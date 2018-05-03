Rashford and Martial ready to prove worth in Lukaku absence

Romelu Lukaku is injured for Friday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will likely lead the line for Manchester United.
Rashford has played a bit role down the stretch for the Red Devils, as Jose Mourinho has given him just two starts over the last seven Premier League matches. However, this could be his chance to prove not only the Manchester United boss of his value, but also make even more noise with the World Cup approaching.
Martial is in the same boat, with just one start over Manchester United’s last seven league games. He was injured against Chelsea late February at the back end of a seven-match streak of quality minutes, and has lost his place in the starting lineup since.
“They’ve had limited opportunities, because Romelu has played all the games this season,” said Mourinho. “He was playing well, was playing the way I wanted him to play, had no injuries and no suspensions.”
Neither has scored since the March 10th win over Liverpool where Rashford grabbed both goals in the 2-1 victory, while Martial hasn’t found the back of the net since late January. They have a combined two assists in 2018.
The door certainly could be open. While Lukaku has scored 16 Premier League goals this season for the Red Devils, he has just two goals in his last six matches and only six since the turn of the calendar year, and that is with playing the bulk of the minutes. With an FA Cup final around the corner, the time is now for the pair to not only earn their place in the starting lineup, but prove to the manager they deserve to stick around this summer.