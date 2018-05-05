Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City: Cherries secure safety

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

No win in seven PL games for Swans

Bournemouth secure fourth-straight PL season

Fraser scores only goal of game

Bournemouth beat Swansea 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to secure their Premier League status for a fourth-straight season and also deal the Swans’ hopes of survival a blow.

The only goal of the game came in the first half as Ryan Fraser curled in a beauty from the edge of the box. Swansea had their chances and so too did Bournemouth with Carlos Carvalhal cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines.

With the win Bournemouth move on to 41 points, while Swansea remain on 33 points and just above the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Swansea had a couple of good early chances to open the scoring but Mike Van der Hoorn had his shot saved by Asmir Begovic, while Alfie Mawson headed over from a tight angle.

Bournemouth then tried to get going as they possessed the ball but failed to create a clear-cut chance.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Before the break Bournemouth broke through with Fraser as a short free kick was played to the Scottish winger who curled home a beauty. 1-0.

Swansea were almost level as Jordan Ayew and Andre combined but the former got his finish all wrong.

Lukasz Fabianski then got his feet tangled up and almost let in Callum Wilson but Swansea’s goalkeeper recovered well to clear the danger.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



The Cherries started the second half well as Steve Cook nodded over the bar, then Nathan Ake nodded straight at Fabianski as Bournemouth pushed hard to extend their lead.

Swansea huffed and puffed but couldn’t get much going in the final third and they had Fabianski to thank for keeping the score down.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]



Josh King crossed for Wilson late on and with the goal at his mercy the English forward was denied superbly by Fabianski.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports