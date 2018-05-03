More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Sergio Ramos calls Liverpool star Salah “just one of 11”

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Plenty of European opposition has looked to publicly downplay Mohamed Salah‘s contributions to Liverpool this season. So far, none have survived.

Yet that is the strategy of Real Madrid as the Spanish side looks forward to a Champions League final against Salah and the Reds in late May. Most recently, Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is the one to claim Salah is not the only focus for their preparation heading into the big game.

“We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of eleven players we face against Liverpool,” Ramos said. “Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world — many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.”

“For me, there is never a fear,” Ramos added. “A respect, yes, but never a fear.”

Salah has scored 43 goals for Liverpool this season after coming over in the summer from AS Roma. He has four goals in his last four Champions League match, and had a three-match goalscoring streak snapped in the semifinal away leg at Roma. The 25-year-old has also scored seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Ramos also added a little jab, reminding everyone that Liverpool began their Champions League campaign in the qualifying stage. “We are ready to defend our title for a second time — we won’t let it go easily. With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final. But they are here because they deserve to be here. We know as a team how to play finals — and we will be ready.”

Marseille heading to Europa League final with 116th minute goal

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid has its opponent for the Europa League final, and it was decided in stunning fashion.

Olympique Marseille coughed up a two-goal aggregate lead in the second leg, conceding a pair of goals in the second half on the road in Austria as Red Bull Salzburg leveled things up, but they gutted it out in the end.

The French side moved on and will have home field advantage at the final in Lyon thanks to a 116th minute goal by 32-year-old center-back Rolando that gave Marseille a 3-2 aggregate win despite the 2-1 loss on the day. Rolando scored off a corner, tucking the ball inside the back post with a little poke after his defender Marin Pognaric slipped to the turf.

Rolando had only come onto the pitch in the 101st minute to relieve 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Sanson to shore up the back line and ensure the French side at least reached penalties without conceding.

The goal is Rolando’s first goal for Marseille in European play, and his first in Europe since he scored against Sevilla in the 2010/11 Europa League. He now has two goals in all competitions this season. Rolando came to Marseille in the summer of 2015 from Porto where he spent his entire club career prior, although he saw loan spells at Inter, Napoli, and Anderlecht.

The game was only in extra time thanks to a 65th-minute own-goal from Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr that leveled up the aggregate score and gave Salzburg new life. That goal had followed up Amadou Haidara’s opener in the 53rd minute.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal: Costa downs Gunners again, Atleti into Europa League final

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Diego Costa is yet again the scourge of Arsenal, even after having departed the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man bagged the game’s only goal as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano to send the Spanish side through to the Europa League final in Lyon on a 2-1 aggregate score. On the other end, the vaunted Atletico Madrid defense completely stumped Arsenal, leaving them with little to show for their 90 minutes of running in Spain.

Atletico had the best early chance six minutes in as Diego Costa shrugged off Nacho Monreal and shot from a tight angle, but David Ospina got down low to make the save. The Gunners were forced to make a chance moments later as captain Laurent Koscielny went down in a heap with a non-contact injury, holding his ankle and screaming in pain. He was stretchered off and replaced by Calum Chambers, and it was eventually confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles.

The injury sucked much of the early life out of the game, and it devolved into a physical midfield battle. The rest of the first half was cagey, with Atletico understanding that they only needed to keep the scoreline clean to advance. Meanwhile, the Gunners held nearly 60% of the first-half possession, but produced precious little in front of the Atletico net. Alexandre Lacazette had a half-chance for Arsenal after 25 minutes, but couldn’t pull the trigger.

Down the other end, Atletico had a few small chances. Antoine Griezmann missed by inches on what would have been a stunning strike seven minutes before the half-time whistle. Then, just moments before the half-time whistle, the game snagged its first moment of glory. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak launched the ball deep down the field, and after a few ping-pong touches, Diego Costa burst forward past Hector Bellerin and grabbed a breakaway opportunity, finishing past Ospina to put Atletico 1-0 up in first-half added time.

