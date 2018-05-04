VIDEO: Previewing “Inside The Minds” of Klopp, De Bruyne

Men in Blazers’ personality Roger Bennett is sitting down with two of the more colorful minds in football, one known for his wizardry with the ball and the other with a tactics board.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s “Inside the Mind” interview aired two seasons ago, and Vol. II is coming this weekend, one half-hour before Man City’s maestro Kevin De Bruyne gets the Rog treatment.
The second installment of “Inside the Mind of Jurgen Klopp” debuts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
“Inside the Mind of Kevin De Bruyne” hits the airwaves Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.