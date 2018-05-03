Soccer star Abby Wambach elected to athletic Hall of Fame

There was some uncertainty over comments made by Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey over the weekend, but the club appears in the market to continue spending big money this season.

During an interview with Extra Time Radio, Lagerwey suggested that the club wouldn’t be among the likes of Atlanta United, New York City FC, Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy in terms of being in the upper-echelon of spending moving forward, however, he has since clarified his statements.

“I screwed up,” Lagerwey told reporters on Wednesday. “I said some things inarticulately. I came to this club from Real Salt Lake because of the ambition of the club. Because of the 40-year legacy and all of the things they had done and I hoped that we could do. If you look at the performance of the club far before me, it’s always been one of the best in the league. I think we’re first or second in terms of the league record in the last decade with the longest active playoff streak. The club definitely has ambition.

“Historically, we’ve always been, at worst, in the top quarter of the league in spending. We’ll continue to be there going forward. I expect that we will always be there and I do think that makes us competitive with any market in the league. If you look at spending in the last couple years, we’ve won a title and made it to a final, so I think we have been competitive.”

That was followed up by Lagerwey saying that the Sounders will be a major player this summer in the transfer market, which will include an investing “eight figures” on a top talent, as well as adding a secondary player.

The Sounders currently have all three DP slots allocated to players on the roster, with Osvaldo Alonso, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro each under contract for the club.

That would mean the club would have to buy down one of the three contracts to non-DP level, assuming the Sounders do in fact pursue a notable player in the multi-million dollar range.

In 2018, the Sounders have struggled at the start of the MLS campaign largely due to injuries. Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin have all been sidelined at one point or another due to setbacks, with Morris already ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury.

The Sounders are tied for the lowest point total in MLS thus far with four points through the club’s first six matches.