“To stay up against Man Utd is unforgettable”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Brighton’s nightmare run of fixtures to end the season is little more than an inconvenience after the Gulls knocked off Manchester United on Friday.

Chris Hughton‘s men ensured another season in the Premier League with their 1-0 win, as Pascal Gross nodded just over the line to push Brighton to 40 points.

Brighton celebrated wildly after the win, their first over United since 1982, and French attacker Knockaert put words to their celebrations. From the BBC:

“It was a night we’ll remember all our lives. To stay up against Man Utd is unforgettable.”

“It’s brilliant for us. We have great quality in the team and a player like Pascal Gross who can create things and players who work so hard for each other. Everyone loves each other and that’s what makes the difference.”

Knockaert has three goals and an assist this season, a step back from his 15 and nine in the Championship.

Mourinho tears into forwards after loss at Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
If Romelu Lukaku‘s fine season hasn’t made his Manchester United MVP argument for him, perhaps Friday’s lackluster and Lukaku-free loss to Brighton did the job for him.

Jose Mourinho sure thinks so.

“You have the answer now when you ask ‘why always Lukaku?’,” he said. “We are probably not as good as people think we are individually.”

Mourinho went on to rip his fill-ins, as the front free of Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial got little to nothing done.

“It was not good enough. The players that replaced others did not perform at a good level and when individuals do that it is difficult for the team to play well. Maybe now you will not ask me why A, B and C do not play so much.

“I knew what was going to happen and I told them, but that is what we got. … I wouldn’t say disappointed. I know them. I thought that the possibility to start the game and give reason would give them something.”

It’s safe to say Mourinho is planning on opening up the vault this summer — I still think the Pogba/Martial for Neymar swap is plausible — and the training ground probably won’t be a brilliant place to be over the final week of the season.

Brighton safe after upset of Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Gulls insure PL status
  • GDS defies Rojo clearing attempt
  • Gross scores 7th of season

Pascal Gross‘ 57th minute goal was enough to lead Chris Hughton‘s Brighton and Hove Albion past lackluster Manchester United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Friday.

The win boosts the Gulls to 40 points, good for 11th place in the Premier League. United stays second with 77 points,

Marouane Fellaini looked to have a near trademark goal in the third minute, but he was offside and the linesman didn’t miss the call.

United should’ve went ahead in the 26th minute, but Marcus Rashford waited ages to find an unmarked-at-the-spot Anthony Martial before popping a meek shot wide. Martial was right to feel aggrieved.

Brighton wasn’t without its chances, and David De Gea made a terrific stop on Glenn Murray during the first 45.

All-in-all, Brighton out shot United 8-4 in the half. The Red Devils failed to muster a shot on target.

It was Brighton who’d go ahead via Goal Decision System, as Marcos Rojo appeared to make a goal line clearance on Gross’ header only to be defied by the slimmest of margins.

Gross gave a chance to United when he pulled back Juan Mata on the edge of the 18, but the Spaniard overcooked his effort.

United’s efforts continued to miss the frame or bounce to a well-positioned Mat Ryan as the match reached its final 15 minutes.

VIDEO: Previewing “Inside The Minds” of Klopp, De Bruyne

By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Men in Blazers’ personality Roger Bennett is sitting down with two of the more colorful minds in football, one known for his wizardry with the ball and the other with a tactics board.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s “Inside the Mind” interview aired two seasons ago, and Vol. II is coming this weekend, one half-hour before Man City’s maestro Kevin De Bruyne gets the Rog treatment.

The second installment of “Inside the Mind of Jurgen Klopp” debuts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

“Inside the Mind of Kevin De Bruyne” hits the airwaves Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Manchester United

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Matt ReedMay 4, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Brighton hosts Manchester United on Friday from the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as the Seagulls aim to create further separation from the bottom three with less three matches remaining.

The Red Devils can wrap up second place in the Premier League with a victory, as Jose Mourinho and Co. look to ensure a finish ahead of Liverpool for the position.

With no Romelu Lukaku in the team due to injury, Mourinho will rely on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to fill the void up front.

LINEUPS

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Goldson, Schelotto, Kayal, March, Locadia, Ulloa.

Manchester United: De Gea, Smalling, Darmian, Rojo, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Lingard.