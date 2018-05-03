Cavani comes clean on feud with PSG teammate Neymar

It took nearly all season to admit a rift between two of Paris Saint-Germain’s most notable attacking players, but with the Ligue 1 campaign nearly over one player has spoken out on the subject.

Back in September, summer signing Neymar and Edinson Cavani had a spat during PSG’s 2-0 win over Lyon over which player would take a penalty kick in the match.

With the Parisians already up a goal in the game, it was Cavani — who allegedly used his seniority over the Brazilian — to take the spot kick, however, the Uruguay international had the attempt saved.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Cavani spoke out on the matter and suggested that he and Neymar have put the issue behind them.

“It is true that there was a problem at that time with Neymar,” Cavani said. “We spoke about it together — I told him that I was the first to want him to win things individually. However, I told him there was a condition and that was that he must put the squad’s collective objectives first.

“I am a footballing worker — I am not a star. If I have teammates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them. They must put the team’s goals first, though. Gradually, we have come to an understanding. The team’s superiors have taken a decision and I have respected it.

“The supporters whistling, this was not good for him. If I was in his position there, it sincerely would not have pleased me.”

Cavani, who leads PSG in goals this season with 34, has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer, but the 31-year-old says that he remains committed to the Ligue 1 side despite rumors of Serie A beckoning.

“I have a contract until 2020,” Cavani said. “My love story with this club has been growing for a while — I am very happy with PSG. I absolutely want to achieve the objectives set by the club. I dream of winning the Champions League here.

“Honestly, I am under contract until 2020 and I am 31. I think that I can play for two or three more seasons at the top level and I want to be concentrated during that time.

“Why think about a contract extension? I do not know what shape I will be in come 2020. I am happy to be here, with PSG.”