Men In Blazers podcast: Across America, Wenger, Liverpool

Rog and Davo announce Men in Blazers Across America, a tour of live shows across the country, talk Mourinho vs. Wenger and Liverpool’s impending Champions League clash with Roma.
This is it.
Get set for one heck of an encounter in the Italian capital as Liverpool aim to reach the UEFA Champions League final where Real Madrid await either Jurgen Klopp‘s men or AS Roma.
[ LIVE: Roma v. Liverpool ]
Roma host Liverpool in the second leg of their UCL semifinal on Wednesday (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET).
Liverpool have a 5-2 lead from the first leg of their UCL semifinals at Anfield but with Roma needing a 3-0 win to advance (just as they did in dramatic fashion in the quarterfinals against Barcelona in the second leg at home) expect a raucous atmosphere in the Stadio Olimpico as home fans hope for another miracle comeback.
Mohamed Salah will be hoping to well and truly bury his former club but Liverpool will be wary of the threat of Roma as they conceded two late goals at Anfield after leading 5-0 and Roma could’ve easily scored more.
Click on the link above to follow live updates from Rome, while we will have analysis and reaction right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
As we enter the final weeks of the season, who are the players on fire at precisely the right time?
Below there are plenty of players from struggling teams as they finally find their form in the battle against relegation. Plus, there are the usual suspects. We see you, Salah, KDB and Co.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 5
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 9
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
- Dusan Tadic (Southampton) – New entry
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 9
- Cenk Tosun (Everton) – New entry
- Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Salomon Rondon (West Brom) – Up 9
- Ben Foster (West Brom) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 2
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 4
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – Down 13
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 2
- James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
Donald Trump has been sticking his oar into the joint 2026 World Cup bid from the USA, Mexico and Canada, and it has got plenty of people talking.
Is is a good or a bad thing that the President is involved?
Earlier this week Trump used a press conference alongside Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to try and get more support for the joint-bid ahead of the vote to host the 2026 World Cup which will take place on June 13 in Russia.
With only the USA-Mexico-Canada bid and a bid from Morocco in the running, the North American bid is still the favorite despite growing support for Morocco’s last-minute bid over the past few months.
“I hope that African countries, and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will likewise support us in our bid along with Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. We will be watching very closely and any help they can give us in that bid we would appreciate,” Trump said.
The current president of the United States of America sent out a more forthright Tweet last week asking for support from FIFA’s 207 member associations who are able to vote.
FIFA responded to the Tweet almost immediately and released the following statement seeming to remind Trump about the rules regarding political involvement in soccer associations.
“As a general rule, we cannot comment on specific statements in connection with the bidding process. We can only refer to the FIFA Regulations for the selection of the venue for the final competition of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and in particular to the Bid Rules of Conduct incorporated therein.”
There is no doubt that Trump will mention the 2026 World Cup many times if the U.S. is successful with its bid and it also seems likely that between now and June 13 he will bring up the North American bid again.
What impact Trump’s support has for the hopes of the USA, Mexico and Canada World Cup bid remains to be seen.
Well, this is fun.
After sealing the La Liga title with Barcelona at the weekend, it appears Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are now fully focused on the 2018 World Cup with Argentina and Uruguay respectively.
Take a look at the new Gatorade advert above as the South American superstars go from best mates to fierce rivals in the matter of moments.
The mind games have begun ahead of the big dance this summer…