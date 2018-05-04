Benitez non-committal on Newcastle future, saying team needs to buy

Rafa Benitez has earned some chatter as a Premier League Manager of the Year candidate after guiding Newcastle United to safety one years after leading them back from the Championship.
Many thought he wouldn’t follow the team down a division after rallying Newcastle but falling two points shy of safety in 2015-16, but the Magpies won the Championship and are now in position to fight for a top half finish in this season’s Premier League.
But owner Mike Ashley hasn’t inspired confidence in his club in some time, and struck a confusing figure when big Benitez fan Amanda Staveley tried to buy the club late last year with the aim of leading the Magpies back into the European conversation.
Now the toast of the town, Benitez holds a lot of the momentum when it comes to his position at St. James’ Park. He’s not sure what’s coming next, even with the two sides discussing a new deal, and here’s what he said when asked whether he wants to stay next season.
“That is a tricky question. I said in an interview the other day I decided to stay because of the potential, the fans and the city. Then we have to do what we have to do.”
…
“But if you want to go to another level, you need more quality.”
Ashley has sold many of Newcastle’s best assets dating back to James Milner and including Yohan Cabaye, Andy Carroll, and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Benitez arguably would’ve had Newcastle competing for seventh if Ashley had sanctioned a striker purchase greater than the $6 million Joselu buy in August, then Islam Slimani on loan in January.
He’s coaxed career seasons out of Mohamed Diame, DeAndre Yedlin, Paul Dummett, and Kenedy (the last name on loan from Chelsea). It would be interesting to see what he’d be able to do with a nice transfer kitty.
The USMNT and its next full-time coach will only have to worry about the Gold Cup in the summer of 2019.
That’s because CONMEBOL decided against inviting CONCACAF teams for next summer’s tournament in Brazil, opting to include Qatar and Japan.
The USMNT hosted and reached the semifinal round of the 2016 Copa America Centenario, but will not get the chance to repeat its strong showing.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela will complete the field.
The United States won the 2016 Gold Cup and will clinch a berth in the 2021 Confederations Cup if it wins the 2019 edition. Should the USMNT lose, it would face the 2019 Gold Cup winner in the second CONCACAF Cup for the right to go to Qatar one summer before the 2022 World Cup.
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain can no longer reach 100 points after being held at Amiens to 2-2 on Friday.
The French champion led twice through league top scorer Edinson Cavani and midfielder Christopher Nkunku, but Amiens rallied with two goals from Senegal forward Moussa Konate.
PSG has 92 points with two games left and can beat its own league record of 96 set two years ago.
Amiens, which drew at deposed champion Monaco 0-0 last weekend, is in 12th place and guaranteed to stay up.
PSG took the lead in the 26th minute, when playmaker Javier Pastore swapped passes with Angel Di Maria and put a clever pass behind the defense. Cavani timed his run well, took one touch and guided the ball under goalkeeper Regis Gurtner for his 28th league goal.
Gurtner made a couple of fine saves afterward, and that paid off when Konate equalized early in the second half. He made a run to the right of the penalty area to collect Thomas Monconduit’s pass, feinted two defenders, and drilled a shot into the left corner.
Nkunku put PSG ahead again midway through the second half, curling the ball in from the edge of the penalty area.
But Konate struck again in the 79th, receiving a pass from Gael Kakuta in a similar position and again feinting to shoot before drilling the ball under goalie Alphonse Areola for his 12th of the campaign.
PSG almost won it in injury time, but forward Kylian Mbappe skewed wide from close range.
Elsewhere, Nimes was promoted to the first division.
If Romelu Lukaku‘s fine season hasn’t made his Manchester United MVP argument for him, perhaps Friday’s lackluster and Lukaku-free loss to Brighton did the job for him.
Jose Mourinho sure thinks so.
“For 10 months I get asked ‘why always Lukaku? Why always Lukaku, why always Lukaku? Why always this player? That guy doesn’t have a chance to start, the other one is on the bench.’,” he said. “You know why now.”
Mourinho went on to rip his fill-ins, as the front free of Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial got little to nothing done.
“It was not good enough. The players that replaced others did not perform at a good level and when individuals do that it is difficult for the team to play well. Maybe now you will not ask me why A, B and C do not play so much.
“I knew what was going to happen and I told them, but that is what we got. … I wouldn’t say disappointed. I know them. I thought that the possibility to start the game and give reason would give them something.”
It’s safe to say Mourinho is planning on opening up the vault this summer — I still think the Pogba/Martial for Neymar swap is plausible — and the training ground probably won’t be a brilliant place to be over the final week of the season.
- Gulls insure PL status
- GDS defies Rojo clearing attempt
- Gross scores 7th of season
Pascal Gross‘ 57th minute goal was enough to lead Chris Hughton‘s Brighton and Hove Albion past lackluster Manchester United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Friday.
The win boosts the Gulls to 40 points, good for 11th place in the Premier League. United stays second with 77 points,
Marouane Fellaini looked to have a near trademark goal in the third minute, but he was offside and the linesman didn’t miss the call.
United should’ve went ahead in the 26th minute, but Marcus Rashford waited ages to find an unmarked-at-the-spot Anthony Martial before popping a meek shot wide. Martial was right to feel aggrieved.
Brighton wasn’t without its chances, and David De Gea made a terrific stop on Glenn Murray during the first 45.
All-in-all, Brighton out shot United 8-4 in the half. The Red Devils failed to muster a shot on target.
It was Brighton who’d go ahead via Goal Decision System, as Marcos Rojo appeared to make a goal line clearance on Gross’ header only to be defied by the slimmest of margins.
Gross gave a chance to United when he pulled back Juan Mata on the edge of the 18, but the Spaniard overcooked his effort.
United’s efforts continued to miss the frame or bounce to a well-positioned Mat Ryan as the match reached its final 15 minutes.