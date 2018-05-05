Palace makes history while relegating Stoke to Championship

Crystal Palace will not be relegated from the Premier League despite losing its first seven matches of the season, a remarkable feat made more so by a wild statistic.

The Eagles are the first team in nearly 120 years to avoid the drop despite losing its first seven games.

Yep, more than a century came and went since Liverpool turned the trick in 1899-00.

So Palace has been concerned with relegation for some time, and that’s making it more difficult for them to celebrate clinching their safety by sending Stoke City to the Championship at the bet365 Stadium.

Normally I like to celebrate when I score but I’d like to apologise to Stoke City and their fans, I wish my goal didn’t relegate you, but you’ll be back soon! Great club with great fans 👊🏽 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 5, 2018

Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitted he felt the season might’ve been a lost cause given the slow start (He took over for Frank De Boer after a handful of games).

“After seven games, or after 11 games with four points, I never saw it coming,” Hodgson said. “I was hoping it would be a low-scoring year in terms of points for the lower sides and we’d just scrape over the line.”

And like Van Aanholt, he’s having a hard time due to the atmosphere around the Stoke ground. The Potters took an early lead but saw it evaporate along with their Premier League gopes.

“I’m proud of the team not just today but all season but I feel a lot of sympathy and empathy for Stoke. Any joy I feel is measured by looking at the faces of the Stoke players who gave everything today but they came up against a team that wasn’t prepared to lay down. “Paul Lambert‘s said come and have a drink with us, but it’s a hard one because you don’t know what to say. So, I feel a lot of empathy for Stoke today, because I don’t think they could have done anymore, they came up against a team who weren’t willing to lie down, who put in a top, top performance.”

