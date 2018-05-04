More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
PSG’s Verratti out for rest of season after adductor op

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 7:10 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the rest of the season after having an operation on his adductor tendons.

PSG says the recent operation “went perfectly well” and the date was chosen in order for him to be ready for the start of next season.

Italy did not qualify for the World Cup in Russia, giving Verratti time to rest.

Italy did not qualify for the World Cup in Russia, giving Verratti time to rest.

The central midfielder has played 22 league games this season, and last played for PSG on March 31 in the French League Cup final win over Monaco.

PSG has three league games remaining, and the French Cup final against third-division side Les Herbiers on Tuesday.

Report: MLS team placed late bid for Las Palmas striker Araujo

By Matt ReedMay 4, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
The Major League Soccer Primary Transfer Window came and went with a bang, but a late move that didn’t come to fruition has many wondering what could have been.

It’s not a sexy name like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a sizable bid for Argentine forward Sergio Araujo was been reported by MLSSoccer.com on Thursday, as well as other outlets.

[ MORE: Rashford, Martial ready to prove themselves with Lukaku out ]

The Las Palmas goalscorer — currently on loan at AEK Athens in Greece — is believed to have commanded a $4 million bid from an unknown MLS side, per the report, however the Spanish side rejected the offer.

It was originally suggested that the LA Galaxy were the team that placed a bid for the player, however, with the Western Conference side having three Designated Players on the books it would be very difficult to find a way to acquire such a player.

Araujo came up through the Boca Juniors academy before signing professionally with the Argentine giants in 2009.

Since that time, the 26-year-old has spent time in Spain with Barcelona B and Las Palmas, as well as in Argentina with Tigre.

This season, Araujo has scored 13 goals and added five assists for AEK, who has qualified for the UEFA Champions League ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Rashford and Martial ready to prove worth in Lukaku absence

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
Romelu Lukaku is injured for Friday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will likely lead the line for Manchester United.

Rashford has played a bit role down the stretch for the Red Devils, as Jose Mourinho has given him just two starts over the last seven Premier League matches. However, this could be his chance to prove not only the Manchester United boss of his value, but also make even more noise with the World Cup approaching.

[ PREVIEW: Brighton vs. Manchester United ]

Martial is in the same boat, with just one start over Manchester United’s last seven league games. He was injured against Chelsea late February at the back end of a seven-match streak of quality minutes, and has lost his place in the starting lineup since.

“They’ve had limited opportunities, because Romelu has played all the games this season,” said Mourinho. “He was playing well, was playing the way I wanted him to play, had no injuries and no suspensions.”

Neither has scored since the March 10th win over Liverpool where Rashford grabbed both goals in the 2-1 victory, while Martial hasn’t found the back of the net since late January. They have a combined two assists in 2018.

The door certainly could be open. While Lukaku has scored 16 Premier League goals this season for the Red Devils, he has just two goals in his last six matches and only six since the turn of the calendar year, and that is with playing the bulk of the minutes. With an FA Cup final around the corner, the time is now for the pair to not only earn their place in the starting lineup, but prove to the manager they deserve to stick around this summer.

Mourinho says Bailly benched to give others a World Cup chance

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
There isn’t much of a competitive nature for Manchester United to play for as the Premier League season comes to a close, but for Jose Mourinho, his job of squad rotation is just as difficult now thanks to the big tournament this upcoming summer.

One player who hasn’t featured much of late is defender Eric Bailly, despite the fact he has fully returned to fitness after a long-term ankle injury ruined much of his season. When asked about Bailly’s absence of late and whether he is indeed fit, Mourinho confirmed that the Ivorian is completely healthy, and hasn’t been left out of the squad for poor performance either. There’s another culprit: the World Cup.

Mourinho said that because Bailly is Manchester United’s only central defender whose country did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, he has given other defenders time to prove their worth to their own national teams. Sadly, that has left the 24-year-old with very few minutes, something that is an unfortunate side effect of Mourinho’s dedication to his players.

