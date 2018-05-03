Report: Canadian Premier League set to announce first eight cities

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Canadian Premier League won’t officially kick off until 2019, but a major development could provide some clarity in the original cities to participate in the new league.

According to TSN 690 Radio, the CPL is prepared to reveal its original eight teams, which includes Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

The other cities, according to the report, are British Columbia, Halifax, Hamilton and York.

Sources have informed me that the CPL is going to announce that Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, BC, Hamilton, Halifax, Ottawa and York will be the first 8 teams to join the league — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) May 3, 2018

Of the eight sites potentially set to join the CPL, Edmonton and Ottawa are the only two that currently boast a major professional franchise in North American soccer.

FC Edmonton and the Ottawa Fury currently play in the United Soccer League (USL), however, it remains to be seen if either or both clubs would be willing to make the switch to the newly-founded CPL.