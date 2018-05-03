Europa League live: Arsenal aims to overthrow Atleti in Spain

Arsene Wenger and his side settled for a less-than-ideal first leg result at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners in a precarious position as they head to Spain in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in their second leg semifinals clash on Thursday, as one of the two sides seeks a place in the final.

The two clubs are currently level at 1-1 on aggregate, however, Antoine Griezmann’s vital away goal in the first leg has Atleti sitting in a comfortable position, especially after the visitors went down to 10 men early on in London.

The task won’t be an easy one for Arsenal, who needs at least one away goal of their own to advance.

Atletico boasts one of the top back lines in Europe, having conceded just 18 goals all season in domestic play, which ranks the lowest of any club in the top five divisions across the continent.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Marseille has one foot into the final with a 2-0 lead over Red Bull Salzburg as the two teams head to Austria for the second leg.

The Ligue 1 side is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions, while pulling to within two points of second place in the French top flight.

It’s far from an impossibility that Red Bull can provide another comeback though this round, after having previously overturned a 4-2 deficit against Lazio in the quarterfinals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.