N. American World Cup bid hopes economics outweigh politics

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) The U.S. Soccer Federation president believes the economics of North America’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup will outweigh politics in next month’s vote.
Carlos Cordeiro said at a campaign event in Denmark Thursday, “we’re going to get strong support across Europe regardless of the geopolitics.”
The United States-Canada-Mexico bid could struggle for votes from Russia and its allies in the June 13 vote of FIFA members in Moscow.
Rival Morocco is counting on France and Spain for support, due to shared historical ties, and hopes U.S. President Donald Trump’s public comments will weigh heavily on African and Central American voters.
However, Cordeiro says Trump was not a negative factor when the Federation president met 12 South-east Asian voters in Indonesia Wednesday.
A North American tournament promises higher income for FIFA, and Cordeiro says that’s “a strong part of the bid.”
Everton hosts Southampton from Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Toffees aim to spoil their opponent’s chances of surviving relegation.
Heading into the weekend, the Saints in 18th place on 32 points, just one behind Swansea City. Meanwhile, Everton sits in eighth with two matches remaining.
Mark Hughes‘ Southampton is coming off of an important 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend at St. Mary’s, but the club will need to find another resilient performance in order to snap its poor fortunes over the second half of the season.
The Saints have won just two of their last 10 league matches, which has contributed greatly to the team’s demise.
Everton will be without a host of talent though on Saturday, with James McCarthy, Eliaquim Mangala, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Maarten Stekelenburg, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all named in the injury report and not expected to dress for the match.
What they’re saying
Sam Allardyce on preventing Southampton from carrying over its momentum from last week:“I’m surprised to see all three teams in the bottom three. At the start of the season you wouldn’t have expected it, but it can happen for many reasons. We’re facing a team that is going to fight tooth and nail against us tomorrow. We have got to try and fight that tomorrow.”
Mark Hughes on importance of earning a second win in a row: “Momentum is great if you gain momentum at the right time. Clearly if you are going for trophies and you are playing well in key games then that will help you to be successful. The same is true for teams in our situation. If we can build momentum on the back of the Bournemouth result then clearly that is going to help us at this stage of the season. Back-to-back results is massive at any stage of the season because invariably it shoves you up the table. We haven’t been able to do it on too many occasions. If we are able to manage it at the weekend then clearly that is a huge boost for us with what we have ahead of us.”
Prediction
A number of notable injuries for the Toffees could be exactly what Southampton needs to pull off a miraculous turnaround in its attempt of survival. That being said, Everton has been tremendous at home this season, and even without the likes of Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin this is still a quality side under Sam Allardyce. Everton 1-1 Southampton
West Bromwich Albion hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Baggies aim to stay afloat in the Premier League.
Anything outside of a victory in their final two matches will see West Brom drop to the Championship, as the Baggies sit on 28 points — five out of 17th place.
The Baggies are unbeaten in their last four matches, which gives the club genuine hope heading into their last two fixtures, however, only one game has resulted in three points.
Key injuries for both sides could leave them in a bit of a pickle, as Gareth Barry and James Morrison remain sidelined for the Baggies, while Moussa Dembele, Danny Rose and Harry Winks won’t feature for Spurs.
What they’re saying
West Brom boss Darren Moore named Manager of the Month: “It’s great to be nominated with those calibre of managers, it really, really is – I am honoured. But I will share that nomination with everybody here at West Brom. The reason I can sit up here and talk about it is because of the tremendous work everybody has done behind the scenes.”
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on West Brom’s recent form: “West Brom are showing great character in their last few games – the capacity to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and draw with Liverpool. They are doing fantastic in the last few months and of course they have the belief still [that they can stay up]. We are playing to be in the top four and try to play Champions League next season. I think it will be a massive battle for them, but also for us.”
Prediction
The task is anything but simple for the Baggies, particularly against a Spurs side with so much quality. Darren Moore’s side has performed admirably over the last month, but the team needed at least another victory during that span to have a legitimate shot at safety. Even with two wins down the stretch, which isn’t likely, survival isn’t a certainty for the West Midlands side. West Brom 1-3 Tottenham
At one time there was serious doubt about Neymar’s chances of heading to Russia for the FIFA World Cup, but the versatile attacker is on track to return ahead of the summer’s big competition.
The 26-year-old returned to Paris on Friday after spending time in his native Brazil rehabbing his injured ankle and foot.
It is believed that Neymar could return for Paris Saint-Germain’s season finale against Caen on May 19, when the Parisians can officially celebrate their Ligue 1 crown.
The Brazil international hasn’t played since February 25, but appears on track to be healthy well before next month’s World Cup.
Neymar suffered a bone break in his right foot during a 3-0 win against Marseille, leaving the superstar attacker sidelined over the last two months-plus.
This season, Neymar has tallied 28 goals in all competitions, which ranks second in the squad trailing only striker Edinson Cavani (36).
Arsenal’s falling out of the UEFA Europa League was the final blow to Arsene Wenger‘s chances of winning a title in 2017/18 as the Frenchman’s farewell tour with the Premier League giants continue.
However, the focus of Thursday’s 1-0 defeat (2-1 on aggregate) to Atletico Madrid wasn’t on Wenger, but instead his players — who were questions for their lack of desire.
One in particular was called out by Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who targeted Mesut Ozil and his lack of production not just in Madrid but on a number of occasions throughout the season.
“Show some drive,” Keown said. “Show some energy. He’s on the edge of it. It’s almost like his hand’s in the air — ‘Look at this group. [They] aren’t as good as me.’ And somebody needed to grab him a long time ago, to give him a shake and say, ‘We’re trying to get the ball to you. We are working for you, but you’re not working for us.’
“I bet he doesn’t play again this season. He’ll have some emotional breakdown and won’t be able to play at the weekend. I don’t know how many illnesses he’s had this season, but the fella is not kidding me. That is not a proper performance.”
Meanwhile, Keown suggested that the club’s next manager, whoever it may be, needs to only play Ozil based on merit and not the price tag in which Arsene Wenger invested in the Germany international.
“It’s a big problem for the new manager because Wenger’s invested an awful lot of money in this player and I’m not seeing a performance to go with it,” Keown said. “He wasn’t fit to wear the shirt for me tonight, and I’ve seen this a lot this season and it needs to be said because he needs to be dug out because we expect more from him. He’s a World Cup winner. These are crocodile tears that I’m seeing from the player. He’s not conning me.”