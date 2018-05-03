More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Associated Press

PL Preview: Brighton vs. Manchester United

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Brighton has only beaten Manchester United once – in 1982
  • Manchester United has not conceded a goal against Burnley since 1992
  • No team has conceded more goals from corners than Brighton this season (14)

A rare Friday matchup sees Manchester United head to Brighton & Hove Albion looking to do its part to secure second place in the Premier League table with victory over the Seagulls at Falmer Stadium.

Up five points on third-placed Liverpool, a win on Friday plus a Liverpool draw or loss to Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge would guarantee nobody could pass the Red Devils and would lock them in to second place with two matches remaining. A win or draw would also guarantee a place in next year’s Champions League group stage no matter the outside results.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

The Red Devils can also avoid the first triple away defeat to newly promoted sides in club history. With defeats at both Newcastle United and Huddersfield, Manchester United will aim to prevent a third at Brighton to complete the dubious sweep.

Brighton, meanwhile, can secure Premier League safety with a win over Jose Mourinho and company, as they currently rest in 14th position, five points above Southampton in the first danger spot. A draw also put them in prime position to stay up, although it would not mathematically assure their Premier League status, leaving the only possibility of relegation to goal differential.

On the injury front, Manchester United will be without Romelu Lukaku who picked up an ankle injury against Arsenal last time out, but Phil Jones is back, while Eric Bailly is not carrying an injury, Mourinho confirmed. For Brighton, Davy Propper returns from his three-match suspension, while Steve Sidwell remains the only injury absentee for the Seagulls as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on Manchester United as a club: “When you are playing against Manchester United they still have the quality that Manchester United teams have always had. They were very consistent at winning the league. Perhaps they are not that at the moment, but they are still winning things and there is still this massive aura about playing a Manchester United team.”

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the job Hughton has done at Brighton: “Very, very good, to go from very, very good to amazing he just needs to mathematically confirm the Premier League for next season. I think Brighton will be there next year and that’s a fantastic job for Chris and not surprising for me because since the start they have showed the quality and mentality to get the points they need to stay in the division.”

Prediction

Manchester United have little to play for, but they’ve still managed to crank out results as the season comes to a close. However, matches against teams fighting against relegation are a completely different animal. While it would be a shock if Brighton were to collapse into a relegation spot, it’s still possible with three matches remaining, and their players will know that. A 1-1 draw would seem reasonable here, as Manchester United will miss Lukaku and could be held in a scrappy away battle.

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool Advance to Champions League Final

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In today’s Euro mid-week edition of the 2 Robbies Podcast, Earle and Mustoe break down Arsenal’s elimination from the Europa League (1:20), Marseille’s controversial goal against Red Bull Salzburg (9:55), Liverpool’s amazing Champions League run (12:33) and Real Madrid’s chance at the 3-peat (18:28).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Marseille heading to Europa League final with 116th minute goal

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid has its opponent for the Europa League final, and it was decided in stunning fashion.

Olympique Marseille coughed up a two-goal aggregate lead in the second leg, conceding a pair of goals in the second half on the road in Austria as Red Bull Salzburg leveled things up, but they gutted it out in the end.

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid downs Arenal, heads to Europa League final ]

The French side moved on and will have home field advantage at the final in Lyon thanks to a 116th minute goal by 32-year-old center-back Rolando that gave Marseille a 3-2 aggregate win despite the 2-1 loss on the day. Rolando scored off a corner, tucking the ball inside the back post with a little poke after his defender Marin Pognaric slipped to the turf.

Rolando had only come onto the pitch in the 101st minute to relieve 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Sanson to shore up the back line and ensure the French side at least reached penalties without conceding.

The goal is Rolando’s first goal for Marseille in European play, and his first in Europe since he scored against Sevilla in the 2010/11 Europa League. He now has two goals in all competitions this season. Rolando came to Marseille in the summer of 2015 from Porto where he spent his entire club career prior, although he saw loan spells at Inter, Napoli, and Anderlecht.

The game was only in extra time thanks to a 65th-minute own-goal from Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr that leveled up the aggregate score and gave Salzburg new life. That goal had followed up Amadou Haidara’s opener in the 53rd minute.

Sergio Ramos calls Liverpool star Salah “just one of 11”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Plenty of European opposition has looked to publicly downplay Mohamed Salah‘s contributions to Liverpool this season. So far, none have survived.

Yet that is the strategy of Real Madrid as the Spanish side looks forward to a Champions League final against Salah and the Reds in late May. Most recently, Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is the one to claim Salah is not the only focus for their preparation heading into the big game.

“We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of eleven players we face against Liverpool,” Ramos said. “Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world — many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.”

“For me, there is never a fear,” Ramos added. “A respect, yes, but never a fear.”

Salah has scored 43 goals for Liverpool this season after coming over in the summer from AS Roma. He has four goals in his last four Champions League match, and had a three-match goalscoring streak snapped in the semifinal away leg at Roma. The 25-year-old has also scored seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Ramos also added a little jab, reminding everyone that Liverpool began their Champions League campaign in the qualifying stage. “We are ready to defend our title for a second time — we won’t let it go easily. With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final. But they are here because they deserve to be here. We know as a team how to play finals — and we will be ready.”

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal: Costa downs Gunners again, Atleti into Europa League final

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Diego Costa is yet again the scourge of Arsenal, even after having departed the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man bagged the game’s only goal as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano to send the Spanish side through to the Europa League final in Lyon on a 2-1 aggregate score. On the other end, the vaunted Atletico Madrid defense completely stumped Arsenal, leaving them with little to show for their 90 minutes of running in Spain.

Atletico had the best early chance six minutes in as Diego Costa shrugged off Nacho Monreal and shot from a tight angle, but David Ospina got down low to make the save. The Gunners were forced to make a chance moments later as captain Laurent Koscielny went down in a heap with a non-contact injury, holding his ankle and screaming in pain. He was stretchered off and replaced by Calum Chambers, and it was eventually confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles.

The injury sucked much of the early life out of the game, and it devolved into a physical midfield battle. The rest of the first half was cagey, with Atletico understanding that they only needed to keep the scoreline clean to advance. Meanwhile, the Gunners held nearly 60% of the first-half possession, but produced precious little in front of the Atletico net. Alexandre Lacazette had a half-chance for Arsenal after 25 minutes, but couldn’t pull the trigger.

Down the other end, Atletico had a few small chances. Antoine Griezmann missed by inches on what would have been a stunning strike seven minutes before the half-time whistle. Then, just moments before the half-time whistle, the game snagged its first moment of glory. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak launched the ball deep down the field, and after a few ping-pong touches, Diego Costa burst forward past Hector Bellerin and grabbed a breakaway opportunity, finishing past Ospina to put Atletico 1-0 up in first-half added time.

Things opened up in the second half with Arsenal still needing a goal, now to force extra time. Their best chances of the second half came on the hour mark as a cross from Mesut Ozil was just out of reach of a stretching Lacazette. Then moments later Granit Xhaka forced a fantastic save by Oblak on a low shot towards the bottom-right corner. Substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan volleyed towards the net two minutes after coming on but ripped it just inches over the bar.

Costa continued to prove dangerous through the final portion of the game, finding himself on the end of a number of late chances to put the game away. As the game waned, the Gunners had less and less to offer and appeared to be both exhausted and out of ideas. It was all Atletico in the final few minutes, with Fernando Torres coming close and forcing an Ospina save.