Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal: Costa downs Gunners again, Atleti into Europa League final

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Diego Costa is yet again the scourge of Arsenal, even after having departed the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man bagged the game’s only goal as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano to send the Spanish side through to the Europa League final in Lyon on a 2-1 aggregate score. On the other end, the vaunted Atletico Madrid defense completely stumped Arsenal, leaving them with little to show for their 90 minutes of running in Spain.

Atletico had the best early chance six minutes in as Diego Costa shrugged off Nacho Monreal and shot from a tight angle, but David Ospina got down low to make the save. The Gunners were forced to make a chance moments later as captain Laurent Koscielny went down in a heap with a non-contact injury, holding his ankle and screaming in pain. He was stretchered off and replaced by Calum Chambers, and it was eventually confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles.

The injury sucked much of the early life out of the game, and it devolved into a physical midfield battle. The rest of the first half was cagey, with Atletico understanding that they only needed to keep the scoreline clean to advance. Meanwhile, the Gunners held nearly 60% of the first-half possession, but produced precious little in front of the Atletico net. Alexandre Lacazette had a half-chance for Arsenal after 25 minutes, but couldn’t pull the trigger.

Down the other end, Atletico had a few small chances. Antoine Griezmann missed by inches on what would have been a stunning strike seven minutes before the half-time whistle. Then, just moments before the half-time whistle, the game snagged its first moment of glory. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak launched the ball deep down the field, and after a few ping-pong touches, Diego Costa burst forward past Hector Bellerin and grabbed a breakaway opportunity, finishing past Ospina to put Atletico 1-0 up in first-half added time.

Things opened up in the second half with Arsenal still needing a goal, now to force extra time. Their best chances of the second half came on the hour mark as a cross from Mesut Ozil was just out of reach of a stretching Lacazette. Then moments later Granit Xhaka forced a fantastic save by Oblak on a low shot towards the bottom-right corner. Substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan volleyed towards the net two minutes after coming on but ripped it just inches over the bar.

Costa continued to prove dangerous through the final portion of the game, finding himself on the end of a number of late chances to put the game away. As the game waned, the Gunners had less and less to offer and appeared to be both exhausted and out of ideas. It was all Atletico in the final few minutes, with Fernando Torres coming close and forcing an Ospina save.

Laurent Koscielny suffers torn Achilles in Europa League semis

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Arsenal defender and captain Laurent Koscielny‘s season and World Cup is in serious doubt after the 32-year-old suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the opening 10 minutes of the Gunners’ Europa League semifinal match against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Under no contact with the play nowhere close, Koscielny went down in a heap on the pitch grasping his ankle and screaming in pain. Diego Costa, nearby in his striker position, immediately signaled for the bench, as did a number of surrounding players. Koscielny was eventually stretchered off after receiving treatment on the pitch, all the while grimacing and yelling in serious pain.

All initial signs pointed to a torn Achilles, and that was confirmed by Arsenal before the game was even concluded.

The 32-year-old has been nursing an Achilles problem for years after being diagnosed with chronic tendonitis, and it came out last year that he would require daily treatment on his ankle to keep his career alive. “I have some problems,” he said in May of 2017. “Now it is better. I know it is a difficult injury because you need to work every day on this. Every morning I have my treatment for my Achilles and I know I need to do this to the end of my career.”

His current injury will require approximately a six-month recovery period.

Koscielny has not played much of late, with just one Premier League appearance since March 5th, but was on the field for the first leg against Atletico Madrid and was culpable for the visitors’ late goal at the Emirates that changed the course of the matchup. The Frenchman has dipped in form this season after serving as one of the premier defenders in the English top flight for much of his career.

The injury is ill-timed should it be proven as serious, as the World Cup is this summer and Koscielny remains an important part of France’s international squad. Koscielny announced in November that he would be retiring from international duty following this summer’s tournament, and now he has been robbed of his swansong. France does have the depth to deal with a serious injury to Koscielny, as they still have Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Kurt Zouma, and Presnel Kimpembe to fill in at center-back, among others.

Not only does an Achillies injury spell the end of Koscielny’s season and possibly his international career, it could also have serious ramifications on his future at Arsenal. Koscielny, at 32 years old and appearing to be on the decline, could be on thin ice at the Emirates. A new manager is due in next season with the departure of Arsene Wenger, and Koscielny’s contract expires in the summer of 2020. The club could choose to sell the Frenchman this summer, or he could prove on the outside of the squad looking in and eventually come to a mutual agreement to negate the rest of the contract. Much remains to be seen on how the immediate future will play out for Koscielny.

Europa League live: Arsenal aims to overthrow Atleti in Spain

By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger and his side settled for a less-than-ideal first leg result at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners in a precarious position as they head to Spain in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in their second leg semifinals clash on Thursday, as one of the two sides seeks a place in the final.

The two clubs are currently level at 1-1 on aggregate, however, Antoine Griezmann’s vital away goal in the first leg has Atleti sitting in a comfortable position, especially after the visitors went down to 10 men early on in London.

The task won’t be an easy one for Arsenal, who needs at least one away goal of their own to advance.

Atletico boasts one of the top back lines in Europe, having conceded just 18 goals all season in domestic play, which ranks the lowest of any club in the top five divisions across the continent.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Marseille has one foot into the final with a 2-0 lead over Red Bull Salzburg as the two teams head to Austria for the second leg.

The Ligue 1 side is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions, while pulling to within two points of second place in the French top flight.

It’s far from an impossibility that Red Bull can provide another comeback though this round, after having previously overturned a 4-2 deficit against Lazio in the quarterfinals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2018, 2:23 PM EDT
It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Watford 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM ]

Manchester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-2 Man United – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-2 Burnley – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Sounders will “invest eight figures” on Designated Player this summer

By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
There was some uncertainty over comments made by Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey over the weekend, but the club appears in the market to continue spending big money this season.

During an interview with Extra Time Radio, Lagerwey suggested that the club wouldn’t be among the likes of Atlanta United, New York City FC, Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy in terms of being in the upper-echelon of spending moving forward, however, he has since clarified his statements.

“I screwed up,” Lagerwey told reporters on Wednesday. “I said some things inarticulately. I came to this club from Real Salt Lake because of the ambition of the club. Because of the 40-year legacy and all of the things they had done and I hoped that we could do. If you look at the performance of the club far before me, it’s always been one of the best in the league. I think we’re first or second in terms of the league record in the last decade with the longest active playoff streak. The club definitely has ambition.

“Historically, we’ve always been, at worst, in the top quarter of the league in spending. We’ll continue to be there going forward. I expect that we will always be there and I do think that makes us competitive with any market in the league. If you look at spending in the last couple years, we’ve won a title and made it to a final, so I think we have been competitive.”

That was followed up by Lagerwey saying that the Sounders will be a major player this summer in the transfer market, which will include an investing “eight figures” on a top talent, as well as adding a secondary player.

The Sounders currently have all three DP slots allocated to players on the roster, with Osvaldo Alonso, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro each under contract for the club.

That would mean the club would have to buy down one of the three contracts to non-DP level, assuming the Sounders do in fact pursue a notable player in the multi-million dollar range.

In 2018, the Sounders have struggled at the start of the MLS campaign largely due to injuries. Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin have all been sidelined at one point or another due to setbacks, with Morris already ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury.

The Sounders are tied for the lowest point total in MLS thus far with four points through the club’s first six matches.