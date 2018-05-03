Man United hopeful Lukaku will be fit for FA Cup final

Nearly two weeks separate us from the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, and for Manchester United the club is in a race against time to get one of its key attacking players healthy.
[ MORE: The latest Premier League player power rankings ]
After leaving last weekend’s 2-1 win against Arsenal with an ankle injury, striker Romelu Lukaku has travelled to his native Belgium to receive treatment in order to potentially expedite the healing process.
Lukaku and United will take on rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 19, as both sides aim to win their first piece of silverware this season.
The forward has spent his time at Move to Cure in Antwerp, which has also been used by Marouane Fellaini in the past.
Lukaku has scored 27 goals in 2017/18 for the Red Devils, including 16 in the Premier League.
The former Everton man has already broken his personal goalscoring record for a total in a season, which he had previously set in 2016/17 at Goodison Park with 26.
The Canadian Premier League won’t officially kick off until 2019, but a major development could provide some clarity in the original cities to participate in the new league.
According to TSN 690 Radio, the CPL is prepared to reveal its original eight teams, which includes Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.
The other cities, according to the report, are British Columbia, Halifax, Hamilton and York.
Of the eight sites potentially set to join the CPL, Edmonton and Ottawa are the only two that currently boast a major professional franchise in North American soccer.
FC Edmonton and the Ottawa Fury currently play in the United Soccer League (USL), however, it remains to be seen if either or both clubs would be willing to make the switch to the newly-founded CPL.
The U.S. Men’s National Team’s biggest star has been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League, however, an English side continues to remain coy on the situation.
[ MORE: Man United hopeful Lukaku will be healthy for FA Cup final ]
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund have had an up-and-down campaign in the Bundesliga this season, however, the USMNT winger remains one of the most notable young players in Europe.
Liverpool — who reached the UEFA Champions League final on Wednesday — has been one club rumored to have a strong interest in Pulisic due to manager Jurgen Klopp‘s relationship with the America, but Dortmund says it is “not aware” of any such interest.
“I am in constant exchange with Jurgen Klopp, but I am not aware of this,” BVB sporting director Michael Zorc said.
The Reds currently boast one of the top attacks in Europe with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane spearheading Liverpool’s front three, so a move for Pulisic could cost the young player playing time on a regular basis.
The 19-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Bundesliga.
More importantly though, Pulisic has appeared in 40 matches for BVB as a regular starter, which likely wouldn’t be the case for him in England.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Peru captain Paolo Guerrero is testifying at sport’s highest court in a doping case that could ban him from the World Cup next month.
[ MORE: Liverpool reaches UCL final, set to face Real Madrid ]
Guerrero was met by around 20 Peru fans outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport before an appeal hearing on Thursday into his positive test for cocaine metabolites at a World Cup qualifying game last October.
CAS said a verdict could come next week.
Peru must name a provisional squad by May 14 for its first World Cup appearance since 1982. It plays in a group with France, Denmark and Australia.
The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed to increase the 34-year-old Guerrero’s ban to one to two years.
Guerrero separately appealed to CAS to overturn his six-month ban by FIFA, which expires this week. His lawyers have argued the small amount of cocaine detected was not performance enhancing and was accidentally consumed in contaminated tea.
FIFA initially suspended Guerrero for one year through Nov. 3, but reduced it on appeal, clearing him to play at the World Cup.
Anti-doping rules prohibit the use of cocaine in an athlete’s competition period. Guerrero tested positive at a qualifier against Argentina which Peru drew 0-0.
Rog and Davo announce Men in Blazers Across America, a tour of live shows across the country, talk Mourinho vs. Wenger and Liverpool’s impending Champions League clash with Roma
All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:
[ Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]
[ Click here for the RSS feed ]