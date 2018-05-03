More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Europa League live: Arsenal aims to overthrow Atleti in Spain

By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger and his side settled for a less-than-ideal first leg result at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners in a precarious position as they head to Spain in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in their second leg semifinals clash on Thursday, as one of the two sides seeks a place in the final.

The two clubs are currently level at 1-1 on aggregate, however, Antoine Griezmann’s vital away goal in the first leg has Atleti sitting in a comfortable position, especially after the visitors went down to 10 men early on in London.

The task won’t be an easy one for Arsenal, who needs at least one away goal of their own to advance.

Atletico boasts one of the top back lines in Europe, having conceded just 18 goals all season in domestic play, which ranks the lowest of any club in the top five divisions across the continent.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Marseille has one foot into the final with a 2-0 lead over Red Bull Salzburg as the two teams head to Austria for the second leg.

The Ligue 1 side is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions, while pulling to within two points of second place in the French top flight.

It’s far from an impossibility that Red Bull can provide another comeback though this round, after having previously overturned a 4-2 deficit against Lazio in the quarterfinals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2018, 2:23 PM EDT
It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Watford 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM ]

Manchester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-2 Man United – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 


Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-2 Burnley – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Sounders will “invest eight figures” on Designated Player this summer

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
There was some uncertainty over comments made by Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey over the weekend, but the club appears in the market to continue spending big money this season.

During an interview with Extra Time Radio, Lagerwey suggested that the club wouldn’t be among the likes of Atlanta United, New York City FC, Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy in terms of being in the upper-echelon of spending moving forward, however, he has since clarified his statements.

“I screwed up,” Lagerwey told reporters on Wednesday. “I said some things inarticulately. I came to this club from Real Salt Lake because of the ambition of the club. Because of the 40-year legacy and all of the things they had done and I hoped that we could do. If you look at the performance of the club far before me, it’s always been one of the best in the league. I think we’re first or second in terms of the league record in the last decade with the longest active playoff streak. The club definitely has ambition.

“Historically, we’ve always been, at worst, in the top quarter of the league in spending. We’ll continue to be there going forward. I expect that we will always be there and I do think that makes us competitive with any market in the league. If you look at spending in the last couple years, we’ve won a title and made it to a final, so I think we have been competitive.”

That was followed up by Lagerwey saying that the Sounders will be a major player this summer in the transfer market, which will include an investing “eight figures” on a top talent, as well as adding a secondary player.

The Sounders currently have all three DP slots allocated to players on the roster, with Osvaldo Alonso, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro each under contract for the club.

That would mean the club would have to buy down one of the three contracts to non-DP level, assuming the Sounders do in fact pursue a notable player in the multi-million dollar range.

In 2018, the Sounders have struggled at the start of the MLS campaign largely due to injuries. Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin have all been sidelined at one point or another due to setbacks, with Morris already ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury.

The Sounders are tied for the lowest point total in MLS thus far with four points through the club’s first six matches.

Premier League TV, stream schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
The penultimate weekend of the 2017/18 Premier League season is here and it is getting tight, especially in and around the relegation zone.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM

 

Soccer star Abby Wambach elected to athletic Hall of Fame

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) Soccer star Abby Wambach (WAHM’-bahk) has been elected to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA (FEE’-fuh) Women’s World Cup champion heads a class that also includes coaches Andy Capellan and Charles Engel; field hockey star Tracey Fuchs; three-sport star Heidi Mann Vittengl; and Section IV administrator Ben Nelson.

Wambach completed her stellar high school career at Our Lady of Mercy with 142 goals, earning 1998 national player of the year honors as a senior at the Rochester school. She went on to star in college at Florida and was drafted second overall by the Washington Freedom of the Women’s United Soccer Association in 2002.

She scored 184 goals at the international level, surpassing Mia Hamm’s record.