Things opened up in the second half with Arsenal still needing a goal, now to force extra time. Their best chances of the second half came on the hour mark as a cross from Mesut Ozil was just out of reach of a stretching Lacazette. Then moments later Granit Xhaka forced a fantastic save by Oblak on a low shot towards the bottom-right corner. Substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan volleyed towards the net two minutes after coming on but ripped it just inches over the bar.

Costa continued to prove dangerous through the final portion of the game, finding himself on the end of a number of late chances to put the game away. As the game waned, the Gunners had less and less to offer and appeared to be both exhausted and out of ideas. It was all Atletico in the final few minutes, with Fernando Torres coming close and forcing an Ospina save.

Laurent Koscielny suffers torn Achilles in Europa League semis

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Arsenal defender and captain Laurent Koscielny‘s season and World Cup is in serious doubt after the 32-year-old suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the opening 10 minutes of the Gunners’ Europa League semifinal match against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Under no contact with the play nowhere close, Koscielny went down in a heap on the pitch grasping his ankle and screaming in pain. Diego Costa, nearby in his striker position, immediately signaled for the bench, as did a number of surrounding players. Koscielny was eventually stretchered off after receiving treatment on the pitch, all the while grimacing and yelling in serious pain.

All initial signs pointed to a torn Achilles, and that was confirmed by Arsenal before the game was even concluded.

The 32-year-old has been nursing an Achilles problem for years after being diagnosed with chronic tendonitis, and it came out last year that he would require daily treatment on his ankle to keep his career alive. “I have some problems,” he said in May of 2017. “Now it is better. I know it is a difficult injury because you need to work every day on this. Every morning I have my treatment for my Achilles and I know I need to do this to the end of my career.”

His current injury will require approximately a six-month recovery period.

Koscielny has not played much of late, with just one Premier League appearance since March 5th, but was on the field for the first leg against Atletico Madrid and was culpable for the visitors’ late goal at the Emirates that changed the course of the matchup. The Frenchman has dipped in form this season after serving as one of the premier defenders in the English top flight for much of his career.

The injury is ill-timed should it be proven as serious, as the World Cup is this summer and Koscielny remains an important part of France’s international squad. Koscielny announced in November that he would be retiring from international duty following this summer’s tournament, and now he has been robbed of his swansong. France does have the depth to deal with a serious injury to Koscielny, as they still have Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Kurt Zouma, and Presnel Kimpembe to fill in at center-back, among others.

Not only does an Achillies injury spell the end of Koscielny’s season and possibly his international career, it could also have serious ramifications on his future at Arsenal. Koscielny, at 32 years old and appearing to be on the decline, could be on thin ice at the Emirates. A new manager is due in next season with the departure of Arsene Wenger, and Koscielny’s contract expires in the summer of 2020. The club could choose to sell the Frenchman this summer, or he could prove on the outside of the squad looking in and eventually come to a mutual agreement to negate the rest of the contract. Much remains to be seen on how the immediate future will play out for Koscielny.

Europa League live: Arsenal aims to overthrow Atleti in Spain

By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger and his side settled for a less-than-ideal first leg result at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners in a precarious position as they head to Spain in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in their second leg semifinals clash on Thursday, as one of the two sides seeks a place in the final.

The two clubs are currently level at 1-1 on aggregate, however, Antoine Griezmann’s vital away goal in the first leg has Atleti sitting in a comfortable position, especially after the visitors went down to 10 men early on in London.

The task won’t be an easy one for Arsenal, who needs at least one away goal of their own to advance.

Atletico boasts one of the top back lines in Europe, having conceded just 18 goals all season in domestic play, which ranks the lowest of any club in the top five divisions across the continent.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Marseille has one foot into the final with a 2-0 lead over Red Bull Salzburg as the two teams head to Austria for the second leg.

The Ligue 1 side is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions, while pulling to within two points of second place in the French top flight.

It’s far from an impossibility that Red Bull can provide another comeback though this round, after having previously overturned a 4-2 deficit against Lazio in the quarterfinals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.