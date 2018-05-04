Watch Live: Brighton vs. Manchester United

Brighton hosts Manchester United on Friday from the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as the Seagulls aim to create further separation from the bottom three with less three matches remaining.
The Red Devils can wrap up second place in the Premier League with a victory, as Jose Mourinho and Co. look to ensure a finish ahead of Liverpool for the position.
With no Romelu Lukaku in the team due to injury, Mourinho will rely on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to fill the void up front.
LINEUPS
Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Goldson, Schelotto, Kayal, March, Locadia, Ulloa.
Manchester United: De Gea, Smalling, Darmian, Rojo, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Lingard.Follow @MattReedFutbol