Carvalhal positive despite Swansea’s slump

Swansea City haven’t won any of their last seven games in the Premier League and their 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday keeps them entrenched in the relegation battle.

After a huge upturn in results following Carlos Carvalhal’s appointment in late December, the Swans are looking ahead to a relegation showdown at home against Southampton on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, the energetic Portuguese coach is hopeful his team can get it done against Saints.

“There was one crucial moment of the game when they scored. After that we had two or three chances to score. The game was balanced and we created chances but we knew before the game that the first goal was important,” Carvalhal said. “After that goal, Bournemouth blocked the spaces and were more comfortable with chances to counter attack. We brought some players on to have an impact on the game and help the attack but there wasn’t much space. Bournemouth deserved the victory.”

“We tried to fight but we have two more games and a big opportunity on Tuesday. The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would’ve taken it.”

Young Swansea defender Connor Roberts added that “there is always confidence and belief we can stay in this division.”

The Swans aren’t in form and don’t have momentum at the right time of the season, but what they do have is two home games to finish with against Southampton and already relegated Stoke City.

Four points should secure their safety but at this time of the season that’s easier said than done.

