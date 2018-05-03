More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Soccer star Abby Wambach elected to athletic Hall of Fame

Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) Soccer star Abby Wambach (WAHM’-bahk) has been elected to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame.

[ MORE: Paolo Guerreiro at sports court for World Cup doping case ]

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA (FEE’-fuh) Women’s World Cup champion heads a class that also includes coaches Andy Capellan and Charles Engel; field hockey star Tracey Fuchs; three-sport star Heidi Mann Vittengl; and Section IV administrator Ben Nelson.

Wambach completed her stellar high school career at Our Lady of Mercy with 142 goals, earning 1998 national player of the year honors as a senior at the Rochester school. She went on to star in college at Florida and was drafted second overall by the Washington Freedom of the Women’s United Soccer Association in 2002.

She scored 184 goals at the international level, surpassing Mia Hamm’s record.

Sounders will “invest eight figures” on Designated Player this summer

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

There was some uncertainty over comments made by Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey over the weekend, but the club appears in the market to continue spending big money this season.

[ MORE: Hull’s Diomande joins Bob Bradley at LA FC ]

During an interview with Extra Time Radio, Lagerwey suggested that the club wouldn’t be among the likes of Atlanta United, New York City FC, Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy in terms of being in the upper-echelon of spending moving forward, however, he has since clarified his statements.

“I screwed up,” Lagerwey told reporters on Wednesday. “I said some things inarticulately. I came to this club from Real Salt Lake because of the ambition of the club. Because of the 40-year legacy and all of the things they had done and I hoped that we could do. If you look at the performance of the club far before me, it’s always been one of the best in the league. I think we’re first or second in terms of the league record in the last decade with the longest active playoff streak. The club definitely has ambition.

“Historically, we’ve always been, at worst, in the top quarter of the league in spending. We’ll continue to be there going forward. I expect that we will always be there and I do think that makes us competitive with any market in the league. If you look at spending in the last couple years, we’ve won a title and made it to a final, so I think we have been competitive.”

That was followed up by Lagerwey saying that the Sounders will be a major player this summer in the transfer market, which will include an investing “eight figures” on a top talent, as well as adding a secondary player.

The Sounders currently have all three DP slots allocated to players on the roster, with Osvaldo Alonso, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro each under contract for the club.

That would mean the club would have to buy down one of the three contracts to non-DP level, assuming the Sounders do in fact pursue a notable player in the multi-million dollar range.

In 2018, the Sounders have struggled at the start of the MLS campaign largely due to injuries. Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin have all been sidelined at one point or another due to setbacks, with Morris already ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury.

The Sounders are tied for the lowest point total in MLS thus far with four points through the club’s first six matches.

Premier League TV, stream schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The penultimate weekend of the 2017/18 Premier League season is here and it is getting tight, especially in and around the relegation zone.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM

 

Cavani comes clean on feud with PSG teammate Neymar

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It took nearly all season to admit a rift between two of Paris Saint-Germain’s most notable attacking players, but with the Ligue 1 campaign nearly over one player has spoken out on the subject.

Back in September, summer signing Neymar and Edinson Cavani had a spat during PSG’s 2-0 win over Lyon over which player would take a penalty kick in the match.

With the Parisians already up a goal in the game, it was Cavani — who allegedly used his seniority over the Brazilian — to take the spot kick, however, the Uruguay international had the attempt saved.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Cavani spoke out on the matter and suggested that he and Neymar have put the issue behind them.

“It is true that there was a problem at that time with Neymar,” Cavani said. “We spoke about it together — I told him that I was the first to want him to win things individually. However, I told him there was a condition and that was that he must put the squad’s collective objectives first.

“I am a footballing worker — I am not a star. If I have teammates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them. They must put the team’s goals first, though. Gradually, we have come to an understanding. The team’s superiors have taken a decision and I have respected it.

“The supporters whistling, this was not good for him. If I was in his position there, it sincerely would not have pleased me.”

Cavani, who leads PSG in goals this season with 34, has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer, but the 31-year-old says that he remains committed to the Ligue 1 side despite rumors of Serie A beckoning.

“I have a contract until 2020,” Cavani said. “My love story with this club has been growing for a while — I am very happy with PSG. I absolutely want to achieve the objectives set by the club. I dream of winning the Champions League here.

“Honestly, I am under contract until 2020 and I am 31. I think that I can play for two or three more seasons at the top level and I want to be concentrated during that time.

“Why think about a contract extension? I do not know what shape I will be in come 2020. I am happy to be here, with PSG.”

Report: Canadian Premier League set to announce first eight cities

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Canadian Premier League won’t officially kick off until 2019, but a major development could provide some clarity in the original cities to participate in the new league.

According to TSN 690 Radio, the CPL is prepared to reveal its original eight teams, which includes Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

The other cities, according to the report, are British Columbia, Halifax, Hamilton and York.

Of the eight sites potentially set to join the CPL, Edmonton is the only one that currently boasts a major professional franchise in North American soccer.

FC Edmonton currently plasy in the United Soccer League (USL), however, it remains to be seen if the club would be willing to make the switch to the newly-founded CPL.