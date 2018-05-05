Leicester City 0-2 West Ham: Hammers almost safe

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

West Ham six points above bottom three with two games to go

Mario, Noble with goals

Leicester’s fourth defeat in five

West Ham United beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to all but secure their Premier League safety for this season.

The Hammers scored in each half through Joao Mario and Mark Noble as David Moyes‘ mission to survive relegation is almost over.

With the win West Ham move to 38 points for the season, while Leicester remain on 44 points in ninth place but pressure is building on Claude Puel.

Early on it was tight and tense as West Ham looked dangerous on the but Leicester had plenty of the ball.

West Ham piled on the pressure before the break as Marko Arnautovic hit the woodwork and then moments later they took the lead.

A cross to the back post was hooked back into danger by Arnautovic and Mario slotted home the opener. 1-0 to the Hammers.

Fousseni Diabate went closest for Leicester as he dragged a shot wide of the far post.

Just before half time there was a flashpoint as Arnautovic took a swing at Harry Maguire which the referee booked the Austrian for.

Another huge moment arrived just after the break as Aaron Cresswell handled the ball with Jamie Vardy clean through but again only a yellow was dished out much to the annoyance of Leicester.

West Ham then got the killer second goal as a free kick fell to Noble on the edge of the box and the Hammers skipper volleyed home superbly to seal the win, and pretty much their survival in the PL for another season.

