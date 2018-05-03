Sergio Ramos calls Liverpool star Salah “just one of 11”

Plenty of European opposition has looked to publicly downplay Mohamed Salah‘s contributions to Liverpool this season. So far, none have survived.
Yet that is the strategy of Real Madrid as the Spanish side looks forward to a Champions League final against Salah and the Reds in late May. Most recently, Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is the one to claim Salah is not the only focus for their preparation heading into the big game.
“We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of eleven players we face against Liverpool,” Ramos said. “Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world — many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.”
“For me, there is never a fear,” Ramos added. “A respect, yes, but never a fear.”
Salah has scored 43 goals for Liverpool this season after coming over in the summer from AS Roma. He has four goals in his last four Champions League match, and had a three-match goalscoring streak snapped in the semifinal away leg at Roma. The 25-year-old has also scored seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances.
Ramos also added a little jab, reminding everyone that Liverpool began their Champions League campaign in the qualifying stage. “We are ready to defend our title for a second time — we won’t let it go easily. With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final. But they are here because they deserve to be here. We know as a team how to play finals — and we will be ready.”