Marseille heading to Europa League final with 116th minute goal

Atletico Madrid has its opponent for the Europa League final, and it was decided in stunning fashion.
Olympique Marseille coughed up a two-goal aggregate lead in the second leg, conceding a pair of goals in the second half on the road in Austria as Red Bull Salzburg leveled things up, but they gutted it out in the end.
The French side moved on and will have home field advantage at the final in Lyon thanks to a 116th minute goal by 32-year-old center-back Rolando that gave Marseille a 3-2 aggregate win despite the 2-1 loss on the day. Rolando scored off a corner, tucking the ball inside the back post with a little poke after his defender Marin Pognaric slipped to the turf.
Rolando had only come onto the pitch in the 101st minute to relieve 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Sanson to shore up the back line and ensure the French side at least reached penalties without conceding.
The goal is Rolando’s first goal for Marseille in European play, and his first in Europe since he scored against Sevilla in the 2010/11 Europa League. He now has two goals in all competitions this season. Rolando came to Marseille in the summer of 2015 from Porto where he spent his entire club career prior, although he saw loan spells at Inter, Napoli, and Anderlecht.
The game was only in extra time thanks to a 65th-minute own-goal from Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr that leveled up the aggregate score and gave Salzburg new life. That goal had followed up Amadou Haidara’s opener in the 53rd minute.