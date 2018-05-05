MLS Three Things: NY is red, Piatti is good, Vancouver is unlucky (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A busy early afternoon in Major League Soccer has put three results in the books, and it’s fair to say at least two of the three score lines will raise eyebrows around the league.

New York is red

Kaku scored a goal and registered two assists as the New York Red Bulls worked New York City FC 4-0 in the New York Derby on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira will be livid with his NYCFC squad, who was totally outplayed at Red Bull Arena. Kaku scored in the second minute and assisted on Florian Valot’s fourth minute goal.

Bradley Wright-Phillips nodded home in the 35th minute before Derrick Etienne Jr. rounded out the scoring with 11 minutes to play. The Red Bulls pull five points behind first place NYCFC with the win.

Check out BWP’s goal: It’s a passing and crossing drill.

Piatti stems the bleeding

Maybe it’s his station in Quebec, but Ignacio Piatti has oh-so-quietly become the most overlooked superstar in Major League Soccer.

As bad as Montreal has been this year, Piatti grabbed them by the scruff of the neck and dragged the Impact to a 4-2 win over a very decent New England Revolution side on Saturday.

Piatti had a goal and three assists, all of them primary helpers, and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice in Montreal’s 4-2 win.

Jackson-Hamel was called out by coach Remi Garde earlier this week for his performances in the absence of Matteo Mancosu, and he did quite well in the wake of his boss’ criticism.

Shuttling the door

Vancouver Whitecaps are one of the best teams in the West, and Minnesota United is… not quite there yet. But Miguel Ibarra scored a 60th minute goal and veteran backstop Bobby Shuttleworth was on his game to steal all three points at home on Saturday.

Minnesota was down a man for 40 minutes, and scored their goal with 30 minutes to play. The Caps outshot Montreal 19-4, but Shuttleworth was there with seven saves in the win.

Check out this one!

YOU SHALL NOT PASS pic.twitter.com/VEUmnGloOi — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 5, 2018

