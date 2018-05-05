Livermore keeps West Brom alive

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Baggies stay alive

Spurs stay fourth

Livermore scores at death

West Bromwich Albion is still alive following a 1-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Jake Livermore cleaned up a goal mouth scramble in the third minute of stoppage time to move West Brom into 19th place.

The Baggies’ hot finish to the season needed all three points to stay alive, and Darren Moore‘s men needed almost every moment to complete their valiant effort to save Premier League status.

Spurs had three-quarters or more of possession for most of the match, though decent chances were at a premium.

Allan Nyom took a slap to the face from Danny Rose after exchanging shoves in the second half, but only yellow cards came to both.

Hugo Lloris made an incredible save on — you’re going to read this right — Harry Kane when the English striker failed to clear danger over his goal.

