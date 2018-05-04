More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Manchester United

By Matt ReedMay 4, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Brighton hosts Manchester United on Friday from the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as the Seagulls aim to create further separation from the bottom three with less three matches remaining.

The Red Devils can wrap up second place in the Premier League with a victory, as Jose Mourinho and Co. look to ensure a finish ahead of Liverpool for the position.

With no Romelu Lukaku in the team due to injury, Mourinho will rely on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to fill the void up front.

LINEUPS

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Goldson, Schelotto, Kayal, March, Locadia, Ulloa.

Manchester United: De Gea, Smalling, Darmian, Rojo, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Lingard.

N. American World Cup bid hopes economics outweigh politics

Credit:US Youth Soccer
Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) The U.S. Soccer Federation president believes the economics of North America’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup will outweigh politics in next month’s vote.

Carlos Cordeiro said at a campaign event in Denmark Thursday, “we’re going to get strong support across Europe regardless of the geopolitics.”

The United States-Canada-Mexico bid could struggle for votes from Russia and its allies in the June 13 vote of FIFA members in Moscow.

Rival Morocco is counting on France and Spain for support, due to shared historical ties, and hopes U.S. President Donald Trump’s public comments will weigh heavily on African and Central American voters.

However, Cordeiro says Trump was not a negative factor when the Federation president met 12 South-east Asian voters in Indonesia Wednesday.

A North American tournament promises higher income for FIFA, and Cordeiro says that’s “a strong part of the bid.”

Premier League Preview: Everton vs. Southampton

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Southampton hasn’t won back-to-back matches all season
  • Everton has conceded the 10th-most goals at home (21 in 18 matches)
  • Saints one point behind Swansea in PL survival race

Everton hosts Southampton from Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Toffees aim to spoil their opponent’s chances of surviving relegation.

Heading into the weekend, the Saints in 18th place on 32 points, just one behind Swansea City. Meanwhile, Everton sits in eighth with two matches remaining.

Mark Hughes‘ Southampton is coming off of an important 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend at St. Mary’s, but the club will need to find another resilient performance in order to snap its poor fortunes over the second half of the season.

The Saints have won just two of their last 10 league matches, which has contributed greatly to the team’s demise.

Everton will be without a host of talent though on Saturday, with James McCarthy, Eliaquim Mangala, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Maarten Stekelenburg, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all named in the injury report and not expected to dress for the match.

What they’re saying

Sam Allardyce on preventing Southampton from carrying over its momentum from last week:“I’m surprised to see all three teams in the bottom three. At the start of the season you wouldn’t have expected it, but it can happen for many reasons. We’re facing a team that is going to fight tooth and nail against us tomorrow. We have got to try and fight that tomorrow.”

Mark Hughes on importance of earning a second win in a row“Momentum is great if you gain momentum at the right time. Clearly if you are going for trophies and you are playing well in key games then that will help you to be successful. The same is true for teams in our situation. If we can build momentum on the back of the Bournemouth result then clearly that is going to help us at this stage of the season. Back-to-back results is massive at any stage of the season because invariably it shoves you up the table. We haven’t been able to do it on too many occasions. If we are able to manage it at the weekend then clearly that is a huge boost for us with what we have ahead of us.”

Prediction

A number of notable injuries for the Toffees could be exactly what Southampton needs to pull off a miraculous turnaround in its attempt of survival. That being said, Everton has been tremendous at home this season, and even without the likes of Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin this is still a quality side under Sam Allardyce. Everton 1-1 Southampton

Premier League Preview: West Brom v. Tottenham Hotspur

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 4, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
  • West Brom has just one win in last 16 against Spurs
  • Tottenham has scored at least once in last 23 league matches
  • Baggies winless in previous six home games (2D, 4L)

West Bromwich Albion hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Baggies aim to stay afloat in the Premier League.

Anything outside of a victory in their final two matches will see West Brom drop to the Championship, as the Baggies sit on 28 points — five out of 17th place.

The Baggies are unbeaten in their last four matches, which gives the club genuine hope heading into their last two fixtures, however, only one game has resulted in three points.

Key injuries for both sides could leave them in a bit of a pickle, as Gareth Barry and James Morrison remain sidelined for the Baggies, while Moussa Dembele, Danny Rose and Harry Winks won’t feature for Spurs.

What they’re saying

West Brom boss Darren Moore named Manager of the Month: “It’s great to be nominated with those calibre of managers, it really, really is – I am honoured. But I will share that nomination with everybody here at West Brom. The reason I can sit up here and talk about it is because of the tremendous work everybody has done behind the scenes.”

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on West Brom’s recent form: “West Brom are showing great character in their last few games – the capacity to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and draw with Liverpool. They are doing fantastic in the last few months and of course they have the belief still [that they can stay up]. We are playing to be in the top four and try to play Champions League next season. I think it will be a massive battle for them, but also for us.”

Prediction

The task is anything but simple for the Baggies, particularly against a Spurs side with so much quality. Darren Moore’s side has performed admirably over the last month, but the team needed at least another victory during that span to have a legitimate shot at safety. Even with two wins down the stretch, which isn’t likely, survival isn’t a certainty for the West Midlands side. West Brom 1-3 Tottenham

Neymar could feature for PSG again this season

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 4, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
At one time there was serious doubt about Neymar’s chances of heading to Russia for the FIFA World Cup, but the versatile attacker is on track to return ahead of the summer’s big competition.

The 26-year-old returned to Paris on Friday after spending time in his native Brazil rehabbing his injured ankle and foot.

It is believed that Neymar could return for Paris Saint-Germain’s season finale against Caen on May 19, when the Parisians can officially celebrate their Ligue 1 crown.

The Brazil international hasn’t played since February 25, but appears on track to be healthy well before next month’s World Cup.

Neymar suffered a bone break in his right foot during a 3-0 win against Marseille, leaving the superstar attacker sidelined over the last two months-plus.

This season, Neymar has tallied 28 goals in all competitions, which ranks second in the squad trailing only striker Edinson Cavani (36).