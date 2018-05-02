More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

VIDEO: Messi, Suarez become fierce rivals in hilarious ad

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
Well, this is fun.

After sealing the La Liga title with Barcelona at the weekend, it appears Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are now fully focused on the 2018 World Cup with Argentina and Uruguay respectively.

Take a look at the new Gatorade advert above as the South American superstars go from best mates to fierce rivals in the matter of moments.

The mind games have begun ahead of the big dance this summer…

Transfer Rumors: Henrichs, Martial to Chelsea; Jorginho, Bailey to Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
Chelsea are said to be keeping a close eye on Anthony Martial‘s situation at Manchester United.

The French forward, 22, is increasingly on the periphery of Jose Mourinho’s plan, with Martial only starting one of their last three games in the Premier League. Martial has a deal at United through the summer of 2019 with an option year, so the Red Devils are in no real rush to offload Martial this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in bolstering their attack and Martial is said to be interesting both Tottenham and Juventus with the latter ready to splash $65 million on Martial. The big stumbling block here is Chelsea not being in the UEFA Champions League next season. Would Martial want to play in the UEFA Europa League? Will Chelsea have to sell off a few players to bring him in given the shortfall of cash due to not making the UCL?

Martial has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances for United this season but since Alexis Sanchez arrived in January he has found himself way down the pecking order as he hasn’t scored since Jan. 20.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on German defender Benjamin Henrichs from Bayer Leverkusen.

Henrichs, 21, has a release-clause of $47 million and according to the Sun the right back will be brought in to replace Victor Moses long-term.

Leverkusen are resigned to losing the German international who has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Manchester United, but it appears Chelsea are planning a revamp of their wing backs after Emerson Palmeri has arrived to challenge Marcos Alonso for the left wing back spot.

Man City are said to be eyeing two rising stars this summer in Napoli midfielder Jorginho and Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.

Starting with Jorginho, both City and Man United are battling it out for the central midfielder who has been a key cog in their Serie A title push this season.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss the following about his 26-year-old client.

“I’ll talk with the club because Jorginho has another two years on his contract. But there are also several clubs interested in him, and we have to understand if Napoli want to move forward with their starters or not.”

City are looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who has been superb this season, while United want to replace Michael Carrick as the futures of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba remain uncertain.

As for Bailey, the 21-year-old Jamaican striker has been linked with plenty of big clubs after his breakout season in the Bundesliga.

According to Goal.com, Bailey is lined up a slightly cheaper alternative to Kylian Mbappe who could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The speedy forward has scored nine goals and added six assists for Leverkusen this season as they are on the brink of UEFA Champions League qualification. Per the report, Bailey’s friendship with fellow Kingston native Raheem Sterling could help City seal his signature.

Out of the same mold as Sterling and Leroy Sane, Bailey would slot in perfectly as a wide man in City’s fluid front three of attackers.

Iranian women sneak into match disguised as men

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Although women aren’t technically banned from attending soccer games in Iran, it is quite common for them to be denied entry, made to sit in separate sections or even face prosecution.

Back in March of this year, 35 women were detained for trying to attend a game in Iran. So, women have to get creative and the latest tale involves fake beards, wigs and plenty of makeup…

Last Friday a group of five women disguised themselves as men and snuck into watch Persepolis play Sepidrood as the former were crowned champions of the Persian Gulf League at Azadi stadium in Tehran.

This isn’t the first time this has been reported either, as women often go to extreme lengths to watch their team in Iran.

Speaking to a local outlet, one of the woman had the following to say about their disguise.

“Why should I be scared? We women do not commit any crimes by going to stadiums. The law has not defined women’s presence at stadiums as a crime. They have, of course, detained a few women and they have given a written promise not to go back there again.”

Another revealed that men accompanied them to the stadium to make sure they got in and the security guards had no idea, but it became quite clear when they were in the stadium that they had been rumbled.

“We went through the first and second gates in a group, and no-one figured it out. But once we sat in the stands, everyone realized. They came over and took selfies with us, praising us for going. Another interesting thing is all of those who knew we were women did not shout anything rude throughout the match,” one of the woman told sports newspaper Khabar Varzeshi.

“Our goal is to keep going until they allow all women to go. We are doing this to say to the authorities that if they don’t let us in, we will keep going nonetheless, with or without beards.”

LAFC acquires Lee Nguyen from Revolution

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) The New England Revolution have traded veteran midfielder Lee Nguyen to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $700,000 in allocation money.

The Revolution announced the deal Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old Nguyen has spent the past six seasons with the Revolution, emerging as one of MLS’ top attacking midfielders. He has 51 goals and 49 assists in 191 regular-season games for New England, but he hasn’t played for the club this season after making a trade request.

Nguyen fills an urgent need for LAFC, which will be without playmaking forward Marco Urena for several weeks after facial surgery.

LAFC recently signed Andre Horta as their third designated player, but the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder won’t be allowed to join his new club until July.

LAFC has started 5-2-0 in its inaugural season.

Kane talks social media, calls FA tweet “silly”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 1, 2018, 9:58 PM EDT
It’s safe to say Harry Kane isn’t exactly a fan of social media after the last few weeks.

England faced a mini uproar when the official Twitter account of the English FA mocked Kane a few weeks ago by joking that he was, as the saying goes, in Chris Smalling‘s pocket. Everyone but Kane has had their say, until today when he finally discussed it.

“I talked to the gaffer about it and all he was saying was, ‘Would other countries do that to their own players?’ Probably not,” said Kane. “The FA tweet was a silly tweet, we all know that. It is something that has gone, it was two weeks ago or whatever it was, I am over it. The gaffer said I was sad, I am focused. I am a guy who gets on with things.”

Kane has expressed his general displeasure towards social media, saying he’s tired of the same old jokes about England’s recent underwhelming performances.

“It is strange, I think it is a mentality thing,” Kane said after the 2-0 win over Watford on Monday. “It is easier these days to maybe banter England players or take the mick out of England players, if we don’t do well in the World Cup it’s, ‘Oh we told you so’. It’s maybe a weaker mentality, but it is what it is, as a team we are focused on what we need to do. We have got to go with a mindset and a belief that we can win, we try and win everything we do and the World Cup is no different. On social media you can get a few people that don’t see eye-to-eye but that is part of fans and opinions.”

The 24-year-old isn’t the only England star receiving criticism of late. Somehow, Raheem Sterling has also spoken about the criticism he’s received, as has Dele Alli.

“Everyone is passionate about their clubs and rightly so,” Kan said, “but as a nation when it comes to the World Cup that is the most important thing is the nation, that’s what comes first.”