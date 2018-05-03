Man United hopeful Lukaku will be fit for FA Cup final

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nearly two weeks separate us from the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, and for Manchester United the club is in a race against time to get one of its key attacking players healthy.

After leaving last weekend’s 2-1 win against Arsenal with an ankle injury, striker Romelu Lukaku has travelled to his native Belgium to receive treatment in order to potentially expedite the healing process.

Lukaku and United will take on rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 19, as both sides aim to win their first piece of silverware this season.

The forward has spent his time at Move to Cure in Antwerp, which has also been used by Marouane Fellaini in the past.

Lukaku has scored 27 goals in 2017/18 for the Red Devils, including 16 in the Premier League.

The former Everton man has already broken his personal goalscoring record for a total in a season, which he had previously set in 2016/17 at Goodison Park with 26.