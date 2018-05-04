PSG won’t get to 100 points after drawing at Amiens 2-2

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain can no longer reach 100 points after being held at Amiens to 2-2 on Friday.

The French champion led twice through league top scorer Edinson Cavani and midfielder Christopher Nkunku, but Amiens rallied with two goals from Senegal forward Moussa Konate.

PSG has 92 points with two games left and can beat its own league record of 96 set two years ago.

Amiens, which drew at deposed champion Monaco 0-0 last weekend, is in 12th place and guaranteed to stay up.

PSG took the lead in the 26th minute, when playmaker Javier Pastore swapped passes with Angel Di Maria and put a clever pass behind the defense. Cavani timed his run well, took one touch and guided the ball under goalkeeper Regis Gurtner for his 28th league goal.

Gurtner made a couple of fine saves afterward, and that paid off when Konate equalized early in the second half. He made a run to the right of the penalty area to collect Thomas Monconduit’s pass, feinted two defenders, and drilled a shot into the left corner.

Nkunku put PSG ahead again midway through the second half, curling the ball in from the edge of the penalty area.

But Konate struck again in the 79th, receiving a pass from Gael Kakuta in a similar position and again feinting to shoot before drilling the ball under goalie Alphonse Areola for his 12th of the campaign.

PSG almost won it in injury time, but forward Kylian Mbappe skewed wide from close range.

Elsewhere, Nimes was promoted to the first division.