian hosts gave Liverpool one chance, and the Reds punished them. Liverpool is taking a 2-1 second leg lead, 7-3 on aggregate, into halftime in Rome on Wednesday.

Roma got a goal back when Patrik Schick’s pressure forced Dejan Lovren into a clearance that bounded off James Milner‘s face and past Loris Karius.

But Georginio Wijnaldum took the second ball off a Liverpool corner and nodded beyond the reach of Alisson to make it 7-3 on aggregate.

Hull City’s Diomande reunites with Bradley in LA (video)

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Transfer Rumors: Henrichs, Martial to Chelsea; Jorginho, Bailey to Man City Wilshere hopeful of new Arsenal deal despite talks stalling If Martial asks to leave Man Utd, Chelsea to come calling

Adama Diomande is reuniting with the coach who helmed his most successful professional season.

“Adama is a quality goalscorer who brings the experience of playing at a high level in Europe,” said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley. “We believe he will have a strong impact in MLS.”

The Hull City man scored 25 goals in 26 matches for Stabaek when Bradley was the manager in 2015, earning a move to the English side. While at Hull, Diomande scored seven goals in 64 matches between the Premier League and Championship.

He joins fellow transfer deadline day acquisition Lee Nguyen in bolstering an LAFC attack with Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. The signing comes on the same day that Costa Rican star Marco Urena was lost indefinitely with a facial injury.

Is this an all excuse to show Diomande’s amazing bicycle kick built for two goal with Abel Hernandez from Premier League Opening Day last season?

I’m not saying we’re silently nodding over here, but…

LIVE, UCL: Roma hope for epic comeback v Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
This is it.

Get set for one heck of an encounter in the Italian capital as Liverpool aim to reach the UEFA Champions League final where Real Madrid await either Jurgen Klopp‘s men or AS Roma.

Roma host Liverpool in the second leg of their UCL semifinal on Wednesday (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET).

Liverpool have a 5-2 lead from the first leg of their UCL semifinals at Anfield but with Roma needing a 3-0 win to advance (just as they did in dramatic fashion in the quarterfinals against Barcelona in the second leg at home) expect a raucous atmosphere in the Stadio Olimpico as home fans hope for another miracle comeback.

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to well and truly bury his former club but Liverpool will be wary of the threat of Roma as they conceded two late goals at Anfield after leading 5-0 and Roma could’ve easily scored more.

Click on the link above to follow live updates from Rome, while we will have analysis and reaction right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

As we enter the final weeks of the season, who are the players on fire at precisely the right time?

Below there are plenty of players from struggling teams as they finally find their form in the battle against relegation. Plus, there are the usual suspects. We see you, Salah, KDB and Co.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
  2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 5
  3. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 9
  4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
  5. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) – New entry
  6. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 9
  7. Cenk Tosun (Everton) – New entry
  8. Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
  9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
  10. Salomon Rondon (West Brom) – Up 9
  11. Ben Foster (West Brom) – New entry
  12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
  13. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 2
  14. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 4
  15. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  17. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – Down 13
  18. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 2
  19. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  20. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry