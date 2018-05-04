Premier League Preview: West Brom v. Tottenham Hotspur

- West Brom has just one win in last 16 against Spurs
- Tottenham has scored at least once in last 23 league matches
- Baggies winless in previous six home games (2D, 4L)
West Bromwich Albion hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Baggies aim to stay afloat in the Premier League.
Anything outside of a victory in their final two matches will see West Brom drop to the Championship, as the Baggies sit on 28 points — five out of 17th place.
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
The Baggies are unbeaten in their last four matches, which gives the club genuine hope heading into their last two fixtures, however, only one game has resulted in three points.
Key injuries for both sides could leave them in a bit of a pickle, as Gareth Barry and James Morrison remain sidelined for the Baggies, while Moussa Dembele, Danny Rose and Harry Winks won’t feature for Spurs.
What they’re saying
West Brom boss Darren Moore named Manager of the Month: “It’s great to be nominated with those calibre of managers, it really, really is – I am honoured. But I will share that nomination with everybody here at West Brom. The reason I can sit up here and talk about it is because of the tremendous work everybody has done behind the scenes.”
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on West Brom’s recent form: “West Brom are showing great character in their last few games – the capacity to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and draw with Liverpool. They are doing fantastic in the last few months and of course they have the belief still [that they can stay up]. We are playing to be in the top four and try to play Champions League next season. I think it will be a massive battle for them, but also for us.”
Prediction
The task is anything but simple for the Baggies, particularly against a Spurs side with so much quality. Darren Moore’s side has performed admirably over the last month, but the team needed at least another victory during that span to have a legitimate shot at safety. Even with two wins down the stretch, which isn’t likely, survival isn’t a certainty for the West Midlands side. West Brom 1-3 Tottenham
At one time there was serious doubt about Neymar’s chances of heading to Russia for the FIFA World Cup, but the versatile attacker is on track to return ahead of the summer’s big competition.
[ MORE: Rangers names Steven Gerrard next manager ]
The 26-year-old returned to Paris on Friday after spending time in his native Brazil rehabbing his injured ankle and foot.
It is believed that Neymar could return for Paris Saint-Germain’s season finale against Caen on May 19, when the Parisians can officially celebrate their Ligue 1 crown.
The Brazil international hasn’t played since February 25, but appears on track to be healthy well before next month’s World Cup.
Neymar suffered a bone break in his right foot during a 3-0 win against Marseille, leaving the superstar attacker sidelined over the last two months-plus.
This season, Neymar has tallied 28 goals in all competitions, which ranks second in the squad trailing only striker Edinson Cavani (36).
Arsenal’s falling out of the UEFA Europa League was the final blow to Arsene Wenger‘s chances of winning a title in 2017/18 as the Frenchman’s farewell tour with the Premier League giants continue.
However, the focus of Thursday’s 1-0 defeat (2-1 on aggregate) to Atletico Madrid wasn’t on Wenger, but instead his players — who were questions for their lack of desire.
One in particular was called out by Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who targeted Mesut Ozil and his lack of production not just in Madrid but on a number of occasions throughout the season.
“Show some drive,” Keown said. “Show some energy. He’s on the edge of it. It’s almost like his hand’s in the air — ‘Look at this group. [They] aren’t as good as me.’ And somebody needed to grab him a long time ago, to give him a shake and say, ‘We’re trying to get the ball to you. We are working for you, but you’re not working for us.’
“I bet he doesn’t play again this season. He’ll have some emotional breakdown and won’t be able to play at the weekend. I don’t know how many illnesses he’s had this season, but the fella is not kidding me. That is not a proper performance.”
Meanwhile, Keown suggested that the club’s next manager, whoever it may be, needs to only play Ozil based on merit and not the price tag in which Arsene Wenger invested in the Germany international.
“It’s a big problem for the new manager because Wenger’s invested an awful lot of money in this player and I’m not seeing a performance to go with it,” Keown said. “He wasn’t fit to wear the shirt for me tonight, and I’ve seen this a lot this season and it needs to be said because he needs to be dug out because we expect more from him. He’s a World Cup winner. These are crocodile tears that I’m seeing from the player. He’s not conning me.”
A long-standing dominance from Celtic in Scotland’s top flight has created a clear divide at the top of the country’s top flight, but their bitter rivals made a major move at the head coaching position that could help close the gap.
Rangers announced on Friday the appointment of Steven Gerrard on a four-year contract, as the former Liverpool midfielder succeeds Graeme Murty as manager.
“I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition,” Gerrard said following his appointment. “I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved.”
Gerrard, who completed his professional career in 2016 in MLS with the LA Galaxy, previously spent his time coaching Liverpool’s Under-18 squad in 2017/18 as his first official managerial position.
The 37-year-old finished his PL career with 186 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, which ranks fifth all-time in club history.
The Major League Soccer Primary Transfer Window came and went with a bang, but a late move that didn’t come to fruition has many wondering what could have been.
It’s not a sexy name like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a sizable bid for Argentine forward Sergio Araujo was been reported by MLSSoccer.com on Thursday, as well as other outlets.
[ MORE: Rashford, Martial ready to prove themselves with Lukaku out ]
The Las Palmas goalscorer — currently on loan at AEK Athens in Greece — is believed to have commanded a $4 million bid from an unknown MLS side, per the report, however the Spanish side rejected the offer.
It was originally suggested that the LA Galaxy were the team that placed a bid for the player, however, with the Western Conference side having three Designated Players on the books it would be very difficult to find a way to acquire such a player.
Araujo came up through the Boca Juniors academy before signing professionally with the Argentine giants in 2009.
Since that time, the 26-year-old has spent time in Spain with Barcelona B and Las Palmas, as well as in Argentina with Tigre.
This season, Araujo has scored 13 goals and added five assists for AEK, who has qualified for the UEFA Champions League ahead of the 2018/19 season.