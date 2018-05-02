Liverpool players to face Real “with confidence”

Jordan Henderson says Liverpool will head to the UEFA Champions League Final in Ukraine as a team brimming with fight.

Liverpool held off Roma 7-6 over two legs following Wednesday’s 4-2 loss in Italy, and will now meet holders Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev.

The Reds scored early through Sadio Mane and led 2-1 before conceding thrice late at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We knew it was important to score and get one early on,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. “We were unlucky with their first goal but overall we have to be happy with what we have done over the two legs. We could have done better in this game but we’ve made it through to the final.

“We have another important game on the weekend against Chelsea and then we have Real Madrid in the final. We will go there with confidence.”

Real has won its last six UCL finals, though its last loss came to the Reds in 1981. Georginio Wijnaldum scored in Rome and is hopeful of earning Liverpool its first UCL crown since 2005.

“It will be a nice game,” Wijnaldum said. “If you want to win the Champions League you have to beat any team. They have lots of good players but so do we. So it will be a good match.”

Then there’s Andy Robertson, who could’ve been sent off for a dangerous late shove but has been a revelation since arriving from Hull City following the Tigers relegation campaign.

“What a thing to be involved in,” Robertson said. “Credit to all the lads, we’ve come through every challenge we’ve been set. We’ll have a great day in Kiev whatever the result. … Last season we were fighting for our lives at Hull, now I feel like I’m at home. I’ll certainly enjoy Kiev.”