“Bailly is fine, no injury,” Mourinho told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match with Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday. “He is one of our five central defenders and honestly, my work is not about World Cups and preparing players for the World Cup or giving chances to players to do the World Cup, but he’s the only central defender whose country’s not in the World Cup. So, if I have to make a kind of more emotional, effective choice to try to help my players, he’s the one I am not going to help until the end of the season. Because, of course, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, all of them are wishing to make the squad for the World Cup and Eric is not under that pressure.”

Mourinho continued to say that he wishes to be the best manager he can be, and that involves a positive relationship with his players. As the season winds down, he is attempting to build that relationship by affording each of them the opportunity to play for a World Cup spot, and unfortunately Bailly feels the effects of that through no fault of his own.

“I try to be a good team manager,” Mourinho said, “and that means being cold, being selfish, but I am not as bad as that and I still have space for a little bit of feelings. So, when I look to the other four central defenders fighting for a position in the World Cup, I’m giving less [time] to Eric.”

Since returning to fitness in mid-February from the ankle injury that robbed him of three months this season, Bailly has played in just two full Premier League matches, plus a third substitute appearance. He has made the bench as an unused substitute three other times and been left out of the squad completely on two occasions. With three Premier League matches remaining on the schedule this season, it remains to be seen whether Bailly can work his way back into the squad, or if the other defenders will ride it out the rest of the way hoping to make their way to Russia come the summer.

PL Preview: Brighton vs. Manchester United

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
  • Brighton has only beaten Manchester United once – in 1982
  • Manchester United has not conceded a goal against Burnley since 1992
  • No team has conceded more goals from corners than Brighton this season (14)

A rare Friday matchup sees Manchester United head to Brighton & Hove Albion looking to do its part to secure second place in the Premier League table with victory over the Seagulls at Falmer Stadium.

Up five points on third-placed Liverpool, a win on Friday plus a Liverpool draw or loss to Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge would guarantee nobody could pass the Red Devils and would lock them in to second place with two matches remaining. A win or draw would also guarantee a place in next year’s Champions League group stage no matter the outside results.

The Red Devils can also avoid the first triple away defeat to newly promoted sides in club history. With defeats at both Newcastle United and Huddersfield, Manchester United will aim to prevent a third at Brighton to complete the dubious sweep.

Brighton, meanwhile, can secure Premier League safety with a win over Jose Mourinho and company, as they currently rest in 14th position, five points above Southampton in the first danger spot. A draw also put them in prime position to stay up, although it would not mathematically assure their Premier League status, leaving the only possibility of relegation to goal differential.

On the injury front, Manchester United will be without Romelu Lukaku who picked up an ankle injury against Arsenal last time out, but Phil Jones is back, while Eric Bailly is not carrying an injury, Mourinho confirmed. For Brighton, Davy Propper returns from his three-match suspension, while Steve Sidwell remains the only injury absentee for the Seagulls as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on Manchester United as a club: “When you are playing against Manchester United they still have the quality that Manchester United teams have always had. They were very consistent at winning the league. Perhaps they are not that at the moment, but they are still winning things and there is still this massive aura about playing a Manchester United team.”

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the job Hughton has done at Brighton: “Very, very good, to go from very, very good to amazing he just needs to mathematically confirm the Premier League for next season. I think Brighton will be there next year and that’s a fantastic job for Chris and not surprising for me because since the start they have showed the quality and mentality to get the points they need to stay in the division.”

Prediction

Manchester United have little to play for, but they’ve still managed to crank out results as the season comes to a close. However, matches against teams fighting against relegation are a completely different animal. While it would be a shock if Brighton were to collapse into a relegation spot, it’s still possible with three matches remaining, and their players will know that. A 1-1 draw would seem reasonable here, as Manchester United will miss Lukaku and could be held in a scrappy away battle.