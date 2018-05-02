Transfer Rumors: Henrichs, Martial to Chelsea; Jorginho, Bailey to Man City

Chelsea are said to be keeping a close eye on Anthony Martial‘s situation at Manchester United.

The French forward, 22, is increasingly on the periphery of Jose Mourinho’s plan, with Martial only starting one of their last three games in the Premier League. Martial has a deal at United through the summer of 2019 with an option year, so the Red Devils are in no real rush to offload Martial this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in bolstering their attack and Martial is said to be interesting both Tottenham and Juventus with the latter ready to splash $65 million on Martial. The big stumbling block here is Chelsea not being in the UEFA Champions League next season. Would Martial want to play in the UEFA Europa League? Will Chelsea have to sell off a few players to bring him in given the shortfall of cash due to not making the UCL?

Martial has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances for United this season but since Alexis Sanchez arrived in January he has found himself way down the pecking order as he hasn’t scored since Jan. 20.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on German defender Benjamin Henrichs from Bayer Leverkusen.

Henrichs, 21, has a release-clause of $47 million and according to the Sun the right back will be brought in to replace Victor Moses long-term.

Leverkusen are resigned to losing the German international who has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Manchester United, but it appears Chelsea are planning a revamp of their wing backs after Emerson Palmeri has arrived to challenge Marcos Alonso for the left wing back spot.

Man City are said to be eyeing two rising stars this summer in Napoli midfielder Jorginho and Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.

Starting with Jorginho, both City and Man United are battling it out for the central midfielder who has been a key cog in their Serie A title push this season.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss the following about his 26-year-old client.

“I’ll talk with the club because Jorginho has another two years on his contract. But there are also several clubs interested in him, and we have to understand if Napoli want to move forward with their starters or not.”

City are looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who has been superb this season, while United want to replace Michael Carrick as the futures of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba remain uncertain.

As for Bailey, the 21-year-old Jamaican striker has been linked with plenty of big clubs after his breakout season in the Bundesliga.

According to Goal.com, Bailey is lined up a slightly cheaper alternative to Kylian Mbappe who could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The speedy forward has scored nine goals and added six assists for Leverkusen this season as they are on the brink of UEFA Champions League qualification. Per the report, Bailey’s friendship with fellow Kingston native Raheem Sterling could help City seal his signature.

Out of the same mold as Sterling and Leroy Sane, Bailey would slot in perfectly as a wide man in City’s fluid front three of attackers.

