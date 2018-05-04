Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brighton’s nightmare run of fixtures to end the season is little more than an inconvenience after the Gulls knocked off Manchester United on Friday.

[ RECAP: Brighton 1-0 Man Utd ]

Chris Hughton‘s men ensured another season in the Premier League with their 1-0 win, as Pascal Gross nodded just over the line to push Brighton to 40 points.

Brighton celebrated wildly after the win, their first over United since 1982, and French attacker Knockaert put words to their celebrations. From the BBC:

“It was a night we’ll remember all our lives. To stay up against Man Utd is unforgettable.” “It’s brilliant for us. We have great quality in the team and a player like Pascal Gross who can create things and players who work so hard for each other. Everyone loves each other and that’s what makes the difference.”

Knockaert has three goals and an assist this season, a step back from his 15 and nine in the Championship.

