Carvalhal positive despite Swansea’s slump

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Swansea City haven’t won any of their last seven games in the Premier League and their 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday keeps them entrenched in the relegation battle.

After a huge upturn in results following Carlos Carvalhal’s appointment in late December, the Swans are looking ahead to a relegation showdown at home against Southampton on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, the energetic Portuguese coach is hopeful his team can get it done against Saints.

“There was one crucial moment of the game when they scored. After that we had two or three chances to score. The game was balanced and we created chances but we knew before the game that the first goal was important,” Carvalhal said. “After that goal, Bournemouth blocked the spaces and were more comfortable with chances to counter attack. We brought some players on to have an impact on the game and help the attack but there wasn’t much space. Bournemouth deserved the victory.”

“We tried to fight but we have two more games and a big opportunity on Tuesday. The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would’ve taken it.”

Young Swansea defender Connor Roberts added that “there is always confidence and belief we can stay in this division.”

The Swans aren’t in form and don’t have momentum at the right time of the season, but what they do have is two home games to finish with against Southampton and already relegated Stoke City.

Four points should secure their safety but at this time of the season that’s easier said than done.

West Brom holding onto hope after wild finish

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
West Bromwich Albion could be relegated with a Southampton win later in the day, but the Baggies’ last gasp win over Tottenham on Saturday has hopes raised at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies took a lap of honor after the win in what could be their final home Premier League match for at least 15 months, with manager Darren Moore taking a microphone and imploring the fans to stay with them.

“We need everyone again for the final week of the season. Together we will go to the last game of the season,” he says.

Jake Livermore was Saturday’s hero, prodding a last-minute ball over the line.

“I don’t know what to say. We will just keep battling until the end. It has not been due to lack of effort and the last few weeks have proved that. We have got that never say die attitude back and you never know what we can do.

“It is difficult when you look at table, it is not a good read but all we can do is take it game by game.

“Darren Moore and his staff, all of the staff mean an awful lot to us. They are with us every kick.”

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham: Hammers almost safe

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
  • West Ham six points above bottom three with two games to go
  • Mario, Noble with goals
  • Leicester’s fourth defeat in five

West Ham United beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to all but secure their Premier League safety for this season.

The Hammers scored in each half through Joao Mario and Mark Noble as David Moyes‘ mission to survive relegation is almost over.

With the win West Ham move to 38 points for the season, while Leicester remain on 44 points in ninth place but pressure is building on Claude Puel.

Early on it was tight and tense as West Ham looked dangerous on the but Leicester had plenty of the ball.

West Ham piled on the pressure before the break as Marko Arnautovic hit the woodwork and then moments later they took the lead.

A cross to the back post was hooked back into danger by Arnautovic and Mario slotted home the opener. 1-0 to the Hammers.

Fousseni Diabate went closest for Leicester as he dragged a shot wide of the far post.

Just before half time there was a flashpoint as Arnautovic took a swing at Harry Maguire which the referee booked the Austrian for.

Another huge moment arrived just after the break as Aaron Cresswell handled the ball with Jamie Vardy clean through but again only a yellow was dished out much to the annoyance of Leicester.

West Ham then got the killer second goal as a free kick fell to Noble on the edge of the box and the Hammers skipper volleyed home superbly to seal the win, and pretty much their survival in the PL for another season.

Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City: Cherries secure safety

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
  • No win in seven PL games for Swans
  • Bournemouth secure fourth-straight PL season
  • Fraser scores only goal of game

Bournemouth beat Swansea 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to secure their Premier League status for a fourth-straight season and also deal the Swans’ hopes of survival a blow.

The only goal of the game came in the first half as Ryan Fraser curled in a beauty from the edge of the box. Swansea had their chances and so too did Bournemouth with Carlos Carvalhal cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines.

With the win Bournemouth move on to 41 points, while Swansea remain on 33 points and just above the drop zone.

Swansea had a couple of good early chances to open the scoring but Mike Van der Hoorn had his shot saved by Asmir Begovic, while Alfie Mawson headed over from a tight angle.

Bournemouth then tried to get going as they possessed the ball but failed to create a clear-cut chance.

Before the break Bournemouth broke through with Fraser as a short free kick was played to the Scottish winger who curled home a beauty. 1-0.

Swansea were almost level as Jordan Ayew and Andre combined but the former got his finish all wrong.

Lukasz Fabianski then got his feet tangled up and almost let in Callum Wilson but Swansea’s goalkeeper recovered well to clear the danger.

The Cherries started the second half well as Steve Cook nodded over the bar, then Nathan Ake nodded straight at Fabianski as Bournemouth pushed hard to extend their lead.

Swansea huffed and puffed but couldn’t get much going in the final third and they had Fabianski to thank for keeping the score down.

Josh King crossed for Wilson late on and with the goal at his mercy the English forward was denied superbly by Fabianski.

Watford 2-1 Newcastle: Early goals lead Hornets

By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
  • Both teams on 41 points
  • Goal, assist for Pereyra
  • Perez scores again for NUFC

Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray scored early goals as Watford clinched another season in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Vicarage Road.

Ayoze Perez scored Newcastle’s goal, as the Magpies poured it on but couldn’t complete their comeback bid.

Watford took the lead within two minutes, as Paul Dummett‘s tepid touch cued up Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cut pass to Pereyra. 1-0.

Martin Dubravka made a close-range stop on Pereyra minutes later, the rebound blocked by Troy Deeney before a follow-up shot sailed wide of the goal.

The Hornets grabbed insurance when Pereyra’s cross was misjudged by Martin Dubravka, nodded over the line by Gray.

Paul Dummett gave away a penalty to Gray with an ill-time slide, but Dubravka stopped Deeney’s attempt and the rebound.

United pulled one back through Perez’s slick outside of the boot finish of a Javier Manquillo cross.

